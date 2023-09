The #NedbankIMC #UpClosePersonal conference took place on Friday 15 September at Urban Brew Studios, Johannesburg, playing host to a stellar lineup of marketing and media experts, both local and from abroad.

Mzamo Xala, the group CEO of Avatar Johannesburg

We caught up with some of the speakers, including Mzamo Xala, the group CEO of Avatar Johannesburg.

Xala, and Avatar, are passionate about liberating Africa for a better world through an African future that is focused on African content.

“We see African content generated by machine learning that is focused on African originality and culture as well as insights that matter to Africans and our struggles in terms of how we design products and help our clients, and create work that performs.”