Advertising News South Africa

Africa


Philip Ireland: Named new Avatar chief creative officer

20 Sep 2023
Avatar has announced Philip Ireland's appointment as its chief creative officer, (CCO) as Veli Ngubane, former CCO, shifts to the role of chief growth officer, overseeing South Africa and other African markets.
(Image supplied) Philip Ireland (cetnre), has joined Avatar as chief creative officer, Veli Ngubane, (right) is the new chief growth officer. Left: M&N executive chairman, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi
(Image supplied) Philip Ireland (cetnre), has joined Avatar as chief creative officer, Veli Ngubane, (right) is the new chief growth officer. Left: M&N executive chairman, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi

In another appointment, Lynda Fiebiger has been named Avatar MD. Fiebiger, previously FoxP2 (now Dentsu Creative South Africa) MD, joins forces with Mzamo Xala, Avatar's GCEO.

Creative vision and direction

In his position, Ireland will be responsible for setting the creative vision and direction for the group, ensuring that it continues to deliver innovative and impactful solutions to clients.

"I'm honoured to be entrusted with the role of chief creative officer at Avatar as I know I am coming into something special,” enthuses Ireland.

"M+N, and Avatar in particular, has a rich history of creative excellence and I'm eager to build on that legacy by leading, building and nurturing creative talents to even greater heights. Together, we will continue to innovate and deliver outstanding creative work that moves people.”

Mzamo Xala, the group CEO of Avatar Johannesburg
#NedbankIMC2023 - Mzamo Xala: An African-focused future

By 22 hours ago

Expansion into Africa and the international market

In his new role Ngubane will leverage his experience and expertise to manage and coordinate growth amongst the growing group of agencies within M+N, driving Avatar's expansion efforts in the African and international markets.

Ngubane has a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in these regions, and is therefore well-positioned to spearhead the company's global growth strategy and further cement Avatar's presence on the international stage.

"I'm excited to take on this new role and lead Avatar's growth initiatives into new territories," says Ngubane.

"We have a talented team and a passion for creativity that knows no bounds. I look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to deliver exceptional results for our clients and propel Avatar in realising its mission: to be respected globally and preferred locally in the markets we operate in."

Avatar's Mzamo Xala: African creativity drives business impact
Avatar's Mzamo Xala: African creativity drives business impact

By 4 Sep 2023

A pivotal figure at Avatar

Ngubane, a creative strategist with a track record in the advertising and marketing industry, has been a pivotal figure at Avatar for over a decade.

As chief creative officer, he played a vital role in shaping the agency's creative direction and has been instrumental in delivering innovative solutions for clients across various industries in multiple markets, including as Tecno’s global brand agency that saw the group roll out its ‘Stop at Nothing’ campaign in several countries in South America, Africa, Central Europe and Asia.

Source: © 123rf Avatar has launched the Avatar Creative Foundry (ACF), its initiative for young creatives across the spectrum of artistic expression
Avatar launches Avatar Creative Foundry (ACF), with R40k bursary-boost

11 Sep 2023

An exciting chapter in our journey

M+N chairman, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, expressed confidence in both Ngubane and Ireland, emphasising the company's commitment to growth and creativity.

"These leadership changes represent an exciting chapter in our journey. Philip's creative brilliance and entrepreneurial mindset make him the perfect choice to lead our creative team into the future.

“At the same time, as a co-founder, Veli has been instrumental in shaping our creative vision, and I have no doubt that he will excel in his new role as chief growth officer.”

NextOptions
Read more: Africa, creative, new appointment, creative agency, Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, Avatar, Mzamo Xala, Philip Ireland, Veli Ngubane, chief creative officer, Lynda Fiebiger

