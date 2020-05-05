NYF Advertising Awards announces 2020 winners with SA's Joe Public bagging 2 Golds and a Silver

The 2020 NYF Advertising Awards saw South Africa's Joe Public win two Gold awards and a Silver and campaigns by FCB Africa, Intrepid Fox and Riverbed achieving Finalist/Shortlist status.

Screengrab from Joe Public's Secrets Movie for Nedbank.

Well done to all the South African agencies:



Joe Public

'Secrets' for Nedbank

Gold: Banks: Commercial + Retail in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Consumer category

Gold: Film - TV/Cinema and Branding in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas) Use of Discipline/Medium category

Silver: Branding in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Use of Discipline/Medium category

Finalist: Banks: Commercial + Retail in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Consumer category

Finalist: Small Budget/Big idea (<$100,000) in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas) Use of Discipline/Medium category

Finalist: Social Media in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Use of Discipline/Medium category







FCB Africa

Absa Gen A Graduate Programme Campaign for Absa

Finalist: Online in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Use of Discipline/Medium category

Finalist: Marketing + Promotions in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Use of Discipline/Medium category







Intrepid Fox

'Let's Go Together' for SportsHosts

Finalist: Script/Copywriting in Film Craft category







Riverbed

'Banking for Emotional Health' for Nedbank

Finalist: Public Relations in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Use of Discipline/Medium







Judged via video conference

The 2020 executive jury of chief creative officers and top agency creatives, led by jury president Alex Schill, Global CCO, Serviceplan, selected this year’s award winners from the Shortlist determined by the 400+ members of the grand jury. NYF’s Film Craft executive jury, an award-winning collective of production experts, convened to review all Film Craft submissions. Despite a global shelter-at home mandate, the combined juries met via video conference to thoughtfully deliberate the Shortlisted campaigns and award this year’s winners.



For 2020 the executive jury awarded NYF Best of Show Award, 10 Grand Awards, 87 Gold Tower Awards, 176 Silver, and 188 Bronze. For a complete list of 2020 of award-winning entries, click



Hakuhodo’s “10 Sec. Drama: The Stop Line of Love” was recognized with the top creative honour, New York Festivals Best of Show Award for their campaign for highlighting jms’ wide selection of items through a series of 10-second dramas. The episodes, modelled after a favourite Japanese daytime soap opera, ends with a punchline engaging viewers and building brand perception while emphasising the broadness of the product line. “10 Sec. Drama: The Stop Line of Love” also was recognised with a Grand Award and a Gold Tower.



Hakuhodo

Yusuke Kanda, creative director, Hakuhodo said:



“First of all, we feel a lot of respect and appreciation to all the juries and festival members to carry out the award at this difficult time. We are so honoured to be able to receive such an honourable award.



The most difficult point was, how to connect the product with the feelings of viewers within such a limited time (10 seconds). Our solution was to include products that exist “Real” in our daily life, with the world of Drama “Fiction”, by exquisite balance to create comfortable views and binge-watch through a film-like structure.



The key was to turn the most boring part of an advertisement, product cut, into the most fun and enjoyable part to create binge watch. And this was achieved by returning to the origin of what an advertisement should be. To be able to achieve, this historically international and honourable award gives us a lot of courage and we feel so much appreciation that cannot be expressed by words. Thank you.”



Innovative creative work

The executive jury awarded the following agencies for their innovative creative work with the 2020 New York Festivals Grand Award:



Activation & Engagement: BBDO Atlanta – “Stop Traffick” Street Grace Avant-Garde/Innovative: Forsman & Bodenfors – “The E.V.A. Initiative” Volvo Car Corporation Design: Superunion – “London Symphony Orchestra: Dancing on the edge of a Volcano” London Symphony Orchestra Direct & Collateral: Scholz & Friends Berlin GmbH – “The Tampon Book: a book against tax discrimination” The Female Company Film: TBWA Hakuhodo – “10 Sec. Drama: The Stop Line of Love” jms Film Craft: Jung von Matt AG – “The Small Escape” BMW AG Outdoor: BBDO Atlanta – “Stop Traffick” Street Grace Positive World Impact: Serviceplan Germany – “Dot Translate” Dot Inc Social Media & Influencer: K's Galleries – “Eva Stories” K's Galleries Sports: TBWA Hakuhodo – “The Most Challenging PingPong Table” Japan Para Table Tennis Association

For a complete list of the 2020 award-winning entries, click



The New York City Award, a special category for NYF’s Advertising Awards, was awarded to celebrate advertising that captures the vibe of New York City. A Gold Tower Award was awarded to Hudson Rouge for “The City That Sleeps” for Lincoln Motor Company. Lincoln collaborated with ambient artist Anders Rhedin to create an 8-hour long album - released on Spotify and as a vinyl record. The album, inspired by specific New York neighbourhoods most disturbing sounds, were re-engineered by Rhedin, and crafted into soothing soundscapes with layers of white noise to help people sleep.



The 2020 New York Festivals special industry awards, Global Agency of the Year, Global Brand of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, and Regional Agencies of the Year will be announced on Monday, 11 May. Well done to all the South African agencies:'Secrets' for NedbankBanks: Commercial + Retail in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Consumer categoryFilm - TV/Cinema and Branding in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas) Use of Discipline/Medium categoryBranding in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Use of Discipline/Medium categoryBanks: Commercial + Retail in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Consumer categorySmall Budget/Big idea (<$100,000) in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas) Use of Discipline/Medium categorySocial Media in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Use of Discipline/Medium categoryAbsa Gen A Graduate Programme Campaign for AbsaOnline in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Use of Discipline/Medium categoryMarketing + Promotions in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Use of Discipline/Medium category'Let's Go Together' for SportsHostsScript/Copywriting in Film Craft category'Banking for Emotional Health' for NedbankPublic Relations in Financial Advertising (Formerly Midas): Use of Discipline/MediumThe 2020 executive jury of chief creative officers and top agency creatives, led by jury president Alex Schill, Global CCO, Serviceplan, selected this year’s award winners from the Shortlist determined by the 400+ members of the grand jury. NYF’s Film Craft executive jury, an award-winning collective of production experts, convened to review all Film Craft submissions. Despite a global shelter-at home mandate, the combined juries met via video conference to thoughtfully deliberate the Shortlisted campaigns and award this year’s winners.For 2020 the executive jury awarded NYF Best of Show Award, 10 Grand Awards, 87 Gold Tower Awards, 176 Silver, and 188 Bronze. For a complete list of 2020 of award-winning entries, click here Hakuhodo’s “10 Sec. Drama: The Stop Line of Love” was recognized with the top creative honour, New York Festivals Best of Show Award for their campaign for highlighting jms’ wide selection of items through a series of 10-second dramas. The episodes, modelled after a favourite Japanese daytime soap opera, ends with a punchline engaging viewers and building brand perception while emphasising the broadness of the product line. “10 Sec. Drama: The Stop Line of Love” also was recognised with a Grand Award and a Gold Tower.Yusuke Kanda, creative director, Hakuhodo said:“First of all, we feel a lot of respect and appreciation to all the juries and festival members to carry out the award at this difficult time. We are so honoured to be able to receive such an honourable award.The most difficult point was, how to connect the product with the feelings of viewers within such a limited time (10 seconds). Our solution was to include products that exist “Real” in our daily life, with the world of Drama “Fiction”, by exquisite balance to create comfortable views and binge-watch through a film-like structure.The key was to turn the most boring part of an advertisement, product cut, into the most fun and enjoyable part to create binge watch. And this was achieved by returning to the origin of what an advertisement should be. To be able to achieve, this historically international and honourable award gives us a lot of courage and we feel so much appreciation that cannot be expressed by words. Thank you.”The executive jury awarded the following agencies for their innovative creative work with the 2020 New York Festivals Grand Award:For a complete list of the 2020 award-winning entries, click here The New York City Award, a special category for NYF’s Advertising Awards, was awarded to celebrate advertising that captures the vibe of New York City. A Gold Tower Award was awarded to Hudson Rouge for “The City That Sleeps” for Lincoln Motor Company. Lincoln collaborated with ambient artist Anders Rhedin to create an 8-hour long album - released on Spotify and as a vinyl record. The album, inspired by specific New York neighbourhoods most disturbing sounds, were re-engineered by Rhedin, and crafted into soothing soundscapes with layers of white noise to help people sleep.The 2020 New York Festivals special industry awards, Global Agency of the Year, Global Brand of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year, and Regional Agencies of the Year will be announced on Monday, 11 May.

Top stories

News