Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DMASAMembrana MediaBroad MediaJacaranda FMKantarLocation BankMachine_Joe PublicUrban Brew StudiosThe Walt Disney Company AfricaIgnition GroupEbony+IvoryBluegrass DigitalMediaHeads 360OrnicoEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BehindtheCampaign: Check into easy with City Lodge Hotels

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    21 Nov 2023
    21 Nov 2023
    In a world filled with challenges, South Africans often find themselves grappling with rising food and fuel prices, load shedding, traffic woes during power outages, and unexpected water interruptions.

    Life is undeniably hard, but there's a place where everything becomes easy – City Lodge Hotels. This is the inspiration behind the latest campaign, Life is hard. Check into easy.

    The campaign was created by TBWA\Hunt Lascaris. Source: YouTube.
    The campaign was created by TBWA\Hunt Lascaris. Source: YouTube.

    Executive creative director at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Steph Van Niekerk said this campaign will resonate with people who just need a break. 

    Barrage of problems

    "It’s an acknowledgment that sooner or later we all have to face up to life’s endless barrage of problems, big and small. And while the big ones are big – it’s the relentlessness of the little things that just don’t work out the way they should that can push you over the edge, to a place where you just don’t have words anymore.
     

    "The innovative use of subtitles instead of dialogue, acknowledge that feeling we’ve all had of having nothing more to say against the relentlessness of the mundane every day – and that we just need a break," said Van Niekerk.

    She said they aim to position City Lodge Hotels as a solution to the stresses of everyday life and that the ad is aimed to Africans between the ages of 24 to 45. 
     
     

     

    "We are targeting people who travel for work and leisure, whether it be for a good old holiday or a quick escape. The pandemic has changed the face of travel and remote working has allowed us to combine business and leisure. The new campaign aims to speak to that new kind of traveller too," concludes Van Niekerk. 

     

    TVC Credits

     
    Client: City Lodge 

    • Agency -TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
    • Brand - City Lodge Hotels Group
    • Group marketing manager - Colleen Goodman 
    • Digital marketing coordinator - Tammy Taylor 

    Agency: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris   

    • Chief creative officer - Carl Willoughby
    • Executive creative director - Steph van Niekerk
    • Copywriter - Tyler Lambert
    • Art director - Kevin Radebe

    Account management team:

    • Business unit directo - Cretienne Uys
    • Group account director - Alet van Jaarsveld 
    • Account management intern - Rohma Hasan 
    • Agency producer - Nonhlanhla Khanye

       
    Film production: Giant Films

    • Director - Karien Cherry
    • Executive producer - Emma Lundy, Cindy Gabriel
    • Producer - Jon Ronbeck
    • Production manager - Amo Mbutuma
    • Director of photography - Jason Prins
    • Production art director - Keenan McAdam
    • Stylist | costume design - Amy Zama
    • Production assistant - Johannes Matila

       
    Post Production company: Strangelove

    • Editor - Xander Vander
    • Post producer - Bevil Swartz
    • Grade - Nic Apostoli

    Music Track All Ads:

    • Junior Mintz – Lost in Love
    • Original Publisher: Extrement Music Library Ltd.

    Sound Company: Sterling Sound

    • Sound engineer - Lorens Persson
    • Post production online - Charmaine Greyling
    • Post production artist - Charmaine Greyling
    Read more: load shedding, hotel, City Lodge Hotels, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Steph van Niekerk, Karabo Ledwaba, ad, behind the campaign
    NextOptions
    Karabo Ledwaba
    Karabo Ledwaba

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

    Related

    Avhapfani Tshifularo, executive director of Sapia
    Load shedding crisis impacts SA petroleum industry
    1 day
    Source: iStock.
    Santam power surge insurance claims reduce by 80% thanks to consumers
    3 days
    Caché McClay has filled the coveted position. Source: USA Today.
    Caché McClay is the official Beyoncé reporter for Gannet
     16 Nov 2023
    Scott Thwaites is the founder of EDC Squared. Source: Supplied.
    #Newsmaker: Former TikTok senior leader Scott Thwaites launches EDC squared
     14 Nov 2023
    Eskom's Hex battery energy storage system is the biggest in Africa. Source: Eskom
    Eskom launches Africa's largest battery storage system
     12 Nov 2023
    Source: Reuters.
    Saudi Arabia to sign deals worth over $500m with African nations -minister
     10 Nov 2023
    Nkanyezi Sangweni is a senior strategist at DNA Brand Architects. Source: Supplied.
    #BehindtheSelfie: Nkanyezi Sangweni, senior strategist at DNA Brand Architects
     9 Nov 2023
    Lola Ogunnaike, Yvonne Orji and Danai Gurira in Cape Town. Source: Supplied.
    #ABMI23: African women should be at the core of the narrative - Danai Gurira
     8 Nov 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz