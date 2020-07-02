White Square International Advertising Festival announces 2020 shortlists

The White Square International Advertising Festival has announced its shortlists for 2020.
White Square’s six main international jury line-ups had completed judging sessions on 24-26 June. Jury meetings were held in the format of live conferences. In total, 937 entries from 31 countries of the world were submitted to all festival contests this year. Ahead are the meetings of two more jury teams – Mass Media jury, and grand jury which will award the Grand Prix of the festival.
Prize winners of White Square 2020 will be announced at Awards Ceremony, which will take place on 9 July in the format of an offline open-air party. Online broadcasting of the event will be held in all countries participating in the festival.
Alena Ustinovich, chairman of the board of Association of Communications and Marketing Agencies of Belarus and producer of the White Square festival, noted:
The experience of online judging is new for us, it was not easy, but everything worked out. I would like to express my gratitude to all jury members for how carefully and reverently they evaluated submitted works. The judging was strict as always but constructive. I am pleased with the rather impressive list of shortlists this year. I think the jury found it right to support the participants, give them inspiration and positivity. In such difficult times, we especially need some celebration, and I am happy that there is White Square that can give it to the industry.
At the moment, shortlists in all seven contest categories of the festival have been announced:
Change for GoodChange for Good / Film
Change for Good / Print
- Now You Understand, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
- Stay at Home, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
- Fast internet for meaningful use, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
- My Lockdown, Mr. Da Vinci, Brazil
- Closer to moms, Salmon Graphics, Belarus
- The safest place, Artem Nugmanov/Self employed
- The Choice, Marvelous LLC, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Change for Good / Radio
- Burger King Belgium - Stay Home, Buzzman, France
- Art of Quarantine, Looma, Ukraine
- The Physical Violence Virus Cell, Cheil Centrade, Romania
- Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
- For More Life, Kraken, Georgia
- Hair Dryer, Salsa, Peru
- Off Road, in house, Mood, Peru
- Read vs. Covid, SEED creative agency, Kazakhstan
- Special Edition, Y agency, Ukraine
- Another seas: The Sea of Tranquility, Ruport, Russia
- Another seas: Acidalian Sea, Ruport, Russia
- Don't play hide-and-seek with life, Kollegi, Russia
- Mask the tunnels, Havas Creative Group Ukraine, Ukraine
Change for Good / Campaign
- Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine
Change for Good / Interactive
- N23, Action, Russia
- Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
- A Humane Ending, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
- #BoobCulture - Breast Cancer Awareness campaign, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
- A Team of One, Loong, China
- Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Unsilent bouquet, GForce/Grey, Kazakhstan
- #safeisthenewsexy, Magic Camp (Yandex.Taxi), Russia
- The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
- Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal
- We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
- My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia
- Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Font of Kindness, Smetana, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
- Freedom is near, Movie, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia (moved from S1 Change for Good / Film)
- FlyHome, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
- Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
- Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
- #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia (moved from S4 Change for Good / Campaign)
DigitalWebsites
Interactive projects
- BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia
- Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia
Online video & Viral film
- Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
- "Look at the World like a Child", Humanz, Russia
- Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany
Pre-rolls
- Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia
- Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Digital Campaign
- Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia
Viral campaign
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Social & Influencer Campaign
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
- Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus
Native Advertising
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
- Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia
- #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Branded tech and innovations
- Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia (moved from D4 Pre-rolls)
- Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus
- Last Rave, Zebra Hero, Russia
- Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
- Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Digital Craft
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
- Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia
MobileMobile websites
Apps
- Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
AR / VR / 360Вє videos
- Kinder of the future!, Humanz, Russia
Activation by location / Voice activation
- Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia
Mobile Tech and Innovations
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Creative DataData-enhanced Creativity
Data storytelling
- Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Use of Real-time Data
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Social Data & Insight
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- Terms Against Bullying, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
MediaChannels
Ambient Media
- Print / Outdoor
- Boosting sales with a single billboard, e:mg, Russia
Events
- Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia
- Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
- The Death of The Warsaw Palm, Syrena Communications, Poland
- We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
Digital platforms
- Instagram worthy. Ikea x Virgil Abloh, e:mg, Russia
- Nerf battle in real life, e:mg, Russia
Social Platforms
- Trip in the dark, Voskhod, Russia
Technology
- A Letter from the Future, VOZDUH brand & communications, Russia
Branded content
- Tone de Cabaret, Socialist, Russia
- Lessons Of Auschwitz: Volumetric VR Illustration Tribute By School Students, RT, Russia
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- All At Once, Voskhod, Russia
- 5% is a lot!, 12, Russia
Excellence in MediaExcellence in Media Insights and Strategy
Excellence in Media Engagement
- Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Use of Data
- Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Media Agency - OMD Media Direction; Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
- entry AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Media CampaignIntegrated Campaign
Low Budget Campaign
- Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia
- #Date_With_Art, Postmen DA, Ukraine
- We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
Influencer Campaign
- Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Perfect Search, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Tera Botin, Leavingstone, Georgia
- A Team of One, Loong, China
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- REN TIME, Aida Pioneer, Belarus
CreativeFilmFilm TV/Screens
Online
- working hours, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania
- Matric, Forte Grey, Belarus
- No ties allowed, Voskhod, Russia
Film Craft
- Voka Smartfake, TDI G, Belarouprus
- The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- Runners guide to Riga, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Ad that you can feel by skin, Proximity Russia, Russia
- Series Big Foot, Forte Grey, Belarus
- Matrix Short, Forte Grey, Belarus
- Stronger than crisis, Voskhod, Russia
- The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
- Carp, Aida Pioneer, Belarus
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
- The Kommunalka, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- Matrix, Forte Grey, Belarus
- All At Once, Voskhod, Russia
- Uzcard. Easy payment, TBWA \ CAC \ Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan
- The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
- Super Jars, Svetly Story, Russia
- Terem "Assortment", Perspecrive Pro., Russia (moved from F1 TV/Screens)
- Winter Tires, Coolant from the series NUGO – 007, Mozaika, Gerogia
IntegratedOmni-channel Campaign
Digital Campaign
- Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
- CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia
- Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
- The New National Anthem Edition, Impact BBDO, UAE
- My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia
Social & Influencer Campaign
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Viral Campaign
- #TakeMEMEhome, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
- Font of Kindness, SMETANA, Russia
Brand Launch / Re-launch Campaign
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
- My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Brand Loyalty Campaign
- Continental IceContact: “Winter’s revolution” - first ever unmanned test drive of tires”, Action, Russia
- Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany
- We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
Breakthrough on a Budget
- Freedom is near, Movie, Russia
Selfpromo
- N23, Action, Russia
- Dodo open source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia
- Survivors, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
Creative Strategy
- DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Russia
- Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Branded Content & Entertainment Visual branded content
Audio branded content
- The Greatest Reads, Contrapunto, Russia
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- All At Once, Voskhod, Russia
- Tatarka - AU, Little Big family, Uzbekistan
- Last rave, Zebra Hero, Russia
Interactive branded content
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
Branded events
- Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
- Dyatlov Group's Journal: The Last Page, Ruptly, Germany
Brand experience
- Trash talk, Nord DDB Riga, Latvia
- Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia
- Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Wheelchange Tours, FCB Lisbon, Portugal
OutdoorBillboards
Ambient
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
Innovation in Оutdoor
- Knowledge Leads to Freedom, Leavingstone, Georgia
- Coming OutDoor, FCB Lisbon, Portugal
- We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
- My Name Is Enough, Doping Creative Agency, Armenia
- Truck Art Childfinder, Impact BBDO Dubai + BBDO Pakistan + Samar Minallah Khan, UAE
PrintPrint
Print Craft
- That`s how we write the history, Royal Kusto, Kazakhstan
- Hot Dog, Not Perfect Vilnius, Lithuania
- Turn your intensity on, Not Perfect Minsk, Belarus
- Cashless, Endorphin, Azerbaijan
- A Regular Weapon, Possible Moscow, Russia
- Save Classic Blue, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary (moved from P3 Innovation in Print)
- New York, Milan, London, Beijing from the series The Navigate Poster, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
- Equal Colors, White Rabbit Budapest, Hungary
- Dolls, Acqua, Italy
- Dolls Blue Dress, Acqua, Italy
Radio & AudioRadio & Streaming
Excellence in Audio
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Sea of ideas, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine
- The sound of Indifference, watergunz, Georgia
MarketingBrand experience & activationBrand Experience
Technology & Touchpoints
- Trivial Pursuit Hotel, Communication Agency - Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia; Media Agency - OMD Media Direction, Russia
- N23, Action, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
Consumer Engagement
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
- Bee in touch, Starcom, Leo Burnett Moscow, Russia
Strategy
- N23, Action, Russia
- Ad Blindness? Hacked!, getbob agency, Belarus
- Let's beer more local, GREAT, Russia
- The taste of Moscow, Marvelous, Russia
- We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
Campaign
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Complaining, Not Perfect Tallinn, Estonia, (moved from A6 Campaign)
Breakthrough on a Budget
- We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
PRPR Practices & Technics
- Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus
- N23, Action, Russia
- Delivery of Fate, Ruport, Russia
- Probably the highest beer sampling in the world, proof., Bulgaria, (moved from A2 Brand Experience)
Digital & Social
- A Team of One, Loong, China
- N23, Action, Russia
Influencer
- AI Versus, Voskhod, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
Campaign
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
- Russian Yoga School, Zebra Hero, Russia
- Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus
DirectChannels
Digital & Social
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
- N23, Action, Russia
- Our Sea, Possible Moscow x Suprematika, Russia
StrategyCampaign
- UFC Chatbot, Outofthebox, Russia
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
InnovationsInnovations
- Dodo open-source pizza, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- Birds Records, BBDO Moscow, Russia
- DeepBogusky, Andrey Tyukavkin, Russia
Creative EffectivenessShort-term Creative Effectiveness
Long-term Creative Effectiveness
- Kak tebe takoe, Elon Musk?, Ruport, Russia
Breakthrough on a Budget
- Online-game about living by touch, Cause marketing agency RedMe (belongs to the group of companies RCG), Russia
- Voka Smartfake, TDI Group, Belarus
BrandingCommunication DesignCreation of New Brand Identity
B2 Rebrand / Refresh of an Еxisting Brand
- Digital Chain rebranding, Digital Chain, Cyprus
- OSOM, Voskhod, Russia
- Classic Picnic Identity, Leo Burnett Ukraine, Ukraine
- ME'Mor Architects Award, Ma'no Branding, Uzbekistan
- Kurnaya izba, Terminal design, Russia
- Tashkent City Identity Design, Ma'no Branding, Uzbekistan
Promotional Printed Materials
- Forest Cats Redesign, 13 floor, Russia
- ACME "A Journey Through Smart Life" Rebranding Campaign, Caption, Lithuania
- Norebo, Ermolaev Bureau, Russia
- Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia
- Lamoda Rebranding, Shuka Design, Russia
- We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
Promotional Item Design
- CalenDare Agaisnt Plastic, Zuck&Berg, Armenia
- deSidera, Acqua, Italy
Brand Environment & Experience Design
- Digital Detox Line, Not Perfect Riga, Latvia
- Yellow and white press, Salmon Graphics, Belarus
- Ööloom birdfood package, Newton Marketing, Estonia (moved from X3 Innovation in Рackaging)
Design Craft
- The Peak, The Embassy, Italy
- Nova Artizana, Otvetdesign, Russia
- Kaspersky rebranding, Plenum.CX, Russia
- We Are Siberia, Tutkovbudkov, Russia
- #VictoryFont May, RT, Russia
- Osom, Voskhod, Russia
Digital & Interactive DesignWebsite design
Social Media Design
- Trip In The Dark, Voskhod, Russia
- See the Future through Our Eyes, Possible Moscow, Russia
Design of virtual promo-tools
- #VictoryFont May, RT, Russia
- BBDO Daily, Proximity Russia, Russia (moved from Q1 Website design)
Packaging DesignPackaging of foodstuffs
Packaging of non-food products
- Like a bird, Otvetdesign, Russia
- Redesign of “Zelenaya Liniya” (“Green Line”), Ohmybrand, Russia
- Dzuba, Loga Biga, Belarus
- Premiere of Taste, Depot branding agency, Russia
- Yo&Go, Depot branding agency, Russia
- Veivi: Delicate balance of wellbeing, Depot branding agency, Russia
- Woodker, PG Brand Reforming Poland, Poland
- Absolut Comeback / Recycle, Drama Queen Communications, Sweden
Innovation in Рackaging
- N23, Action, Russia
- Canonpharma, Repina branding, Russia
- Brite, Depot branding agency, Russia
- WonderLab, Depot branding agency, Russia
*Disclaimer: Bizcommunity's Jessica Tennant was part of this year’s Mass Media judging panel.
- Zombeer - beer packaging, SLD Agency, Russia
- Jägermeister custom label, Panda Digital, Russia
- Natural packaging for natural products, Synthesis creative lab, Uzbekistan