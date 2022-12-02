FCB Joburg and HelloFCB+ announce merger

Nahana Communications agencies, FCB Joburg and the Cape Town based HelloFCB+, have announced that they will form one agency united under a single brand, FCB.

The new FCB team. Source: Supplied.

The two offices come together to create what they call a borderless, full-service communications offering, that will give clients access to a greater pool of talent and specialist capabilities.

This comes after Toyota South Africa Motors and FCB announced in October that they will split as client and agency.

FCB will be led by a single executive leadership team tasked with the strategic direction of the agency as well as management teams in both offices tasked with the day-to-day agency management.

The leadership is comprised of individuals from both offices and will be led by managing director, Joey Khuvutlu; Lesley-Anne van der Nest as deputy managing director; Tseliso Rangaka, chief creative officer; Hermola Mengstab, client service director; Rita Doherty, chief strategy officer; and Natasha Reddy as HR manager.

“Change and the ability to adapt to it remains one of the most coveted traits in our industry. And as we evolve to become an agency with a unified offering, we couldn’t be more excited to bring our full-service communications offering under one institution with offices in Cape Town and in Johannesburg,” says, Joey Khuvutlu, MD of FCB.