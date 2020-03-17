Warc Rankings announces Effective 100

The Warc Effective 100, an annual ranking of the world's most awarded campaigns and companies for marketing effectiveness, has been published. Providing an independent benchmark for excellence ineffectiveness, it is the last of the three Warc Rankings to be released, following the recently announced Creative 100 and Media 100.
Image from It's a Tide ad.
The Effective 100 Ranking is compiled by Warc, the international marketing information company, and is produced by combining the results of the industry's most important global and regional award shows for effectiveness throughout 2019. The awards tracked are determined by the Warc Rankings Advisory Board and a worldwide industry survey.
The most effective campaign of 2019 is It's A Tide Ad, by Saatchi & Saatchi New York/Hearts & Science New York/MKTG New York for laundry detergent brand Tide. Tide became the most loved brand of the Super Bowl and grew consumer loyalty in the US by hijacking other popular ads with the message that if there are clean clothes, it's got to be a Tide ad. Within two weeks, sales of Tide products increased by 35% and within a year, sales increased to over $75m.
Andrea Diquez - chief executive officer, Saatchi & Saatchi New York, comments:
We're so incredibly proud that TideAd has ranked #1 for effectiveness. I can only attribute our success to an extraordinary partnership with a very brave client, an amazing and highly diverse agency team and a group of partners that helped us push boundaries and make this idea even bigger than we could have ever imagined.
"TideAd embodies everything we strive to achieve as an agency. It changed the way other brands behave in the Super Bowl, blurred the boundaries between media, entertainment and marketing and engaged the audience in a compelling and unprecedented way. In the end, this is just more great proof that powerful ideas drive business results."
In second place is Oyster Kanji Dictation for Hiroshima Tourism by I&S BBDO Tokyo/BBDO J West Hiroshima. The campaign increased oyster consumption by launching a workbook that educated citizens about the food. In third is National Safety Council's Prescribed to Death, a campaign by Energy BBDO Chicago/PHD Chicago to raise awareness of prescription opioid overdose in the US.
There are three agency rankings in the Effective 100: creative, media and digital/specialist. Ranked #1 creative agency is FP7 McCann Dubai, which climbed 13 places to first place after working on six of the top 100 campaigns. AMV BBDO London is up from 11th place last year to second. CHE Proximity climbs from 9th to third.
Last year's 21st placed media agency, Hearts & Science New York, leaped up to the top spot this year through work with Procter & Gamble and AT&T, also contributing to the #1 campaign, It's A Tide Ad. Two new entrants to the top 50 since last year take second and third place: Mindshare Mumbai and PHD Chicago.
In the top position of the digital/specialist agency ranking is Dentsu Aegis Network's MKTG New York, having worked on the top-placed campaign, It's A Tide Ad. MRM/McCann Shanghai takes second place and Ayzenberg Los Angeles third. All three agencies are in the rankings for the first time.
McCann Worldgroup holds its position at the top of the networks ranking for effectiveness for a second year in a row, significantly ahead on points of BBDO Worldwide in second place. Ogilvy is in third.
Suzanne Powers, global chief strategy officer, McCann Worldgroup, said:
Our mission of helping brands earn a meaningful role in people's lives is not just a mantra to us. It's a methodology and approach that helps our teams around the world create amazingly impactful work. This top-ranking recognises that focus, and, of course, the great clients with whom we have the honour of working with every day to drive those results.
The top nine places in the holding companies ranking remain unchanged from last year, with WPP remaining at the top for a second year. Omnicom Group follows in second place and Interpublic Group is in third.
Regularly top of the table, last year's top two brands for effectiveness switched places with McDonald's coming out on top, ahead of Coca-Cola. Ikea is in third. Despite McDonald's having one campaign in the top 100 - The McDelivery Pin - a further 30 other campaigns from around the world earned points for the fast-food retailer.
Colin Mitchell - senior vice president, Global Marketing, McDonald's, says:
We're honoured to be recognised for the effectiveness of our marketing in this prestigious ranking. Effectiveness is what we strive for day in and day out. In an industry often fixated by the short-term, this gives a sense of the long-term value of what our marketers do.
For a third consecutive year, Unilever is the top advertiser in the Effective 100 Rankings by a significant margin over The Coca-Cola Company in 2nd place. Unilever's Lifebuoy is ranked 11th in the brands' table and a further 32 brands collected points contributing to its first-place ranking.
USA retains the top spot in the country table, but for the first time since the Effective 100 ranking began in 2014, the UK has dropped from second into third place, with India moving up to take its place. The UAE is the biggest mover in the top 10, rising from 29th last year to 5th this year. 71 different countries registered points.
The most highly ranked campaigns and companies in the 2020 Warc Effective 100 are:
Top 10 world's most awarded campaigns for effectiveness
Rank
Campaign title
Brand
Agency
Points
1
It's a Tide Ad
Tide
Saatchi & Saatchi New York / Hearts & Science New York / MKTG New York
75
2
Oyster Kanji Dictation
Hiroshima Tourism
I&S BBDO Tokyo / BBDO J West Hiroshima
69.1
3
Prescribed to Death
National Safety Council
Energy BBDO Chicago / PHD Chicago
65.9
4
Vodafone Sakhi
Vodafone
Ogilvy Mumbai
62.6
5
Unforgettable Bag
Tesco
Grey Kuala Lumpur
55.2
6
The Adaptive Data Lighthouse
Lifebuoy
Mindshare Mumbai
52.8
7
Project 84
CALM
adam&eveDDB London
51.1
8
Black Supermarket
Carrefour
Marcel Paris
50
9
Everyone is an Amazing Book
Amazon Prime
McCann Shanghai / MRM//McCann Shanghai
41.1
10
Faces of the City
Coca-Cola
McCann Shanghai
40.2
Top 10 world's most awarded creative agencies for effectiveness
Rank
Agency
Location
Points
1
FP7 McCann
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
138.7
2
AMV BBDO
London, UK
98.8
3
CHE Proximity
Melbourne, Australia
91.5
4
DDB
Auckland, New Zealand
80.3
5
Ogilvy
Mumbai, India
80
6
adam&eveDDB
London, UK
78
7
Saatchi & Saatchi
New York, USA
77.2
8
McCann
New York, USA
75.3
9
Energy BBDO
Chicago, USA
74.4
10
I&S BBDO
Tokyo, Japan
69.1
Top 10 world's most awarded media agencies for effectiveness
Rank
Agency
Location
Points
1
Hearts & Science
New York, USA
70.3
2
Mindshare
Mumbai, India
70.1
3
PHD
Chicago, USA
62.5
4
Mindshare
Istanbul, Turkey
62.3
5
OMD
New York, USA
47.7
6
Starcom
Chicago, USA
44.7
7
Starcom
Warsaw, Poland
40
8
UM
Toronto, Canada
39.7
9
Reprise
Petaling Jaya, Malaysia
39
10
Wavemaker
Warsaw, Poland
34.7
Top 10 world's most awarded digital/specialist agencies for effectiveness
Rank
Agency
Location
Points
1
MKTG
New York, USA
57.8
2
MRM//McCann
Shanghai, China
41.1
3
Ayzenberg
Los Angeles, USA
40
4
R/GA
New York, USA
25.9
5
Arc Worldwide
Chicago, USA
25
6
Fullsix
Lisbon, Portugal
24
7
Edelman
New York, USA
23.5
8
Plan.Net
Munich, Germany
23.3
9
Digitas
Chicago, USA
21.3
10
Ogilvy & SocialLab
Brussels, Belgium
21.2
Top 10 world's most awarded networks for effectiveness
Rank
Network
Points
1
McCann Worldgroup
1188.6
2
BBDO Worldwide
886.6
3
Ogilvy
759.5
4
DDB Worldwide
531.6
5
Dentsu Aegis Network
482.3
6
IPG Mediabrands
479
7
Mindshare Worldwide
433.8
8
TBWA Worldwide
425.9
9
OMD Worldwide
410.9
10
Wunderman Thompson
380.5
Top 10 world's most awarded holding companies for effectiveness
Rank
Holding company
Points
1
WPP
2496.7
2
Omnicom Group
2230.4
3
Interpublic Group
1980.8
4
Publicis Groupe
1169
5
Dentsu
505.3
6
Havas Group
307.1
7
Accenture
144.2
8
MDC Partners
119.9
9
BlueFocus
38.4
10
Hakuhodo DY Group
18
Top 10 world's most awarded brands for effectiveness
Rank
Brand
Product Category
Points
1
McDonald's
Retail
174.9
2
Coca-Cola
Soft Drinks
169.9
3
IKEA
Retail
145.5
4
KFC
Retail
144.2
5
Vodafone
Telecoms & Utilities
118.6
6
Burger King
Retail
87.3
7
Tide
Household & Domestic
75
8
Xbox
Technology & Electronics
74.7
9
Hiroshima Tourism
Transport & Tourism
69.1
10
National Safety Council
Non-profit, public sector & education
65.9
Top 10 world's most awarded advertisers for effectiveness
Rank
Advertiser
Location
Points
1
Unilever
Netherlands/UK
325.2
2
The Coca-Cola Company
USA
241.6
3
Nestlé
Switzerland
219.4
4
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Belgium
207.9
5
Procter & Gamble
USA
191.2
6
McDonald's
USA
174.9
7
Yum! Brands
USA
165.5
8
Vodafone
UK
146.2
9
IKEA
Sweden
145.5
10
PepsiCo
USA
123.4
Top 10 world's most awarded countries for effectiveness
Rank
Country
Points
1
USA
1185.3
2
India
691
3
UK
521.8
4
China
446.4
5
United Arab Emirates
407.7
6
Argentina
371
7
Russia
361.3
8
Australia
351.1
9
Peru
298.3
10
France
289.2
Amy Rodgers - managing editor, Research & Rankings, Warc, says:
In this year's Effective 100 we see that there is no single route to effectiveness. While the top campaign, Procter & Gamble's It's a Tide Ad was a big TV idea during Super Bowl, CALM's Project 84, ranked #7, was a real-world stunt to generate earned media; and Lifebuoy, ranked #6, used data-driven services to save lives in rural India.
"Other approaches in the top 10 include behavioural change ideas, new product development, and corporate repositioning."
The Warc Effective 100 has been compiled by applying a rigorous, unbiased and transparent methodology to the analysis of the results of the most important global and regional creative awards shows, as determined by the industry following consultation with the newly introduced Warc Rankings Advisory Board and a worldwide survey. This consultation and survey will be carried out each year to ensure that the Rankings continue to reflect the opinion and meet the needs of the industry.
The award shows tracked for the Warc Effective 100 are:
Global: Effies, Cannes Lions (creative effectiveness & creative strategy categories), IPA Effectiveness Awards, Warc Awards, Jay Chiat Awards, APG Creative Strategy Awards, AME Awards, ARF David Ogilvy Awards.
Regional:
APAC: Effie APAC (plus local market Effies), Tangrams (effectiveness categories), Warc Prize for Asian Strategy
Europe: EACA Euro Effies (plus local market Effies), Premios Eficacia (Portugal & Spain)
Middle East & Africa: Effie MENA (plus local market Effies), Warc Prize for MENA Strategy, Loeries (effectiveness categories)
Latam: Effie LATAM (plus local market Effies)
North America: Effie North America (plus local market Effies)
For more information and to see the Warc Effective 100 Rankings in full - which include the world's top 100 awarded campaigns for effectiveness, top 50 creative, media, digital/specialist agencies, as well as agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies - view here. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent analysis reports are available to Warc subscribers.
An analysis of the Warc Rankings and brand stories report will be released on 31 March. The Warc Creative 100 and Media 100 are already announced.
