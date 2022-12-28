The Daily Sun's seasoned journalist passes away

The Daily Sun's multi-media journalist, Chris Matome Moagi (31) has passed away.

The Daily Sun paid tribute to Moagi,

“Moagi was not only a talented writer but also competent in taking photographs and videos,” says a South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) statement.

Earlier this month, Moagi had been diagnosed with cancer of the liver, which unfortunately spread rapidly to other organs.

“I started admiring Matome’s work long before I even joined Daily Sun. I could tell from the way he covered his stories that he was one of his generation's few young and gifted photojournalists,” says Amos Mananyetso, Daily Sun’s editor.

“When I started working with him in December 2019, I was amazed by his energy and work ethic. There was no kind of story that didn’t excite him,” adds Mananyetso.

He could easily move from a shack fire tragedy to court reporting and community protest. The quality of his photographs and videos was on a different level.

Miss being on the ground

“He started feeling sickly in October 2022, but doctors didn’t see anything serious at the time. By November, he started struggling and was booked off sick twice. He forced himself to work at the end of November.

“When we asked if he was mad by coming to work while he was still under medication and doctor’s observation? he simply said: I miss being on the ground,” says Mananyetso.

Among some of Chris’ final stories was his coverage of the robbery of congregants at the Seventh Day Adventist church in the Johannesburg CBD, and the murder trial of Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, consistently covering the story though other media lost interest.

“It’s not easy to lose such a young talent. At 31, we were still looking forward to three more decades of journalism excellence from Moagi,” says Mananyetso.

A shining star

Nahima Ahmed, a former Daily Sun news editor worked closely with Moagi.

“He was a bright and highly moral photojournalist. I worked with him for a decade. At the time he joined Daily Sun, he was very young and yet had a keen sense of the news.

There was never a frown on Moagi’s face, he was always energetic, an all-rounder, and ready for the next assignment at any hour of the day and night. He was one of the few journalists I worked with who brought enthusiasm and commitment to the People’s Paper.

“The last few weeks have not been easy for him, his wife, and his family, but he has persevered by keeping his head high, remaining hopeful, and shared a smile when he could.

“Moagi defined the true meaning of what it means to be a journalist. It is with great sadness that I bid farewell to a shining star who had a lot to offer to the media industry. Gone too soon indeed,” says Ahmed.

Moagi leaves behind his wife, Kgomotso, and daughters Lethabo (7) and Tshiamo (10 months). He will be buried on Saturday, 31 December, with the service held at the Fleurhof Community Centre at 7am.