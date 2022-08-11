Chicken Licken's Jamie finds love!

31-year-old Sowetan musician, Jamie, who appeared in Chicken Licken's Love Me Tender Burger TV ad, has finally found love in his soul mate, Sive.

Image supplied. Jamie, who appeared in Chicken Licken’s Love Me Tender Burger TV ad, has finally found love in his soul mate, Sive

“It's almost crazy how unconventional it was for me to find Sive. She's such a cool human, the conversations I've had with her leave me with such a bomb-diggity feeling that I want to be a better version of myself.” Says Jamie.

Just days after the ad was aired thousands of hopeful South Africans signed up to the dating app, Tender, launched especially for Jamie, to stand a chance of being a perfect match.

Love Me Tender

Competition was fierce but, in the end, there could be only one. “The final three were all wonderful humans, and it was difficult having to break hearts. But I am very happy and content with my choice. Sive fits my ideal woman in that she is kind, smart, beautiful, and funny.”

Sive is revealed to the world in the conclusion of the Love Me Tender TV ad, which aired on 21 July 2022.

From the traffic lights to the clouds, from the bikers to the air dancers, everyone seemed to have found their someone, who now also includes Jamie.

At the end of the commercial, he finds himself sitting on a bench waving to Sive, who runs over to share his Love Me Tender burger from Chicken Licken.

Integrated campaign

The integrated campaign ran for eight weeks and included social media, digital, outdoor, TV and radio.

The public was able to vote for their best matches, as did Jamie. The campaign was done by creative partner Joe Public, and production company Star Films Director Tebza and cast coordinator Mlindelwa Mahlangu.

The TV ad sees Jamie waking up in his home, walking down the street he lives on, and catching a taxi to work just like he does every day. It even co-stars some of his family and friends.

On his journey, it seems like love is all around him. In fact, the only person that looks like they need love, is Jamie.

This is painfully pointed out by his “inner voice”, played by the wonderfully euphonious Msaki, who follows him wherever he goes singing her rendition of “What Jamie needs now, is love, sweet love.”

“Everyone working on this campaign has been rooting for Jamie. We set out to find one guy love and we literally did it. It’s an incredible feeling and we couldn’t be happier for him,” shares Gareth O’Callagan, who is the integrated creative director at Joe Public.

It’s so rewarding to work on a campaign and physically see a result beyond just spreadsheets and numbers. Every campaign should be executed with as much love as this one,” says O’Callagan.

Jamie shares this advice for anyone who is looking for love to remember, that the road to love is paved with genuineness.