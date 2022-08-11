Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bateleur Brand PlanningIMC ConferenceTLC Marketing WorldwideM&C Saatchi AbelMakeReignThe Media KrateDistellAsk AfrikaTechsys DigitalBrave GroupBroad MediaJacaranda FMBataHustle MediaOgilvy South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Walt Disney Media Ad Sales Manager - TV and Digital Johannesburg
  • Account Manager Germiston
  • Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Animator Cape Town, Remote
  • Mid - Senior Graphic Designers Durban
  • Mid-Weight Art Director Johannesburg
  • Junior Media Buyer Johannesburg
  • Senior Video Editor Johannesburg
  • Senior Creative Johannesburg
  • Studio Producer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Chicken Licken's Jamie finds love!

    11 Aug 2022
    31-year-old Sowetan musician, Jamie, who appeared in Chicken Licken's Love Me Tender Burger TV ad, has finally found love in his soul mate, Sive.
    Image supplied. Jamie, who appeared in Chicken Licken’s Love Me Tender Burger TV ad, has finally found love in his soul mate, Sive
    Image supplied. Jamie, who appeared in Chicken Licken’s Love Me Tender Burger TV ad, has finally found love in his soul mate, Sive

    “It's almost crazy how unconventional it was for me to find Sive. She's such a cool human, the conversations I've had with her leave me with such a bomb-diggity feeling that I want to be a better version of myself.” Says Jamie.

    Just days after the ad was aired thousands of hopeful South Africans signed up to the dating app, Tender, launched especially for Jamie, to stand a chance of being a perfect match.

    Supplied. Chicken Licken’s latest Love Me Tender Burger TV ad is to find Jamie’s soul mate
    Chicken Licken campaign asks SA to find Jamie love

    2 Jun 2022

    Love Me Tender

    Competition was fierce but, in the end, there could be only one. “The final three were all wonderful humans, and it was difficult having to break hearts. But I am very happy and content with my choice. Sive fits my ideal woman in that she is kind, smart, beautiful, and funny.”

    Sive is revealed to the world in the conclusion of the Love Me Tender TV ad, which aired on 21 July 2022.

    From the traffic lights to the clouds, from the bikers to the air dancers, everyone seemed to have found their someone, who now also includes Jamie.

    At the end of the commercial, he finds himself sitting on a bench waving to Sive, who runs over to share his Love Me Tender burger from Chicken Licken.

    Integrated campaign

    The integrated campaign ran for eight weeks and included social media, digital, outdoor, TV and radio.

    The public was able to vote for their best matches, as did Jamie. The campaign was done by creative partner Joe Public, and production company Star Films Director Tebza and cast coordinator Mlindelwa Mahlangu.

    The TV ad sees Jamie waking up in his home, walking down the street he lives on, and catching a taxi to work just like he does every day. It even co-stars some of his family and friends.

    On his journey, it seems like love is all around him. In fact, the only person that looks like they need love, is Jamie.

    This is painfully pointed out by his “inner voice”, played by the wonderfully euphonious Msaki, who follows him wherever he goes singing her rendition of “What Jamie needs now, is love, sweet love.”

    “Everyone working on this campaign has been rooting for Jamie. We set out to find one guy love and we literally did it. It’s an incredible feeling and we couldn’t be happier for him,” shares Gareth O’Callagan, who is the integrated creative director at Joe Public.

    It’s so rewarding to work on a campaign and physically see a result beyond just spreadsheets and numbers. Every campaign should be executed with as much love as this one,” says O’Callagan.

    Jamie shares this advice for anyone who is looking for love to remember, that the road to love is paved with genuineness.

    NextOptions
    Read more: advertising, marketing, integrated campaign, Chicken Licken, Star Films, Msaki

    Related

    Image supplied: Emma Rijkers, business unit manager at Hook, Line and Sinker
    #BehindtheSelfie: Emma Rijkers, business unit manager at Hook, Line and Sinker21 hours ago
    Source:
    Marketing in an existential crisis2 days ago
    Source:
    SCA ruling vindicates ARB's powers to make rulings5 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. Natalie Lam, one of five global brand communications industry experts announced as the jury presidents for this year’s Loeries Creative Week
    Loeries jury presidents 2022 announced1 Aug 2022
    Image supplied. Roanna Williams, Net#workBBDO & Creative Circle chairperson
    Why creativity is essential to business today29 Jul 2022
    Source: © Sentimental Shop VW owned the heartland space in its segment in the 80s
    Earning the right to own your segment heartland28 Jul 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz