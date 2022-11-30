Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Hot 102.7FMBusiness and Arts South AfricaThe Publicity WorkshopATKASA - Digital AgencySHAREit GroupJacaranda FMClockworkAlgoa FMDigital School of MarketingPrimedia BroadcastingKena OutdooreMediaOrnicoVega SchoolSocial PlacesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Free apps development training for journalists

30 Nov 2022
The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), in partnership with the Project Management Institute (PMI), invites journalists who would like to develop skills for multimedia platforms to apply for the Citizen Developer (CD) course.
Source © audioundwerbung
Source © audioundwerbung 123rf

In this self-paced course, successful candidates will learn to design apps to transform how the news environment works.

The PMI has made available revolutionary digital-based courses that will benefit 25 up-and-coming multimedia and community journalists. This is an opportunity for upskilling and reskilling to survive the challenges of the ever-changing news environment. The objective of the programme is to enable journalists to transform the way they work and bridge the worlds of traditional media and an always-on marketplace.

According to PMI, which contributed the courses to support innovation and digital transformation in the South African news media, the successful candidates will be expected to first complete a three-module CD-Foundation course.

They will then qualify to advance to the Citizen Developer Practitioner level where they will learn how to develop a deeper understanding of digital platforms and applications in a consistent, compliant, and scalable manner.

Each successful applicant will get both courses for free.

How to apply

  1. Write a 500-word motivation stating why you should be considered for this course.
  2. Prepare a one-page CV.
  3. Compile a compressed portfolio of evidence / stories published on print or online or broadcast on radio or TV.
  4. Send the documents / clips via email / WeTransfer to Sanef administrator, Dzudzie Netshisaulu, sanef@sanef.org.za
  5. Applications to be submitted on or before 6 January 2023.

Who qualifies

  • Any multimedia or community media journalist who has practiced for a minimum of one year either as a freelancer or employed in a newsroom.
  • Applicants must have a journalism certificate, diploma or degree from an accredited institution.
  • Applicant must have access to a computer or smartphone or tablet as well as data.

NextOptions
Read more: media, journalists, digital, SANEF, South African National Editors Forum, PMI, apps development, Project Management Institute

Related

Image supplied. Dan Moyane: &quot;We have tough times ahead as communicators because our world is not getting any less complex&quot;
Navigating complexities as communicators21 hours ago
Source:
5 ways to better digital engagement for your business in 202325 Nov 2022
Epica Awards announces 2022 shortlist
Epica Awards announces 2022 shortlist24 Nov 2022
Source:
Treating digital marketing as wasteful is a mistake23 Nov 2022
Source:Screenshot.
Highbury Media rebrands to Habari Media18 Nov 2022
Source:
Sanef and PMI announce digital course for up and coming journalists16 Nov 2022
Source © Ion Chiosea It’s important not to get distracted by platform metrics, but to rather stay focused on the post click results
Why you should focus on verified end results, not just platform metrics3 Nov 2022
Source: © Joy Online Johnnie Walker’span-African The Ones Who…Keep Walking has won a Grand Prix and a Gold at the World Media Awards
Johnnie Walker's The Ones Who...Keep Walking wins Grand Prix and Gold3 Nov 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz