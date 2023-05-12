Moneyweb launches Moneyweb@Midday with Jeremy Maggs

Moneyweb has launched Moneyweb@Midday, a live-streamed, 30-minute daily news show hosted by Jeremy Maggs.

Image supplied. Moneyweb has launched Moneyweb@Midday, a live-streamed, 30-minute daily news show hosted by Jeremy Maggs

This dynamic 30-minute show, hosted by Maggs, a seasoned journalist and broadcaster will present the show that has been designed for professionals and anyone keen to stay abreast of the latest developments in South Africa and globally.

A broad Spectrum of news topics

Moneyweb@Midday covers a broad spectrum of news topics, ranging from business and economics to breaking stories in politics, technology, sport, and society.

"Moneyweb has always been the leading platform for business, financial and investment news in South Africa, but this venture expands the editorial offering to general news," says Moneyweb editor Ryk van Niekerk.

"The South African political and economic landscape has changed significantly over the past few years, and adding coverage of all news events to our editorial offering has become essential,” he adds.

The show includes exclusive interviews with industry leaders, executives of top companies, political figures, and influential newsmakers, offering unique insights and comprehensive analysis.

4 decades of experience

Maggs brings a wealth of experience to the show, with a career spanning four decades across television, radio, and print journalism.

His extensive resume includes significant roles such as hosting eNCA's weekday lunchtime news programme and serving as the editor-in-chief of eNCA and editor of Radio 702's Eyewitness News.

“It is fantastic to have someone with the experience of Maggs to present the show,” says van Niekerk.

The show is live streamed on the Moneyweb website and its mobile app as well as a podcast on the app, the Moneyweb website, and all major podcast platforms such as Spotify, Google Podcast and Apple Podcasts.