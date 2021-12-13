TBWA named Adweek's 2021 Global Agency of the Year

The Disruption® Company was recognised for its business growth, creative product, innovation focus and strength around the world.
TBWA\Worldwide has just been named 2021 Global Agency of the Year by Adweek
, the United States-based publication covering the brand marketing ecosystem.
TBWA was recognised for an exceptionally strong business year across a large range of global markets, including South Africa, and its ability to drive disruptive, transformative growth for its clients. The publication also highlighted its body of creative work for clients including Apple, Nissan and PepsiCo, among others, its focus on innovation and the progressive evolution of the company’s Disruption® methodology. The Adweek profile can be viewed here
.
“In one of the most competitive years Adweek's selection committee has ever seen, TBWA\Worldwide was unanimously selected as 2021's Global Agency of the Year,” said David Griner, international editor, Adweek. “Our editors were impressed not only with the network's business growth and consistently high bar for creative, but also by its clear focus on developing strong talent and elevating a new generation of innovative leadership for the industry.”
"Being named Global Agency of the Year – again – is a tremendous honour and a testament to the 10,000+ creative minds in our collective whose talent, perseverance and ingenuity made this recognition a reality," says Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. “It validates our ‘Always in Beta’ mindset and our commitment to continuous innovation. From evolving DisruptionX and using creativity to impact the entire brand experience, to how our innovation platform NEXT is helping our agencies become innovation incubators, to the outstanding business performance and creative product from our agencies around the world, 2021 was an exceptional year – but our best days are ahead.”
Earlier this year, the TBWA\ collective earned the #3 spot on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Companies in the Advertising category, appearing on the list for the third year in a row. Adweek
last selected TBWA as its Global Agency of the Year in 2018.
“This global recognition is an incredible testament to the power of the collective,” says Luca Gallarelli, CEO of TBWA\ South Africa. “We use the term ‘collective’ over network as we have deliberately chosen to pursue a future that is open-source, connected, not encumbered by geography, driven by a restlessness to innovate – and to always do and be better.”
Gallarelli added that this accolade is testament to the commitment of everyone across South Africa, Africa and the global collective, to this pursuit – including clients. “We are incredibly grateful to our clients for entrusting us with their brands. Without their continued partnership and their belief in Disruption, none of the work we do would be possible.”
