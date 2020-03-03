Warc Rankings Creative 100 announced

The Warc Rankings Creative 100 has been released with Burger King's The Whopper Detour, by FCB New York, selected as the most creatively celebrated campaign of 2019.

The Whopper Detour campaign. Image supplied.

The Whopper Detour

All the high rankers

Results like this are not possible without the passion and hard work from everyone across the agency. And our creative effectiveness comes directly from brave clients who have entrusted us to represent their brands and businesses in a meaningful and impactful way in the world.

What makes me most proud of topping the Warc Creative 100 for the second year in a row is that it's not just one agency or campaign. It's multiple agencies delivering work for multiple clients across multiple forms and platforms.

Burger King on top

This recognition is a true honour to our entire marketing team and creative partners. It's amazing to see how all our teams believe that creativity can be a source of competitive advantage. The way we collaborate is the key to our success. We have great ideas coming from everywhere: US, UK, Sweden, France, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, India - really everywhere. And that is a testament to the quality of our people and the mindset we have as a company. It's also incredibly rewarding to see Restaurant Brands International rise to the top. The teams on Popeyes and Tim Horton's are also contributing for RBI to be a creative powerhouse.

Top 10 world's most awarded campaigns for creativity

Rank Campaign title Brand Agency Points 1 The Whopper Detour Burger King FCB New York 271.9 2 Viva La Vulva Bodyform/Libresse AMV BBDO London 227.7 3 Dream Crazy Nike Wieden+Kennedy Portland 223.3 4 The Truth Is Worth It The New York Times Droga5 New York 198.8 5 Changing the Game Xbox McCann New York 159.4 6 Broadway the Rainbow Skittles DDB Chicago 114.1 7 StorySign Huawei FCB Inferno London 107.4 8 Keeping Fortnite Fresh Wendy's VMLY&R Kansas City 100.3 9 ThisAbles IKEA McCann Tel Aviv 100 10 Safety Hub NRMA Insurance CHE Proximity Melbourne 87.7

Top 10 world's most awarded agencies for creativity

Rank Agency Location Points 1 McCann New York, USA 376.6 2 Droga5 New York, USA 375.8 3 Wieden+Kennedy Portland, USA 297.4 4 AMV BBDO London, UK 234.6 5 Impact BBDO Dubai, United Arab Emirates 222.5 6 adam&eveDDB London, UK 221.2 7 Publicis Milan, Italy 211.3 8 FCB New York, USA 200.0 9 Africa São Paulo, Brazil 196.3 10 McCann London, UK 181.0

Top 10 world's most awarded networks for creativity

Rank Network Points 1 BBDO Worldwide 1316.5 2 McCann Worldgroup 1068.4 3 DDB Worldwide 917.2 4 TBWA Worldwide 853.8 5 Ogilvy 707.1 6 FCB 637.8 7 Wieden+Kennedy 457.5 8 Droga5 429.5 9 Publicis Worldwide 418.9 10 VMLY&R 405.3

Top 10 world's most awarded holding companies for creativity

Rank Holding company Points 1 Omnicom Group 3367.1 2 Interpublic Group 2067.5 3 WPP 1964.8 4 Publicis Groupe 833.8 5 Accenture 512.3 6 Dentsu 483.1 7 Havas Group 225 8 MDC Partners 198.2 9 Hakuhodo DY Group 160.8 10 BlueFocus 10.6

Top 10 world's most awarded brands for creativity

Rank Brand Product Category Points 1 Burger King Retail 490.7 2 Nike Clothing & Accessories 338.1 3 Xbox Technology & Electronics 257.8 4 IKEA Retail 211.1 5 Bodyform/Libresse Toiletries & Cosmetics 200.0 6 The New York Times Media & Publishing 198.8 7 Apple Technology & Electronics 198.0 8 Volkswagen Automotive 179.7 9 Diesel Clothing & Accessories 146.3 10 KFC Retail 146.2

Top 10 world's most awarded advertisers for creativity

Rank Advertiser Location Points 1 Restaurant Brands International Canada 504.4 2 Nike USA 338.1 3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Belgium 281.7 4 Microsoft USA 266.6 5 Mars USA 224.8 6 The New York Times Company USA 212.6 7 Volkswagen Group Germany 212.3 8 IKEA Sweden 211.1 9 Procter & Gamble USA 207.0 10 Essity Sweden 200.0

Top 10 world's most awarded countries for creativity

Rank Country Points 1 USA 3499.0 2 United Kingdom 1072.0 3 Brazil 863.6 4 Australia 506.8 5 France 433.1 6 Spain 424.5 7 South Africa 422.7 8 Germany 355.8 9 Argentina 320.6 10 Japan 312.5

Activism also comes through strongly: Viva la Vulva for Bodyform/Libresse drives the issue of body positivity and challenges a universal taboo, and Nike's Dream Crazy was one of the most successful activism campaigns of the year.

Compiled by Warc, the international marketing information company, the Creative 100 Ranking is produced by combining the results of the industry's most important global and regional creative award shows tracked throughout 2019. The awards tracked are determined by the Warc Rankings Advisory Board and a worldwide industry survey.Burger King's The Whopper Detour, by FCB New York, is the most creatively celebrated campaign of 2019. Designed to increase Burger King app users, the campaign involved the geofencing of rival McDonald's restaurants with customers having to be in the vicinity of a McDonald's store to unlock a Whopper-for-one-cent promotion. Mobile sales tripled during the promotion and the chain saw the highest number of store visits in four years. Burger King estimated the campaign earned it a 37-1 return on investment.Gabriel Schmitt, co-chief creative officer, FCB New York, comments: "We are extremely humbled and honoured by this recognition. In second place is lip-sync music video Viva La Vulva, a campaign for feminine hygiene brand Bodyform/Libresse by AMV BBDO London. In third, Nike's Dream Crazy, a provocative campaign by Wieden+Kennedy Portland, featuring NFL player Colin Kaepernick.Ranked #1 in the creative agencies ranking is McCann New York. Climbing up from fifth place last year, the crowning agency has five campaigns in the Creative 100 for Verizon, Xbox, two for March For Our Lives and one co-created for Donate Life.Droga5 New York follows closely behind, with two campaigns in the top 20, and in third place is Wieden+Kennedy Portland with three campaigns in the top 100.Sean Bryan and Thomas Murphy, co-chief creative officers, McCann New York, said:BBDO Worldwide retains its top position as the most awarded Network for an impressive 14th consecutive year, with eight different agencies ranked in the top 50, all contributing points to their total. McCann Worldgroup is in second place and DDB Worldwide third.David Lubars, chief creative officer Worldwide and creative chairman, BBDO Worldwide, comments:Omnicom Group continues to lead the Holding Companies ranking with BBDO Worldwide, DDB Worldwide, TBWA Worldwide, Grupo ABC, DAS Group and Tribal Worldwide contributing to their points. Interpublic Group moves up one place into second position, and WPP drops down to third.Global fast-food chain Burger King is top creative brand for a second year, with four campaigns ranked in the top 100 for three different markets - Brazil, Spain and USA. Sportswear brand Nike remains in second position and global gaming brand Xbox has jumped to third, up from 11th last year.Restaurant Brands International, parent company of Burger King, Popeyes and Tim Hortons, which held second place last year, has moved up to claim pole position as #1 creative advertiser. Nike climbs from fourth to second, and Anheuser-Busch InBev leaps from 17th to third.Fernando Machado - global chief marketing officer, Restaurant Brands International, says: "USA retains its place as the most creatively awarded country in the world by far. United Kingdom and Brazil follow.The most highly ranked campaigns and companies in the 2020 Warc Creative 100 are:David Tiltman, VP Content, Warc, says: "This year's top 10 sees the theme of accessibility playing a leading role. Xbox's Changing the Game, Huawei's Storysign, and IKEA's ThisAbles, all used creativity to improve accessibility for disabled people.The Warc Creative 100, formally known as the Gunn Report, has been compiled by applying a rigorous, unbiased and transparent methodology. to the analysis of the results of the most important global and regional creative awards shows, as determined by the industry following consultation with the newly introduced Warc Rankings Advisory Board and a worldwide survey. This consultation and survey will be carried out each year to ensure that the Rankings continue to reflect the opinion and meet the needs of the industry.The award shows tracked for the Warc Creative 100 are:(1) Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, (2=) D&AD, (2=) The One Show, (4) Clio Awards, (5) London International Awards (LIA)More information and the Warc Creative 100 Rankings in full - which include the world's top 100 creatively awarded campaigns, top 50 creative agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies - are available to view available here. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent analysis reports are available by subscription.The Warc Media 100 will be announced on 10 March and Warc Effective 100 on 17 March. An analysis of the Warc Rankings and brand stories report will follow at the end of March.