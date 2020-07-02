White Square International Advertising Festival announces 2020 shortlists

The White Square International Advertising Festival has announced its shortlists for 2020.

The experience of online judging is new for us, it was not easy, but everything worked out. I would like to express my gratitude to all jury members for how carefully and reverently they evaluated submitted works. The judging was strict as always but constructive. I am pleased with the rather impressive list of shortlists this year. I think the jury found it right to support the participants, give them inspiration and positivity. In such difficult times, we especially need some celebration, and I am happy that there is White Square that can give it to the industry.

Change for Good

Now You Understand, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia

Stay at Home, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia

Fast internet for meaningful use, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia

My Lockdown, Mr. Da Vinci, Brazil

Closer to moms, Salmon Graphics, Belarus

The safest place, Artem Nugmanov/Self employed

The Choice, Marvelous LLC, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Burger King Belgium - Stay Home, Buzzman, France

Art of Quarantine, Looma, Ukraine

The Physical Violence Virus Cell, Cheil Centrade, Romania

Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

For More Life, Kraken, Georgia

Hair Dryer, Salsa, Peru

Off Road, in house, Mood, Peru

Read vs. Covid, SEED creative agency, Kazakhstan

Special Edition, Y agency, Ukraine

Another seas: The Sea of Tranquility, Ruport, Russia

Another seas: Acidalian Sea, Ruport, Russia

Don't play hide-and-seek with life, Kollegi, Russia

Mask the tunnels, Havas Creative Group Ukraine, Ukraine

Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine

N23, Action, Russia

Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

A Humane Ending, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia

#BoobCulture - Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia

A Team of One, Loong, China

Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Unsilent bouquet, GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan

#safeisthenewsexy, Magic Camp (Yandex.Taxi), Russia

The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia

Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Font of Kindness, Smetana, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Freedom is near, Movie, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)

FlyHome, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

#TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia (moved from S4 Change for Good / Campaign)

Digital

BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia

Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia

Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

"Look at the World like a Child", Humanz, Russia

Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia

Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia

#TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia (moved from D4 Pre-rolls)

Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus

Last Rave, Zebra Hero, Russia

Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia

Mobile

Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Kinder of the future!, Humanz, Russia

Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Creative Data

Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Media

Print / Outdoor

Boosting sales with a single billboard, e:mg, Russia

Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia

Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

The Death of The Warsaw Palm, Syrena Communications, Poland

We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Instagram worthy. Ikea x Virgil Abloh, e:mg, Russia

Nerf battle in real life, e:mg, Russia

Trip in the dark, Voskhod, Russia

A Letter from the Future, VOZDUH brand & communications, Russia

Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia

Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

All At Once, Voskhod, Russia

5% is a lot!, 12, Russia

Excellence in Media

Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

entry AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Media Campaign

Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia

#Date_With_Art, Postmen DA, Ukraine

We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia

A Team of One, Loong, China

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

REN TIME, Aida Pioneer, Belarus

Creative

working hours, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania

Matric, Forte Grey, Belarus

No ties allowed, Voskhod, Russia

Voka Smartfake, TDI G, Belarouprus

The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Runners guide to Riga, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia

Series Big Foot, Forte Grey, Belarus

Matrix Short, Forte Grey, Belarus

Stronger than crisis, Voskhod, Russia

The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia

Carp, Aida Pioneer, Belarus

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Matrix, Forte Grey, Belarus

All At Once, Voskhod, Russia

Uzcard. Easy payment, TBWA \ CAC \ Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan

The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia

Super Jars, Svetly Story, Russia

Terem "Assortment", Perspecrive Pro., Russia (moved from F1 TV/Screens)

Winter Tires, Coolant from the series NUGO – 007, Mozaika, Gerogia

Integrated

Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia

Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

The New National Anthem Edition, Impact BBDO, UAE

My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

#TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Continental IceContact: “Winter’s revolution” - first ever unmanned test drive of tires”, Action, Russia

Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Freedom is near, Movie, Russia

N23, Action, Russia

Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia

Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Russia

Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Branded Content & Entertainment

The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

All At Once, Voskhod, Russia

Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan

Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany

Trash talk, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia

Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia

Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

Outdoor

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia

Coming OutDoor, FCB Lisbon, Portugal

We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia

Truck Art Childfinder, Impact BBDO Dubai + BBDO Pakistan + Samar Minallah Khan, UAE

Print

That`s how we write the history, Royal Kusto, Kazakhstan

Hot Dog, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania

Turn your intensity on, Not Perfect Minsk, Belarus

Cashless, Endorphin, Azerbaijan

A Regular Weapon, Possible Moscow, Russia

Save Classic Blue, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary (moved from P3 Innovation in Print)

New York, Milan, London, Beijing from the series The Navigate Poster, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary

Dolls, Acqua, Italy

Dolls Blue Dress, Acqua, Italy

Radio & Audio

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine

The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia

Marketing

Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia

N23, Action, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia

N23, Action, Russia

Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus

Let's beer more local, GREAT, Russia

The taste of Moscow, Marvelous, Russia

We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia, (moved from A6 Campaign)

We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus

N23, Action, Russia

Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia

Probably the highest beer sampling in the world, proof., Bulgaria, (moved from A2 Brand Experience)

A Team of One, Loong, China

N23, Action, Russia

AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia

Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus

Direct

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

N23, Action, Russia

Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia

UFC Chatbot, Outofthebox, Russia

N23, Action, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Innovations

Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia

Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia

DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Russia

Creative Effectiveness

Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia

Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia

Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus

Branding

Digital Chain rebranding, Digital Chain, Cyprus

OSOM, Voskhod, Russia

Classic Picnic Identity, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine

ME'Mor Architects Award, Ma'no Branding, Uzbekistan

Kurnaya izba, Terminal design, Russia

Tashkent City Identity Design, Ma'no Branding, Uzbekistan

Forest Cats Redesign, 13 floor, Russia

ACME "A Journey Through Smart Life" Rebranding Campaign, Caption, Lithuania

Norebo, Ermolaev Bureau, Russia

Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia

Lamoda Rebranding, Shuka Design, Russia

We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia

deSidera, Acqua, Italy

Digital Detox Line, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia

Yellow and white press, Salmon Graphics, Belarus

Ööloom birdfood package, Newton Marketing, Estonia (moved from X3 Innovation in Рackaging)

The Peak, The Embassy, Italy

Nova Artizana, Otvetdesign, Russia

Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia

We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia

#VictoryFont May, RT, Russia

Osom, Voskhod, Russia

Digital & Interactive Design

Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia

See the Future through Our Eyes, Possible Moscow, Russia

#VictoryFont May, RT, Russia

BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia (moved from Q1 Website design)

Packaging Design

Like a bird, Otvetdesign, Russia

Redesign of “Zelenaya Liniya” (“Green Line”), Ohmybrand, Russia

Dzuba, Loga Biga, Belarus

Premiere of Taste, Depot branding agency, Russia

Yo&Go, Depot branding agency, Russia

Veivi: Delicate balance of wellbeing, Depot branding agency, Russia

Woodker, PG Brand Reforming Poland, Poland

Absolut Comeback / Recycle, Drama Queen Communications, Sweden

N23, Action, Russia

Canonpharma, Repina branding, Russia

Brite, Depot branding agency, Russia

WonderLab, Depot branding agency, Russia

Zombeer - beer packaging, SLD Agency, Russia

Jägermeister custom label, Panda Digital, Russia

Natural packaging for natural products, Synthesis creative lab, Uzbekistan

White Square’s six main international jury line-ups had completed judging sessions on 24-26 June. Jury meetings were held in the format of live conferences. In total, 937 entries from 31 countries of the world were submitted to all festival contests this year. Ahead are the meetings of two more jury teams – Mass Media jury, and grand jury which will award the Grand Prix of the festival.Prize winners of White Square 2020 will be announced at Awards Ceremony, which will take place on 9 July in the format of an offline open-air party. Online broadcasting of the event will be held in all countries participating in the festival.Alena Ustinovich, chairman of the board of Association of Communications and Marketing Agencies of Belarus and producer of the White Square festival, noted:At the moment, shortlists in all seven contest categories of the festival have been announced: