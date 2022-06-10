Industries

    Effie Awards South Africa entry deadline fast approaching

    10 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Association for Communication and Advertising
    The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and Effie Awards South Africa is calling on South African agencies, clients, media partners and start-ups to submit their Effie Awards entries before the last-minute entry deadline on Wednesday, 15 June.
    Entries must be submitted via the Effie Awards South Africa website timeously, as acceptance of entries via the portal will close promptly at 12pm.

    Should there still be a need, full details on how to enter, including details on the categories and entry requirements can be found on the ‘how to enter’ tab on the Effie South Africa’s website.

    “Winning an Effie is considered globally to be the pinnacle of effectiveness in our profession. It is the most respected marketing effectiveness award and provides brand and agency teams with global recognition for having delivered effective results with respect to business and marketing communication objectives,” says Mathe Okaba, ACA CEO.

    “The inaugural Effie Awards held in 2021 highlighted the most effective campaigns of the year, and we look forward to building on that success by recognising and awarding this year’s entries. Agencies still have time to enter and we encourage all teams to get their entries in on time and receive the recognition they so rightly deserve,” concludes Okaba.

    The Effie South Africa jury will adjudicate entries during the first round of judging, taking place on Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11 August, with the second and final round scheduled for Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 August. The Grand Effie judging session takes place on Thursday 29 September, where the entry adjudicated to have been the most effective will be selected.

    Effie Awards South Africa winners will be announced at the inaugural Effie Awards Gala on the 27 October.


    For more information, visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za or visit www.acasa.co.za.

    Follow @EffieSouthAfrica on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and @EffieAwardsSA on Twitter to keep up to date on the latest developments.

    Association for Communication and Advertising
    The ACA is the official representative body of South Africa's advertising and communications profession.
