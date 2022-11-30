Free apps development training for journalists

In this self-paced course, successful candidates will learn to design apps to transform how the news environment works.
The PMI has made available revolutionary digital-based courses that will benefit 25 up-and-coming multimedia and community journalists. This is an opportunity for upskilling and reskilling to survive the challenges of the ever-changing news environment. The objective of the programme is to enable journalists to transform the way they work and bridge the worlds of traditional media and an always-on marketplace.
According to PMI, which contributed the courses to support innovation and digital transformation in the South African news media, the successful candidates will be expected to first complete a three-module CD-Foundation course.
They will then qualify to advance to the Citizen Developer Practitioner level where they will learn how to develop a deeper understanding of digital platforms and applications in a consistent, compliant, and scalable manner.
Each successful applicant will get both courses for free.