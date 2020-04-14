NYF Advertising Awards 2020 shortlist announced

New York Festivals Advertising Awards has announced the 2020 shortlist selected by NYF's online grand jury.



A global crisis could not prevent the dedicated grand jury from their commitment to judging world-class work. The 2020 grand jury is comprised of creative directors, executive creative directors and chief creative officers recruited from top global agencies and leading boutique agencies. The 400+ jury determined the 2020 shortlist from entries submitted from 60 countries around the globe.



Cutting-edge entries

“We’re thrilled with the calibre of this year’s cutting-edge entries, the 2020 grand jury judged thousands of entries and set a high bar for the shortlist,” said Scott Rose, executive director of New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “As always, running a fair and competitive top-flight competition judged by prominent international creatives was our goal at the competition launch in October.”



NYF’s powerhouse category roster represents the full spectrum of creativity and innovation prevalent in the industry today. Entries were carefully reviewed by the grand jury in the following Category Groups: Activation & Engagement, Artistry & Craft in Advertising, Audio/Radio, Avant-Garde/Innovative, Branded Content/Entertainment, Collaborations & Partnerships, Creative Marketing Strategy/Effectiveness, Design, Digital/Mobile, Direct & Colleterial, Design, Film (Cinema/Online/TV), Film Craft, Financial Advertising (formerly Midas), New York City Award, Outdoor, Package & Product Design, Positive World Impact, Print, Public Relations, Social Media & Influencer, Sports and Student.



Several category groups saw an exceptional number of entries advance to the medal round including Activation & Engagement, Artistry & Craft in Advertising, Positive World Impact, Film, Film Craft, Financial Advertising and Public Relations.



Importance of grand jury

“The importance of the grand jury cannot be stressed enough, their commitment to honouring the men and women who created exciting work for brands around the globe results in innovative work moving on to the executive jury judging rounds,” said Scott Rose. “Their insights and expertise are paramount to the process.”



Shortlisted entries progress to the live online judging rounds with the 2020 executive jury, an elite group of global CCO’s and other top agency creatives. Through 5 rounds of judging the executive jury will select finalist, Third Prize, Second Prize, First Prize, Grand Award and Best of Show award-winning entries. To view the 2020 shortlist please click



To view the 2019 New York Festivals Advertising Awards shortlist, please click



The New York Festival Advertising Awards 2020 competition winners will be announced on 2 May. A global crisis could not prevent the dedicated grand jury from their commitment to judging world-class work. The 2020 grand jury is comprised of creative directors, executive creative directors and chief creative officers recruited from top global agencies and leading boutique agencies. The 400+ jury determined the 2020 shortlist from entries submitted from 60 countries around the globe.“We’re thrilled with the calibre of this year’s cutting-edge entries, the 2020 grand jury judged thousands of entries and set a high bar for the shortlist,” said Scott Rose, executive director of New York Festivals Advertising Awards. “As always, running a fair and competitive top-flight competition judged by prominent international creatives was our goal at the competition launch in October.”NYF’s powerhouse category roster represents the full spectrum of creativity and innovation prevalent in the industry today. Entries were carefully reviewed by the grand jury in the following Category Groups: Activation & Engagement, Artistry & Craft in Advertising, Audio/Radio, Avant-Garde/Innovative, Branded Content/Entertainment, Collaborations & Partnerships, Creative Marketing Strategy/Effectiveness, Design, Digital/Mobile, Direct & Colleterial, Design, Film (Cinema/Online/TV), Film Craft, Financial Advertising (formerly Midas), New York City Award, Outdoor, Package & Product Design, Positive World Impact, Print, Public Relations, Social Media & Influencer, Sports and Student.Several category groups saw an exceptional number of entries advance to the medal round including Activation & Engagement, Artistry & Craft in Advertising, Positive World Impact, Film, Film Craft, Financial Advertising and Public Relations.“The importance of the grand jury cannot be stressed enough, their commitment to honouring the men and women who created exciting work for brands around the globe results in innovative work moving on to the executive jury judging rounds,” said Scott Rose. “Their insights and expertise are paramount to the process.”Shortlisted entries progress to the live online judging rounds with the 2020 executive jury, an elite group of global CCO’s and other top agency creatives. Through 5 rounds of judging the executive jury will select finalist, Third Prize, Second Prize, First Prize, Grand Award and Best of Show award-winning entries. To view the 2020 shortlist please click here To view the 2019 New York Festivals Advertising Awards shortlist, please click here The New York Festival Advertising Awards 2020 competition winners will be announced on 2 May.

Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters

Related

News