CliffCentral launches creative content agency, new podcast series

CliffCentral.com has announced the launch of its own content agency, offering brands a suite of communication services.
“With the explosion of podcasting, combined with more and more brands moving to digital marketing, CliffCentral Creative is a natural evolution and builds on the already strong foundation of CliffCentral’s core content production offering, while leveraging our digital distribution footprint of over three million across social media, website and podcast audience," comments founder Gareth Cliff.
“We’ve built a great team since we launched in 2014 and we’re excited about joining forces with Tim Culley who will head up CliffCentral Creative to take the offering out of the studio into the market.”
Tim Culley, former MD of TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Cape Town and head of marketing for Weylandts and Truworths, said that what attracted him to the opportunity is that “CliffCentral Creative is the only content agency in South Africa that has its own audience as part of the offering”.
Culley is confident about the future, “What has stayed constant, and will remain so during and after these unique times, is the need for smart ideas, brilliantly produced, communicated to an engaged audience, and CliffCentral Creative excels in all three of those."
The agency will have three core areas:
Build: Brand & Campaign Strategy, Website Design & Dev, Social Media Presence
Create: Audio (Podcasts), Video (YouTube), Webinars, Imagery (Display, Print)
Broadcast: CliffCentral.app & .com, Social Media, e-mail Database
Simultaneously CliffCentral is launching a new podcast series, Marketshare, hosted by Reg Lascaris, founder of TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris and bestselling author. Marketshare will be a broad-based podcast talking about marketing and business trends, interviewing a wide range of people in this arena.
