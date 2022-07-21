Industries

    Africa


    Primedia Broadcasting's new rates: Strong value and the best return on investment

    21 Jul 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting has announced its new rates, effective 1 September 2022. As the consistently innovative and vibrant industry leader, Primedia Broadcasting continues to offer high reach, contextual solutions, and proven audience engagement.
    Primedia Broadcasting's new rates: Strong value and the best return on investment

    “Across our rich multi-channel platform which includes 947 and 702 in Gauteng, with Kfm 94.5 and Cape Talk in the Western Cape, and award-winning news platform EWN, Primedia Broadcasting offers advertisers the most diverse audiences, across multiple audio, video, and digital channels, at the best rates,” says Lindile Xoko, group revenue officer, Primedia.

    “Media has the ability to effectively influence the hearts and minds and shape conversations of our diverse audiences. This has been our experience since the early days of broadcasting, and it is even more pronounced in the current advertising landscape,” Xoko says.

    With the market recently easing out of the various constraints imposed by Covid-19, Primedia Broadcasting is excited to offer this stimulus to lagging economic activity.

    “In this tough economic climate, Primedia Broadcasting continues to offer value for each marketing rand, with the best return on investment,” says Xoko.

    Download our new rate card here, call your Primedia Broadcasting representative or email us now at az.oc.aidemirp@esitrevda.

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Primedia Broadcasting, Lindile Xoko



