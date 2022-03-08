Industries

    Africa


    International Women's Day: Tribute to Phyllis Robinson

    8 Mar 2022
    The true influence behind so much of DDB's iconic work for Orbach's, Volkswagen and Polaroid, Phyllis Robinson was a remarkable woman. But in 1949, men stood in the spotlight.
    Phyllis Robinson was the true influence behind so much of DDB’s iconic work for Orbach’s, Volkswagen and Polaroid
    The true influence behind so much of DDB’s iconic work for Orbach’s, Volkswagen and Polaroid, Phyllis Robinson was a remarkable woman. But in 1949, men stood in the spotlight.

    As an extension of the highly awarded Highlight the Remarkable campaign from Stabilo Boss and DDB Germany, DDB highlights Robinson her legacy and her trailblazing spirit that lives through employees everywhere today.

    A pioneer in the creative revolution


    Robinson was a pioneer, not just for women but for the creative advertising revolution that she helped ignite, changing the face of the industry forever.

    She was one of the founding employees of Doyle Dane Bernbach back in 1949, the agency's first copy chief and the first female copy chief in the US.

    DDB global chief people officer, Roisin Rooney says: “We’ve all heard the phrase, “Behind every great man is a great woman.” Throughout history, women have been upstaged, their actions and successes overshadowed by the men that surround them.

    “We’re proud to partner with Stabilo Boss, using the campaign concept created by DDB Group Germany, to highlight further Robinson’s impact on not only DDB but the advertising industry today.”

    #BreakTheBias


    DDB global chief diversity inclusion and equity officer, Nikki Lamba says: “The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is #BreakTheBias so it’s fitting to highlight Robinson today, someone who challenged the biases in the advertising industry and advocated for female talent. She was an important part of our network and continues to inspire a new generation of women today.”

    Created by DDB Germany, the Stabilo Boss campaign has been widely celebrated with the initial campaign platform created in 2019 highlighting three remarkable women in NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, US First Lady Edith Wilson and Austrian-Sweden physicist Meitner.

    The campaign is supported by a worldwide social campaign featuring the female leaders of the DDB network sharing what #BreakTheBias means to them.
    The #PhyllisProject group, in San Francisco this March.
    #WomensMonth: How DDB's #PhyllisProject empowers female creative leaders

    By 24 Aug 2017

