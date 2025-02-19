SA's post-production talent and expertise showcased in Will Smith’s Beautiful Scars

Crafted by the local Refinery Post Production and VFX, Will Smith's music video, Beautiful Scars showcases South Africa's rising impact on the global film and music scene, placing the country’s post-production talent and expertise centre stage.

The video, a cinematic tribute to The Matrix that showcases SA’s technical skill, talent and expertise in post-production, is more than just a high-profile project, Beautiful Scars is proof that South African talent can deliver Hollywood-calibre work at a competitive rate.

Full-scale collaboration

Originally brought on to create behind-the-scenes content, The Refinery soon found itself entrusted with the full post requirements of the video, directed by Bad Boys 3 & 4 filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

The decision to consolidate the entire process under one roof was a strategic one.

“Because we offer top-tier, full-service post-production, it made sense to hand this over to one company that could do it all,” says CEO of The Refinery, Alastair Orr.

“When every second counts, you can’t risk miscommunication or cross-company errors. You need precision, trust and a team that thrives under this kind of pressure.”

Beautiful Scars: A story in every frame

Inspired by the Japanese art of Kintsugi – the art of embracing imperfections and making them beautiful – the video blends sleek, modern tech with grainy, nostalgic VHS aesthetics to craft a visually stunning narrative.

For Smith, this project goes beyond a music video; it’s a reflective exploration of roads not taken, including his well-documented decision to turn down the role of Neo in The Matrix.

“This is a deeply personal piece for Will and we felt that energy from the start,” Orr shares.

“The video itself is a beautiful scar, a testament to the idea that every crack tells a story. It’s about risk-taking, falling, rebuilding and discovering that the gold isn’t just in what you lost – it’s in what you gained by piecing it back together.”

How it all began

“This started like most good stories: unexpectedly,” Orr explains.

He says they have worked hard to build a reputation for slick, high-quality post-production in South Africa.

What they did not realise was that their reputation had travelled to Westbrook, Will Smith’s company.

“When they reached out, we knew something special was in the works.”

The synergy between teams was instant.

“Everyone involved wanted to create something memorable,” Orr says.

“We didn’t take this on just because of the name attached. We said yes because the project felt alive – because the people behind it cared as much as we do.”

Smith shared on Instagram: “This was the most fun I’ve had making a video in a long time.”

Pushing the limits of technology and creativity

The video was shot using cutting-edge LED volume technology, the same groundbreaking approach used in The Mandalorian.

Unlike traditional green screens, LED volumes allow actors to interact with real-time digital environments, creating a seamless, immersive experience.

“It’s an incredible tool but it comes with challenges,” Orr explains.

“Unlike green screens where adjustments can be made in post, LED volumes capture everything as-is.

“That forced us to innovate and problem-solve in creative ways and our VFX team, led by Rory Mark and Eddie Addenhall, absolutely nailed it.”

Orr handled the editing, Liam Traynor managed the colour grade, and Charles Singleton crafted the sound design and mix.

Post-producers Ariye Mahdeb kept the workflow seamless, while Simone Fanti ensured all VFX shots were delivered on time.

“The whole Kintsugi philosophy behind Beautiful Scars wasn’t just in the concept – it became part of how we worked,” says Orr.

Every challenge, he says, added something to the final cut.

“This was a true team effort and in the end, the video itself became its own beautiful scar. The obstacles we faced and overcame are what made it something we’re incredibly proud of.”

A milestone for SA film and post-production

But Orr emphasises that it is s not just about having the right tools.

“It’s about the creativity, the problem-solving and the passion our teams bring,”

He explains that the project had challenges.

“But we stepped up and created something extraordinary.”

He says that when companies take a chance on South Africa, they’re not taking a risk.

“They’re investing in a team that can produce work that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the best in the world.”

As Beautiful Scars gains international recognition, The Refinery is poised to take on even more global projects, further cementing South Africa’s reputation as a powerhouse in film and television post-production.

“We hope this opens the door for more collaborations like this, where we continue proving that South Africa isn’t just a great place to shoot – it’s a place where world-class content is made,” says Orr.