Why Covid-19 is driving creativity

About Monare Matema

Monare Matema is an Associate Architect at Marketing and brand consultancy DNA Brand Architects. He describes himself as the voice of the millennial in the boardroom and has a passion for ideas that have the power to change the world. His work has won him notable accolades including Best Up and coming PR professional at the 2018 PRISM Awards, an IABC Gold Quill in communication management in 2018 he currently serves as a Young Judge for the PRISM Awards 2019.