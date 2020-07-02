Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

White Square International Advertising Festival announces 2020 shortlists

The White Square International Advertising Festival has announced its shortlists for 2020.

White Square’s six main international jury line-ups had completed judging sessions on 24-26 June. Jury meetings were held in the format of live conferences. In total, 937 entries from 31 countries of the world were submitted to all festival contests this year. Ahead are the meetings of two more jury teams – Mass Media jury, and grand jury which will award the Grand Prix of the festival.

Prize winners of White Square 2020 will be announced at Awards Ceremony, which will take place on 9 July in the format of an offline open-air party. Online broadcasting of the event will be held in all countries participating in the festival.

Alena Ustinovich, chairman of the board of Association of Communications and Marketing Agencies of Belarus and producer of the White Square festival, noted:
The experience of online judging is new for us, it was not easy, but everything worked out. I would like to express my gratitude to all jury members for how carefully and reverently they evaluated submitted works. The judging was strict as always but constructive. I am pleased with the rather impressive list of shortlists this year. I think the jury found it right to support the participants, give them inspiration and positivity. In such difficult times, we especially need some celebration, and I am happy that there is White Square that can give it to the industry.
At the moment, shortlists in all seven contest categories of the festival have been announced:

Change for Good


Change for Good / Film

  • Now You Understand, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
  • Stay at Home, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
  • Fast internet for meaningful use, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
  • My Lockdown, Mr. Da Vinci, Brazil
  • Closer to moms, Salmon Graphics, Belarus
  • The safest place, Artem Nugmanov/Self employed
  • The Choice, Marvelous LLC, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Change for Good / Print

  • Burger King Belgium - Stay Home, Buzzman, France
  • Art of Quarantine, Looma, Ukraine
  • The Physical Violence Virus Cell, Cheil Centrade, Romania
  • Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
  • For More Life, Kraken, Georgia
  • Hair Dryer, Salsa, Peru
  • Off Road, in house, Mood, Peru
  • Read vs. Covid, SEED creative agency, Kazakhstan
  • Special Edition, Y agency, Ukraine
  • Another seas: The Sea of Tranquility, Ruport, Russia
  • Another seas: Acidalian Sea, Ruport, Russia
  • Don't play hide-and-seek with life, Kollegi, Russia
  • Mask the tunnels, Havas Creative Group Ukraine, Ukraine

Change for Good / Radio

  • Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine

Change for Good / Campaign

  • N23, Action, Russia
  • Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
  • A Humane Ending, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
  • #BoobCulture - Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
  • A Team of One, Loong, China
  • Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Unsilent bouquet, GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan
  • #safeisthenewsexy, Magic Camp (Yandex.Taxi), Russia
  • The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
  • Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal
  • We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
  • My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia
  • Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Font of Kindness, Smetana, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
  • Freedom is near, Movie, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)
  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Change for Good / Interactive

  • Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)
  • FlyHome, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
  • Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
  • Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
  • #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia (moved from S4 Change for Good / Campaign)

Digital


Websites

  • BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia
  • Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia

Interactive projects

  • Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
  • "Look at the World like a Child", Humanz, Russia
  • Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Online video & Viral film

  • Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia
  • Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Pre-rolls

  • Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia

Digital Campaign

  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Viral campaign

  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
  • Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
  • Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus

Social & Influencer Campaign

  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
  • Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia
  • #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Native Advertising

  • Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia (moved from D4 Pre-rolls)
  • Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus
  • Last Rave, Zebra Hero, Russia

Branded tech and innovations

  • Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia
  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
  • Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Digital Craft

  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
  • Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia

Mobile


Mobile websites

  • Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Apps

  • Kinder of the future!, Humanz, Russia

AR / VR / 360Вє videos

  • Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia

Activation by location / Voice activation

  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Mobile Tech and Innovations

  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Creative Data


Data-enhanced Creativity

  • Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Data storytelling

  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Use of Real-time Data

  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Social Data & Insight

  • Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Media


Channels

  • Print / Outdoor
  • Boosting sales with a single billboard, e:mg, Russia

Ambient Media

  • Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
  • Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia
  • Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
  • The Death of The Warsaw Palm, Syrena Communications, Poland
  • We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Events

  • Instagram worthy. Ikea x Virgil Abloh, e:mg, Russia
  • Nerf battle in real life, e:mg, Russia

Digital platforms

  • Trip in the dark, Voskhod, Russia

Social Platforms

  • A Letter from the Future, VOZDUH brand & communications, Russia

Technology

  • Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia
  • Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia
  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Branded content

  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • All At Once, Voskhod, Russia
  • 5% is a lot!, 12, Russia

Excellence in Media


Excellence in Media Insights and Strategy

  • Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Excellence in Media Engagement

  • Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
  • We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Use of Data

  • entry AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Media Campaign


Integrated Campaign

  • Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia
  • #Date_With_Art, Postmen DA, Ukraine
  • We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Low Budget Campaign

  • Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Influencer Campaign

  • Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia
  • A Team of One, Loong, China
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • REN TIME, Aida Pioneer, Belarus

Creative


Film

Film TV/Screens

  • working hours, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Matric, Forte Grey, Belarus
  • No ties allowed, Voskhod, Russia

Online

  • Voka Smartfake, TDI G, Belarouprus
  • The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
  • Runners guide to Riga, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia
  • Series Big Foot, Forte Grey, Belarus
  • Matrix Short, Forte Grey, Belarus
  • Stronger than crisis, Voskhod, Russia
  • The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
  • Carp, Aida Pioneer, Belarus
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Film Craft

  • The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
  • Matrix, Forte Grey, Belarus
  • All At Once, Voskhod, Russia
  • Uzcard. Easy payment, TBWA \ CAC \ Tashkent, Uzbekistan
  • Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan
  • The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
  • Super Jars, Svetly Story, Russia
  • Terem "Assortment", Perspecrive Pro., Russia (moved from F1 TV/Screens)
  • Winter Tires, Coolant from the series NUGO – 007, Mozaika, Gerogia

Integrated


Omni-channel Campaign

  • Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia
  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
  • CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia
  • Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
  • The New National Anthem Edition, Impact BBDO, UAE
  • My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Digital Campaign

  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Social & Influencer Campaign

  • #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
  • Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia

Viral Campaign

  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
  • My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Brand Launch / Re-launch Campaign

  • Continental IceContact: “Winter’s revolution” - first ever unmanned test drive of tires”, Action, Russia
  • Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany
  • We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Brand Loyalty Campaign

  • Freedom is near, Movie, Russia

Breakthrough on a Budget

  • N23, Action, Russia
  • Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia
  • Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Selfpromo

  • DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Russia
  • Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Creative Strategy

  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Branded Content & Entertainment 


Visual branded content

  • The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • All At Once, Voskhod, Russia
  • Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan
  • Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia

Audio branded content

  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Interactive branded content

  • Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
  • Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Branded events

  • Trash talk, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia

Brand experience

  • Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia
  • Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

Outdoor


Billboards

  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Ambient

  • Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia
  • Coming OutDoor, FCB Lisbon, Portugal
  • We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
  • My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Innovation in Оutdoor

  • Truck Art Childfinder, Impact BBDO Dubai + BBDO Pakistan + Samar Minallah Khan, UAE

Print


Print

  • That`s how we write the history, Royal Kusto, Kazakhstan
  • Hot Dog, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania
  • Turn your intensity on, Not Perfect Minsk, Belarus
  • Cashless, Endorphin, Azerbaijan
  • A Regular Weapon, Possible Moscow, Russia
  • Save Classic Blue, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary (moved from P3 Innovation in Print)
  • New York, Milan, London, Beijing from the series The Navigate Poster, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Print Craft

  • Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
  • Dolls, Acqua, Italy
  • Dolls Blue Dress, Acqua, Italy

Radio & Audio


Radio & Streaming

  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine

Excellence in Audio

  • The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia

Marketing


Brand experience & activation

Brand Experience

  • Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia
  • N23, Action, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Technology & Touchpoints

  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
  • Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Consumer Engagement

  • N23, Action, Russia
  • Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus
  • Let's beer more local, GREAT, Russia
  • The taste of Moscow, Marvelous, Russia
  • We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Strategy

  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia, (moved from A6 Campaign)

Campaign

  • We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Breakthrough on a Budget

  • Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus
  • N23, Action, Russia
  • Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia
  • Probably the highest beer sampling in the world, proof., Bulgaria, (moved from A2 Brand Experience)

PR

PR Practices & Technics

  • A Team of One, Loong, China
  • N23, Action, Russia

Digital & Social

  • AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Influencer

  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
  • Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Campaign

  • Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus

Direct


Channels

  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
  • N23, Action, Russia
  • Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

Digital & Social

  • UFC Chatbot, Outofthebox, Russia

Strategy

  • N23, Action, Russia

Campaign

  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Innovations


Innovations

  • Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
  • DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Russia

Creative Effectiveness


Short-term Creative Effectiveness

  • Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Long-term Creative Effectiveness

  • Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Breakthrough on a Budget

  • Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus

Branding


Communication Design

Creation of New Brand Identity

  • Digital Chain rebranding, Digital Chain, Cyprus
  • OSOM, Voskhod, Russia
  • Classic Picnic Identity, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine
  • ME'Mor Architects Award, Ma'no Branding, Uzbekistan
  • Kurnaya izba, Terminal design, Russia
  • Tashkent City Identity Design, Ma'no Branding, Uzbekistan

B2 Rebrand / Refresh of an Еxisting Brand

  • Forest Cats Redesign, 13 floor, Russia
  • ACME "A Journey Through Smart Life" Rebranding Campaign, Caption, Lithuania
  • Norebo, Ermolaev Bureau, Russia
  • Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia
  • Lamoda Rebranding, Shuka Design, Russia
  • We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Promotional Printed Materials

  • CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia
  • deSidera, Acqua, Italy

Promotional Item Design

  • Digital Detox Line, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
  • Yellow and white press, Salmon Graphics, Belarus
  • Ööloom birdfood package, Newton Marketing, Estonia (moved from X3 Innovation in Рackaging)

Brand Environment & Experience Design

  • The Peak, The Embassy, Italy
  • Nova Artizana, Otvetdesign, Russia
  • Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia
  • We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Design Craft

  • #VictoryFont May, RT, Russia
  • Osom, Voskhod, Russia

Digital & Interactive Design


Website design

  • Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia
  • See the Future through Our Eyes, Possible Moscow, Russia

Social Media Design

  • #VictoryFont May, RT, Russia

Design of virtual promo-tools

  • BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia (moved from Q1 Website design)

Packaging Design


Packaging of foodstuffs

  • Like a bird, Otvetdesign, Russia
  • Redesign of “Zelenaya Liniya” (“Green Line”), Ohmybrand, Russia
  • Dzuba, Loga Biga, Belarus
  • Premiere of Taste, Depot branding agency, Russia
  • Yo&Go, Depot branding agency, Russia
  • Veivi: Delicate balance of wellbeing, Depot branding agency, Russia
  • Woodker, PG Brand Reforming Poland, Poland
  • Absolut Comeback / Recycle, Drama Queen Communications, Sweden

Packaging of non-food products

  • N23, Action, Russia
  • Canonpharma, Repina branding, Russia
  • Brite, Depot branding agency, Russia
  • WonderLab, Depot branding agency, Russia

Innovation in Рackaging

  • Zombeer - beer packaging, SLD Agency, Russia
  • Jägermeister custom label, Panda Digital, Russia
  • Natural packaging for natural products, Synthesis creative lab, Uzbekistan


*Disclaimer: Bizcommunity's Jessica Tennant was part of this year’s Mass Media judging panel.
