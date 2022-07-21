Industries

    Africa


    Ogilvy adds crypto to its wallet with Luno

    21 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
    Luno, the world's leading global cryptocurrency company, has chosen to partner with Ogilvy South Africa, after a rigorous three-way pitch.
    Luno’s mission is to empower billions of people across the world by upgrading them to a more open, efficient, and inclusive financial system. To do that, their platform makes cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum easily accessible to everyone – whoever and wherever you are.

    “We were impressed by the energy and diversity of the Ogilvy South Africa team. The ideas brought forward really landed a human-lead message and showed a deep understanding of both our brand and our consumers.” – Marius Reitz, general manager, Africa, Luno.

    “We are excited to partner with Luno, not only because of the interesting and rapidly changing sector they represent, but to create an impact for millions of South Africans in tomorrow’s new money world. We‘re looking forward to working with Luno and helping to bring their mission of putting the power of cryptocurrency in everyone’s hands to life,” says Vicki Buys, managing director of Ogilvy South Africa’s Cape Town office.

    The crypto market globally is currently valued by Money.com at nearly $2.1tn, and in South Africa this potential sits largely untapped. Although recent reports by BusinessTech report that 15–25% of South African adults claim to own crypto, the current amount invested is low. Indicating that the bulk of South African crypto investors are experimenting without yet making a significant financial commitment.

    For more information, contact Awande Dlamini at az.oc.yvligo@inimald.ednawa.

    Ogilvy South Africa, Luno, Vicki Buys, Marius Reitz



