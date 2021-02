New York Festivals Advertising Awards 2021 announces jury president, confirms 25 members

New York Festivals® Advertising Awards has announced its 2021 NYF executive jury, featuring jury president Ralf Heuel, CCO and partner of Grabarz & Partner Germany and jury member PJ Eales, ECD at Machine Cape Town, South Africa...

Executive jury president, Ralf Heuel, chief creative officer and partner of Grabarz & Partner Germany

Sandra Bold, global creative director, Publicis, Italy



Alexis Bronstorph, chief creative officer, Taxi, Canada



Christian Caldwell, VP, chief creative officer, McCann Lima, Peru



Cindy Yan Chen, partner/chief strategy officer, Focus Media Group, China



Lexi Corn, creative director, Iris Atlanta, USA



PJ Eales, executive creative director, Machine Cape Town, South Africa



Ioana Filip, SVP global executive creative director, Energy BBDO, USA



Chris Gokiert, chief creative officer, Critical Mass, Canada



Aste Gutierrez, creative director, Droga5, USA



Kia Heinnen, creative director, Droga5, USA



Takahiro Hosoda, executive creative director, TBWA HAKUHODO, Japan



Michelle Lassman, Head of Creative, AKQA, USA



Myles Lord, Managing Creative Director, Serviceplan, Germany



Sandra Luciano, creative director Retail, Saatchi & Saatchi, USA



Anil Nair, chief executive officer, VMLY&R, India



Sergio Leon Novoa, VP of Content & Experience, Sancho BBDO, Colombia



Viral Pandya, partner, Cog Digital, India



Allison Pierce, global chief creative officer, Intel VMLY&R, USA



Jason Romeyko, Worldwide executive creative director, Serviceplan, Germany



Ramanuj Shastry, co-founder, Infectious Advertising, India



David Weinstock, partner & chief creative officer, Decoded Advertising, USA



Polina Zabrodskaya, creative director, AMVBBDO, United Kingdom



Nicolas Zarlenga, chief creative officer & Partner, The Juju, Argentina



Kevin Zung, chief operating officer, WMcCann, Brazil

The 25-member 2021 NYF executive jury of international award-winning creative leaders will judge entries submitted into New York Festivals Advertising Awards, with Heuel presiding over the elite panel of chief creative officers and executive creative directors from around the globe.Heuel has 28 years of industry experience, bringing both leadership and creativity to the role of executive jury president. Previously as a creative director, and then as CCO, Heuel made the agency one of the most creative locations in the country, in the process repeatedly propelling Grabarz & Partner into the top five of the most creative German agencies.He had this to say about the key elements that will set the tone for the executive jury judging sessions, “Keep your respect for the work, keep your mind open, and look for the best pieces of work.”His dedication to respecting the work, combined with his understanding of the creative process will ensure that Heuel will set a tone of objectivity making sure that all global work will be judged with fair and meticulous attention.“We’re thrilled that Ralf Heuel will lead this year’s executive jury,” said Scott Rose, executive director, New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “With a reputation as an innovative leader known for ground-breaking creative, he will lead the executive jury of 24 creative minds dedicated to the quality and aesthetic of creative advertising to select this year’s award-winning work as well as the newly unveiled special awards, the Pivot and the Signal.”“I love it (Signal Award) because it is not disconnected from the world we live in; it is highly connected to the situation we are in and that is what makes advertising and communication relevant. It’s a beautiful idea,” said Heuel.This is the 11th year that New York Festivals has brought together a panel of globally respected innovators from groundbreaking agencies to view brave creative work from around the globe.The executive jury will convene for multiple passionate and focused discussions to select the world’s best advertising from the shortlisted entries selected by the online NYF grand jury.All entries into the 2021 NYF Advertising Awards competition will be judged by 400+ members of NYF’s executive jury and grand jury, a panel of prominent global creative minds, who collectively cast over 400,000+ votes to select the world’s best advertising®.The deadline to enter the 2021 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is 26 February 2021. For more information on categories, rules and regulations or to review the 2021 entry guide visit nyfadvertising.com/Competition/Rules . To enter this year’s competition, go to nyfadvertising.com