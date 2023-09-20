Elon Musk mulls over charging for X to combat bots

Elon Musk is contemplating on charging users of X (formerly Twitter) for using the social media app.

Elon Musk in conversation with Israel's PM. Source: Screenshot.

Musk in conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he said a payment system would counter bots.

"We're moving to having a small monthly payment for use of the system, its the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots," said the billionaire.

Since buying Twitter last year, he has encouraged users to subscribe to X Premium. Some of the additional features include extended post lengths and heightened visibility on the platform.

This new plan comes after he announced that the blocking feature on X will be removed because "it does not make sense."