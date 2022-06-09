Converse launches digital gallery for Pride Month

In honour of Pride Month 2022, Converse has released its seventh campaign celebrating Pride.
Image supplied: Converse has launched a digital gallery in celebration of Pride Month
Converse is sharing the story of the Found Family – the people met on the journey to Pride who surround us with love, support, and acceptance – that exist at the many intersections of the vibrant, dynamic, and multifaceted LGBTQIA+ community.
More than 50 creatives from Converse’s queer community around the world, from Detroit to Seoul, contributed their creativity and Found Family stories to this year’s Pride campaign. Together, their stories – told through photographs, written letters, and art – were curated into digital gallery, which is now on display here
.
Among the creatives who shared their stories are members of Converse’s All Star Community, the brand’s global network of emerging young creatives, including Alli, Becki, Elianel, Jas, Thomas, Scotty, Reagan, Julian, Soma, Ilu, Isis, Paulos and Jordan as well as Converse flow team rider, Brianna.
The LGBTQIA+ All Stars shared their stories on the importance of home, family, and support, and how their Found Families built them up with love and joy along the way and are featured at Converse Gallery - ranging from middle school friends to fellow skateboarders and designers.
In celebration of the Found Family, Converse will debut a Pride 2022 collection with an expansive online collection. As we strive for more inclusivity, more representation, and more self-expression, this year’s supporting collection is united by a graphic patchwork representing the diversity of the community and the mantra "Family, Unity" – reminding us that while we are each different, we can always come together with love.
The Pride 2022 collection is visually woven together by bold quilting and prints representing the diversity and togetherness that exists within the LGBTQIA+ community. A patchwork design, modelled off a gradient rainbow bandana print, is meant to envoke a sense of warmth, home and belonging. Rainbow graphics and fluid lines, found throughout the collection’s footwear aim to celebrate ever-evolving identities.
Included in the collection are the Chuck 70, Chuck Taylor All Star, and Run Star Motion in high, as well as a Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Ox, All Star Slide, and for the first time, the One Star, as well as an assortment of apparel and headwear.