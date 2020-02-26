2020 One Screen Short Film Festival winners announced

The eighth annual One Screen Short Film Festival, which forms part of The One Club for Creativity and premiere short film festival, took place last night where all the 2020 winners were announced. The festival celebrates global filmmakers from both the advertising and film industries.

All the winners. Photo credit: Margarita Corporan.

Regional - Asia Pacific: Times Out and Proud by FCB India, New Delhi

Regional - Europe: Boucan La Cible by Quad Productions, Clichy

Regional - Latin America: The History of La Cerveza Mas Fina by AB InBev México and Observatory, Los Angeles

Regional - North America: Conception: When Your Child’s Bogeyman is Real by The New York Times, New York

Best-of-Show: Back-to-School Essentials by BBDO New York, New York

Best Animation: Conception: When Your Child’s Bogeyman is Real by The New York Times, New York

Best Art Direction, Production Design: Behind the History of La Cerveza Mas Fina by AB InBev México and Observatory, Los Angeles

Best Branded Content: Back-to-School Essentials by BBDO New York, New York

Best Comedy: Billy’s Lemonade by Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto

Best Direction: Monday by Art and State, Los Angeles

Best Editor: Koffee by Mah Ferraz, Brooklyn

Best Cinematography: Be Unboardered by Cossette, Toronto

Best Documentary: Please Arrest Me by Ogilvy Singapore

Best Experimental Film: Monica Lewinsky — The Epidemic by BBDO New York, New York

Best Fiction: Locals Only by Skunk, Los Angeles and Play: The Power of Ideas by Reverse, New York

Best Foreign Film: Dear Enemy - The Journey of Bashir by Friends & Fellows Media, Munich

Best Emerging - Directors: Arne Totz, Friends & Fellows Media, Munich for Dear Enemy - The Journey of Bashir and Bradley Tangonan, Reverse, New York for Rose de Mai

Best Emerging - Cinematographer: Jeff Kim, VaynerProductions, New York for Dwyane Wade's Last Swap

Best Mobile Film: The Reef by Sven, New York and Share Your Crazy by Film Pills, New York

Best Music Video: Damn I Love This Friday Night for Quarter Life Poetry by Anonymous Content, Culver City

Best Sound Design, Original Score: Kim Jung Gi by Gallegos United, Huntington Beach and Grow Beyond Your Goals: Meet Brianne West, founder of Ethique by Google, Shibuya

Best Student Film: The Beauty by Pascal Schelbli, Zürich

Best Title and End Credit Sequences: TEDx Sydney: Legacy by Substance, Sydney

Best Under $10,000 Budget: Boys Don’t Cry by Bensimon Byrne, Toronto and #UnravelHate by Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto

Global interest and participation in One Screen has grown sharply over the years, promoting us to recognise the best of the best by region.

BBDO New York led the way with three awards on the night, including Best-of-Show honours for “Back-to-School Essentials” on behalf of Sandy Hook Promise (which also picked up the award for Best Branded Content). In addition, the agency won Best Experimental Film for Monica Lewinsky — The Epidemic.The jury of leading film directors, producers, ad agency creatives and heads of production companies from around the world also gave two awards each to Friends & Fellows Media, Munich, Observatory, Los Angeles with AB InBev México, Reverse, New York, The New York Times, New York and Zulu Alpha Kilo, Toronto.Along with awarding work in specific genre categories, One Screen expanded this year to also present best-of awards for creative excellence by region. This year’s regional winners are:One Screen 2020 winners by category are as follows.One Screen is part of The One Club for Creativity, the foremost global non-profit organisation celebrating creative excellence in advertising and design.The fast-growing global festival focuses on all forms and aspects of short films — narrative fiction, comedy, passion projects, commercials, branded content, music videos, spec work, animation, sound, movie poster design, title sequences, etc. — and has a mission to celebrate and award filmmakers from around the world working in both the film and ad industries with no limitation and total artistic freedom, all on one screen.“It’s fitting to present Regional awards for the first time because we received so much amazing from around the world,” said Jonathan Jirjis, executive producer at The One Club and head of the One Screen program.He added the body of work submitted illustrates the current mindset and voice of the greater global creative community. “This year’s entries include provocative subject matter that prompts us to think about how we’re progressing as a people, and sparks conversation on how to keep us moving forward in the right direction,” said Jirjis.