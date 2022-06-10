H&M's global Pride campaign 2022 celebrates chosen families

This month H&M's launched its My chosen family campaign in support of the LGBTQIA+ community and Pride.

The Angels

Relevant to customers

The global campaign focuses on the concept of non-biological families, which play an essential role for many people in the LGBTQIA+ community, and beyond.A chosen family is made up of people with non-biological bonds who have intentionally chosen to support and love one another. What brings them together is the shared feeling of togetherness.With the captionthe campaign brings together several such families, with a focus on chosen families from South Africa, Spain and the UK to share their stories and discuss the topic of family and what it means.Families from several other countries around the world, including Colombia, India, Japan, and the US are also featured."Family is a feeling. I think anyone can be our family," says Martin Magner from the South African family, the Angels, in the campaign film.The Angels met 10 years ago on the dance floor and include Magner, Mavuso Mbutuma, Nash Mariah and Jana Babez."I think we’re angels because I feel like I get constant support from my friends, and they’re always supporting me, so I won’t do anything without their bias or support. Because I do a lot of crazy things. I decided to become a pop star at 28... It’s never too late to be too much," says Magner."It totally makes sense. We’re a constellation, and where do angels come from? Heaven. Synergy! Angel is something we often say, like, "Hey angel,” or, "Angel, how’s your day?” It’s just a gentle way to address someone. It’s beautiful. It makes someone feel good and wholesome," says Babez.Mariah adds: "Things are changing so much, and everyone needs a safety net, and for me, that’s what these three people represent, and I can only wish for people to have what we have.""Inclusion and diversity are about who we are and who we want to be and are deeply rooted in our values,” says Ann-Charlotte Berglind, head of HR H&M."To stay more relevant for both our customers and colleagues, we need to understand and genuinely embrace different perspectives. A truly inclusive environment will lead to better solutions, better decisions, and better results,” explains Berglind.“This year's Pride brings the important topic of our chosen family to the conversation, and I am very proud of this important and beautiful campaign,” Berglind adds.The campaign is part of the brand’s celebration and support of the LGBTQIA+ community and includes its investigation of topics of relevance for the community and beyond.In connection with the campaign, a donation of $100,000 will be made to the United Nations Free & Equal Campaign, which champions equal rights and fair treatment of the worldwide LGBTQIA+ community.