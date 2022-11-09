All the LIA global and regional of the year winners!

The London International Awards (LIA) has revealed its 2022 global and regional of the year winners.

Source: Supplied.

Motif Studios Cape Town was named regional post-production company of the year for the Middle East and Africa, their points were attained from winning work for Jif entered by the agency.

Barbara Levy, president of LIA, said, “In total, 754 LIA statues and 230 finalists were awarded to 45 countries with the United States leading with 254 wins. We have Grand LIA winners from companies in countries that have never been awarded them before. In terms of global network of the year, Ogilvy, as a network, has outdone itself this year. They have Grand LIAs from Ogilvy Honduras, Ogilvy India and Ogilvy Thailand. In our health and pharma categories, AREA 23, an IPG Company, truly dominated. They led the statue count in not only health ,but also in pharma, a highly regulated industry. To all our global and tegional winners, the LIA staff sends our heartiest congratulations on such outstanding work!”

Of The Year Awards are calculated based on a point system allocated to the winning work chosen by the Juries across all competitions. LIA uses the creative credits that are input at the time of entry to award those points, regardless of the entrant.

Ogilvy leads the points tally to win global network of the year. They were also named regional network of the year for Asia; Europe and South America. They attained these honours by winning a total of 115 Statues; three Grand LIAs, 21 Golds, 35 Silvers, 56 Bronzes and 44 Finalists. The Grand LIAs won by Ogilvy Honduras, Ogilvy India Mumbai and Ogilvy Group Thailand contributed to Ogilvy winning these prestigious awards.

Listed below are all Global and Regional winners:

The following companies were honored with the 2022 Global of The Year Awards:

Global Network of The Year: Ogilvy

Global Independent Network of The Year: SERVICEPLAN

Global Client of The Year: Dole

Global Agency of The Year: alma DDB, Miami

Global Independent Agency of The Year: L&C, New York, New York

Global In-House Agency of The Year: draftLine

Global Health & Pharma Network of The Year: IPG Health

Global Health Agency of The Year: AREA 23, an IPG Health Company, New York

Global Pharma Agency of The Year: AREA 23, an IPG Health Company, New York

Global Independent Health & Pharma Network of The Year: Real Chemistry

Global Health & Pharma Client of The Year: Hip Hop Public Health

Global Production Company of The Year: The Pack, Mumbai

Global Post-Production Company of The Year: The Mill

Global Music & Sound Company of The Year: Canja Audio Culture

Global Design Company of The Year: L&C New York, New York

Global Radio & Audio Company of The Year: JSM

The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for Asia:

Regional Network of The Year: Ogilvy

Regional Agency of The Year: Ogilvy Group Thailand, Bangkok

Regional Independent Agency of The Year: audacity bangkok

Regional Production Company of The Year: The Pack, Mumbai

Regional Post-Production Company of The Year: Rephrase.AI, Bengaluru

The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for Australia and New Zealand:

Regional Agency of The Year: Ogilvy, Melbourne

Regional Independent Network of The Year: Special

Regional Independent Agency of The Year: Howatson+Company

Regional Production Company of The Year: FINCH

Regional Music & Sound Company of The Year: Eardrum, Sydney

Regional Radio & Audio Company of The Year: Eardrum, Sydney

The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for Europe:

Regional Network of The Year: Ogilvy

Regional Independent Network of The Year: Jung von Matt

Regional Agency of The Year: DAVID Madrid, Madrid

Regional Independent Agency of The Year: SERVICEPLAN Germany, Munich

Regional Production Company of The Year: Iconoclast Germany, Berlin

Regional Post-Production Company of The Year: The Mill

Regional Music & Sound Company of The Year: 750mph, London

Regional Radio & Audio Company of The Year: Accenture Song, Brussels

Regional Design Company of The Year: SERVICEPLAN Germany, Munich

The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for Middle East and Africa:

Regional Agency of The Year: IMPACT BBDO, Dubai

Regional Production Company of The Year: DejaVu, Dubai

Regional Post-Production Company of The Year: Motif Studios, Cape Town

The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for North America:

Regional Network of The Year: FCB

Regional Agency of The Year: alma DDB, Miami

Regional Independent Agency of The Year: L&C New York, New York

Regional In-House Agency of The Year: draftLine, New York

Regional Health & Pharma Network of The Year: IPG Health

Regional Health Agency of The Year: AREA 23, an IPG Health Company

Regional Pharma Agency of The Year: AREA 23, an IPG Health Company

Regional Production Company of The Year: Dalmatian Cow, Los Angeles

Regional Post-Production Company of The Year: Company 3

Regional Music & Sound Company of The Year: JSM Music, New York

Regional Radio & Audio Company of The Year: JSM Music, New York

Regional Design Company of The Year: L&C New York, New York

The following companies were honored with the 2022 Regional of The Year Awards for South America:

Regional Network of The Year: Ogilvy

Regional Agency of The Year: Ogilvy Honduras, Tegucigalpa

Regional Health & Pharma Network of The Year: IPG Health

Regional Production Company of The Year: The Youth, Curitiba

Regional Post-Production Company of The Year: Studios Machina

Regional Music & Sound Company of The Year: Canja Audio Culture

To view all the winners and finalists with media and full creative credits, visit here.