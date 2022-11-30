Free apps development training for journalists

The South African National Editors Forum (Sanef), in partnership with the Project Management Institute (PMI), invites journalists who would like to develop skills for multimedia platforms to apply for the Citizen Developer (CD) course.

In this self-paced course, successful candidates will learn to design apps to transform how the news environment works.

The PMI has made available revolutionary digital-based courses that will benefit 25 up-and-coming multimedia and community journalists. This is an opportunity for upskilling and reskilling to survive the challenges of the ever-changing news environment. The objective of the programme is to enable journalists to transform the way they work and bridge the worlds of traditional media and an always-on marketplace.

According to PMI, which contributed the courses to support innovation and digital transformation in the South African news media, the successful candidates will be expected to first complete a three-module CD-Foundation course.

They will then qualify to advance to the Citizen Developer Practitioner level where they will learn how to develop a deeper understanding of digital platforms and applications in a consistent, compliant, and scalable manner.

Each successful applicant will get both courses for free.

How to apply

Write a 500-word motivation stating why you should be considered for this course.

Prepare a one-page CV.

Compile a compressed portfolio of evidence / stories published on print or online or broadcast on radio or TV.

Send the documents / clips via email / WeTransfer to Sanef administrator, Dzudzie Netshisaulu, sanef@sanef.org.za

Applications to be submitted on or before 6 January 2023.



Who qualifies