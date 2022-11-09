Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Hoorah DigitalDentsuBOO! Surprising Media SolutionsGagasi FMBroad MediaAFDAClockworkWunderman ThompsonAsk AfrikaDMASAPrimedia BroadcastingStudent VillageOgilvy South AfricaWavemakerESETEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Digital Account Manager Cape Town
  • Creative Conceptual Copywriter - Remote/Dubai City of London, Great Britain (UK)
  • Creative Director - Remote Work/Dubai City of London, Great Britain (UK)
  • Studio Digital Account Manager Cape Town
  • Account Executive Cape Town
  • Senior Digital Strategist Johannesburg, Cape Town
  • Researcher/Content Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Direct Electronic Media Officer Gauteng
  • 3D Designer Pretoria
  • Sales and Marketing Consultant Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    All the LIA global and regional of the year winners!

    9 Nov 2022
    The London International Awards (LIA) has revealed its 2022 global and regional of the year winners.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    Motif Studios Cape Town was named regional post-production company of the year for the Middle East and Africa, their points were attained from winning work for Jif entered by the agency.

    Barbara Levy, president of LIA, said, “In total, 754 LIA statues and 230 finalists were awarded to 45 countries with the United States leading with 254 wins. We have Grand LIA winners from companies in countries that have never been awarded them before. In terms of global network of the year, Ogilvy, as a network, has outdone itself this year. They have Grand LIAs from Ogilvy Honduras, Ogilvy India and Ogilvy Thailand. In our health and pharma categories, AREA 23, an IPG Company, truly dominated. They led the statue count in not only health ,but also in pharma, a highly regulated industry. To all our global and tegional winners, the LIA staff sends our heartiest congratulations on such outstanding work!”

    Of The Year Awards are calculated based on a point system allocated to the winning work chosen by the Juries across all competitions. LIA uses the creative credits that are input at the time of entry to award those points, regardless of the entrant.

    Ogilvy leads the points tally to win global network of the year. They were also named regional network of the year for Asia; Europe and South America. They attained these honours by winning a total of 115 Statues; three Grand LIAs, 21 Golds, 35 Silvers, 56 Bronzes and 44 Finalists. The Grand LIAs won by Ogilvy Honduras, Ogilvy India Mumbai and Ogilvy Group Thailand contributed to Ogilvy winning these prestigious awards.

    Listed below are all Global and Regional winners:

    The following companies were honored with the 2022 Global of The Year Awards:

    • Global Network of The Year: Ogilvy
    • Global Independent Network of The Year: SERVICEPLAN
    • Global Client of The Year: Dole
    • Global Agency of The Year: alma DDB, Miami
    • Global Independent Agency of The Year: L&C, New York, New York
    • Global In-House Agency of The Year: draftLine
    • Global Health & Pharma Network of The Year: IPG Health
    • Global Health Agency of The Year: AREA 23, an IPG Health Company, New York
    • Global Pharma Agency of The Year: AREA 23, an IPG Health Company, New York
    • Global Independent Health & Pharma Network of The Year: Real Chemistry
    • Global Health & Pharma Client of The Year: Hip Hop Public Health
    • Global Production Company of The Year: The Pack, Mumbai
    • Global Post-Production Company of The Year: The Mill
    • Global Music & Sound Company of The Year: Canja Audio Culture
    • Global Design Company of The Year: L&C New York, New York
    • Global Radio & Audio Company of The Year: JSM

    The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for Asia:

    • Regional Network of The Year: Ogilvy
    • Regional Agency of The Year: Ogilvy Group Thailand, Bangkok
    • Regional Independent Agency of The Year: audacity bangkok
    • Regional Production Company of The Year: The Pack, Mumbai
    • Regional Post-Production Company of The Year: Rephrase.AI, Bengaluru

    The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for Australia and New Zealand:

    • Regional Agency of The Year: Ogilvy, Melbourne
    • Regional Independent Network of The Year: Special
    • Regional Independent Agency of The Year: Howatson+Company
    • Regional Production Company of The Year: FINCH
    • Regional Music & Sound Company of The Year: Eardrum, Sydney
    • Regional Radio & Audio Company of The Year: Eardrum, Sydney

    The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for Europe:

    • Regional Network of The Year: Ogilvy
    • Regional Independent Network of The Year: Jung von Matt
    • Regional Agency of The Year: DAVID Madrid, Madrid
    • Regional Independent Agency of The Year: SERVICEPLAN Germany, Munich
    • Regional Production Company of The Year: Iconoclast Germany, Berlin
    • Regional Post-Production Company of The Year: The Mill
    • Regional Music & Sound Company of The Year: 750mph, London
    • Regional Radio & Audio Company of The Year: Accenture Song, Brussels
    • Regional Design Company of The Year: SERVICEPLAN Germany, Munich

    The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for Middle East and Africa:

    • Regional Agency of The Year: IMPACT BBDO, Dubai
    • Regional Production Company of The Year: DejaVu, Dubai
    • Regional Post-Production Company of The Year: Motif Studios, Cape Town

    The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for North America:

    • Regional Network of The Year: FCB
    • Regional Agency of The Year: alma DDB, Miami
    • Regional Independent Agency of The Year: L&C New York, New York
    • Regional In-House Agency of The Year: draftLine, New York
    • Regional Health & Pharma Network of The Year: IPG Health
    • Regional Health Agency of The Year: AREA 23, an IPG Health Company
    • Regional Pharma Agency of The Year: AREA 23, an IPG Health Company
    • Regional Production Company of The Year: Dalmatian Cow, Los Angeles
    • Regional Post-Production Company of The Year: Company 3
    • Regional Music & Sound Company of The Year: JSM Music, New York
    • Regional Radio & Audio Company of The Year: JSM Music, New York
    • Regional Design Company of The Year: L&C New York, New York

    The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for South America:

    • Regional Network of The Year: Ogilvy
    • Regional Agency of The Year: Ogilvy Honduras, Tegucigalpa
    • Regional Health & Pharma Network of The Year: IPG Health
    • Regional Production Company of The Year: The Youth, Curitiba
    • Regional Post-Production Company of The Year: Studios Machina
    • Regional Music & Sound Company of The Year: Canja Audio Culture

    To view all the winners and finalists with media and full creative credits, visit here.

    NextOptions
    Read more: awards, production, Ogilvy, Bizcommunity, Barbara Levy, London, agencies

    Related

    Pearl Shongwe has died. Source: Instagram.
    Radio and TV presenter Pearl Shongwe has died3 hours ago
    Source:
    What is Mastodon, the 'Twitter alternative' people are flocking to? Here's everything you need to know1 day ago
    Source:
    Data key to reaching customers during tough economic times1 day ago
    Source:
    Why Meta's share price collapse is good news for the future of social media1 day ago
    Nando's has released a new advert.
    #BehindtheCampaign: Nando's takes a quantum leap2 days ago
    Source:
    Capitec launches #LetsStartToday campaign4 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Why Elon Musk's first week as Twitter owner has users flocking elsewhere4 Nov 2022
    Peter Langschmidt. Source: Supplied.
    The PRC launches digital currency based on Google analytics4 Nov 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz