    What’s Next with Aki: The massive growth of South Africa’s biggest technology podcast

    Issued by Broad Media
    21 Nov 2023
    What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou recently hit the massive 5 million views milestone.
    What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s biggest technology podcast, and recently hit the massive 5 million views milestone.

    This growth is thanks to the high calibre of guests interviewed on the podcast and the charismatic interview style of its host, Aki Anastasiou.

    What’s Next was launched in June 2020 and the podcast was an instant hit, reaching 100,000 views in its first two weeks.

    By the end of 2020, it had broken the 1 million views mark and continued to grow rapidly – hitting 2 million views in 2021 and 3 million views in 2022.

    What’s Next has grown even faster in 2023, reaching 5 million views this year, and shows no sign of slowing down.

    Get featured

    Your executives can feature in their own interviews in front of What’s Next’s large audience of technology executives and business decision-makers.

    Each interview is posted to the What’s Next website, as well as MyBroadband’s YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify channels for maximum exposure.

    To get your executives featured on What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, contact the MyBroadband marketing team.

    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

