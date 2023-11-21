BehindtheCampaign: Check into easy with City Lodge Hotels

Life is undeniably hard, but there's a place where everything becomes easy – City Lodge Hotels. This is the inspiration behind the latest campaign, Life is hard. Check into easy.
Executive creative director at TBWA\Hunt Lascaris, Steph Van Niekerk said this campaign will resonate with people who just need a break.
"It’s an acknowledgment that sooner or later we all have to face up to life’s endless barrage of problems, big and small. And while the big ones are big – it’s the relentlessness of the little things that just don’t work out the way they should that can push you over the edge, to a place where you just don’t have words anymore.
"The innovative use of subtitles instead of dialogue, acknowledge that feeling we’ve all had of having nothing more to say against the relentlessness of the mundane every day – and that we just need a break," said Van Niekerk.
She said they aim to position City Lodge Hotels as a solution to the stresses of everyday life and that the ad is aimed to Africans between the ages of 24 to 45.
"We are targeting people who travel for work and leisure, whether it be for a good old holiday or a quick escape. The pandemic has changed the face of travel and remote working has allowed us to combine business and leisure. The new campaign aims to speak to that new kind of traveller too," concludes Van Niekerk.
Client: City Lodge
Agency: TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
Account management team:
Film production: Giant Films
Post Production company: Strangelove
Music Track All Ads:
Sound Company: Sterling Sound