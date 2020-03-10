Warc Rankings announces Media 100 results

The Media 100, the second of the three Warc Rankings, is now released featuring the most awarded campaigns, agencies and brands in the world for media excellence.
KFC's The First Colonel to Conquer eSports campaign. Image supplied.
The annual Media 100 Ranking is produced by combining the results of the industry's most important global and regional media award shows tracked throughout 2019, as determined by the Warc Rankings Advisory Board and a worldwide industry survey.
Monty, the World's First AI Predictive Commentator for Foxtel, by Mindshare Sydney, is the most celebrated campaign for media excellence of 2019. Australian pay-TV network Foxtel ran a game-changing campaign to encourage people to pay to watch cricket, a product they had previously enjoyed for free.
To deliver more value and transform the viewing experience, Foxtel created Monty, a predictive AI commentator able to forecast when wickets would fall in live games. When Monty predicted a wicket, it triggered mobile display ads, pre-roll video and OOH to get people to watch, delivering an average weekly sales increase of 18%.
As a self-respecting Aussie, I love the cricket and I am thrilled to see Monty not only recognised as best in class but best in the world. It shows the power of provocation, one of our core values at Mindshare. It sees a great consumer insight married with powerful AI that delivered innovation and real outcomes. Credit to Jack Smyth and the team for dreaming it up, the Foxtel and the Fox Sports team who were bold enough to back it and our partners at Google.
In second place is The First Colonel to Conquer eSports, by Mindshare Shanghai, which strengthened KFC's relationship with gamers in China by integrating itself in League of Legends. In third, The Adaptive Data Lighthouse by Mindshare Mumbai for soap brand Lifebuoy, targeting people in rural India, at most risk of infections preventable by good hand hygiene.
Starcom Chicago is ranked #1 media agency, having climbed up from #20 last year. Campaigns for Samsung, Vans, ESPN and The North Face, all ranked in the top 100, driving the agency to the top of the table.
Kathy Ring - CEO, Starcom USA, Starcom, comments: "It's an honour to be named to Warc's Media 100 list. It reinforces that Starcom's Human Experience approach - putting the consumer at the forefront based on astute analytics and insights and arresting creativity - changes behaviour that drives business outcomes for our clients."
Mindshare Shanghai improved its rank by one place, up to second this year, with work for KFC, Maybelline and Lay's ranked in the top 30 campaigns. Mindshare Sydney follows in third place, up from 12th last year, largely driven by Monty, the top-ranked campaign.
Mindshare Worldwide claims top position as the most awarded Network, improving its rank from 3rd last year. The media network had 27 different agencies contributing to its total points, eight of them in the top 50; and an impressive 16 campaigns ranked in the top 100. MediaCom drops down to second place and IPG Mediabrands is up one place to third.
Nick Emery - Global CEO, Mindshare, said:
The best media agency the world. How cool is that? My Mum is impressed! The only reason we get out of bed in the morning is to produce great work and have some fun doing it. I could not be prouder of our whole network. Thank you to all our clients who took the risks and if anyone else wants to break some rules and share our values of speed, teamwork and provocation then you know where to come!
WPP continues its run at the top of the media holding companies ranking, driven by the strong performance of its Mindshare Worldwide network, together with a further 10 networks in the top 50. Omnicom Group retains its second position, as does Interpublic Group in third.
A strong performance in Asia by KFC led the fast-food retailer to the top of the brand rankings this year, with two campaigns in the top 100, including #2 campaign, The First Colonel to Conquer eSports.
Foxtel improved its rank from sixth last year to second this year and Lifebuoy moves up from 13th to second place. Three brands entered the top 50 for the first time: Sport Chek/Canadian Tire goes straight in at #7, while Uber Eats and Uber rank #9 and #10 respectively.
Unilever improved its rank to hit the top of the advertisers' table this year. The FMCG giant has three brands in the top 50 - Lifebuoy, P/S, Knorr - with a further 25 brands contributing to its success. Yum! Brands follow in second place and Procter & Gamble in third.
Conny Braams - chief digital and marketing officer, Unilever, said:
We're thrilled to be announced as the #1 Advertiser in Warc's Media 100 for 2020. We're proud of Unilever's consistent achievement in this category of media excellence. This is testament to the innovative and effective work of our media teams and media agencies across the world and we look forward to more such accolades in the future.
USA retained its top country rank for a third year with 22 campaigns in the top 100, three of which made the top 10. Australia improved its rank by one place to take second place, with 10 campaigns within the top 100. China jumps from 6th to third place with 11 campaigns.
The most highly ranked campaigns and companies in the 2020 Warc Media 100 are:
Top 10 world's most awarded campaigns for media
Rank
Campaign title
Brand
Agency
Points
1
Monty: The World's First AI Predictive Commentator
Foxtel
Mindshare Sydney
216.4
2
The First Colonel to Conquer eSports
KFC
Mindshare Shanghai
167.3
3
The Adaptive Data Lighthouse
Lifebuoy
Mindshare Mumbai
165.3
4
Digital Window Shopping
Sport Chek / Canadian Tire
Touché! Montreal
106.1
5
Samsung x Fortnite: The Galaxy Skin
Samsung Galaxy
R/GA New York / Starcom London / Starcom Chicago/ Wasserman New York
92.8
6
Australian Open Ambush
Uber Eats
MediaCom Sydney / Special Group Sydney
90.5
7
The Oh Henry! 4:25 Bar Launch
Oh Henry!
UM Toronto / Anomaly Toronto / Reprise Toronto
80.7
8
Missguided Styles Love Island
Missguided
MediaCom Manchester
77.2
9
Not Just One Creator
Vans
Starcom Chicago / MRY New York
76.5
10
Hacking Prime Day
Cheerios
Mindshare Chicago
76.4
Top 10 world's most awarded agencies for media
Rank
Agency
Location
Points
1
Starcom
Chicago, USA
335
2
Mindshare
Shanghai, China
271.8
3
Mindshare
Sydney, Australia
216.4
4
Mindshare
Mumbai, India
199.8
5
Touché!
Montreal, Canada
159.8
6
MediaCom Connections
Tel Aviv, Israel
132.6
7
MediaCom
Sydney, Australia
123.1
8
MediaCom
New York, USA
103.1
9
UM
Toronto, Canada
102.5
10
PHD
Sydney, Australia
100.8
Top 10 world's most awarded networks for media
Rank
Network
Points
1
Mindshare Worldwide
1239.5
2
MediaCom
823.5
3
IPG Mediabrands
782.6
4
PHD Worldwide
744.7
5
Starcom
438.7
6
OMD Worldwide
367.0
7
Dentsu Aegis Network
313.5
8
McCann Worldgroup
248.6
9
Havas Media Group
244.4
10
BBDO Worldwide
218.0
Top 10 world's most awarded holding companies for media
Rank
Holding company
Points
1
WPP
3062.1
2
Omnicom Group
1584.9
3
Interpublic Group
1323.5
4
Publicis Groupe
932.3
5
Dentsu
326.5
6
Havas Group
303.1
7
MDC Partners
43
8
Accenture
33.6
9
The&Partnership
30.8
10
Hakuhodo DY Group
12.3
Top 10 world's most awarded brands for media
Rank
Brand
Product Category
Points
1
KFC
Retail
278.2
2
Foxtel
Media & Publishing
216.4
3
Lifebuoy
Toiletries & Cosmetics
209.7
4
Nike
Clothing & Accessories
205.5
5
Samsung Galaxy
Technology & Electronics
149.6
6
Burger King
Retail
108.5
7
Sport Chek / Canadian Tire
Retail
106.1
8
McDonald's
Retail
105.2
9
Uber Eats
Retail
90.5
10
Uber
Transport & Tourism
82.3
Top 10 world's most awarded advertisers for media
Rank
Advertiser
Location
Points
1
Unilever
Netherlands / UK
594.7
2
Yum! Brands
USA
287.1
3
Procter & Gamble
USA
258.3
4
PepsiCo
USA
227.3
5
News Corp
USA
216.4
6
Nike
USA
205.5
7
Uber
USA
177.9
8
Samsung
South Korea
165
9
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Belgium
160.8
10
The Walt Disney Company
USA
155.8
Top 10 world's most awarded countries for media
Rank
Country
Points
1
USA
1895.4
2
Australia
695.9
3
China
663.9
4
UK
605
5
Brazil
566.2
6
Canada
490.7
7
India
406.2
8
Turkey
329.7
9
United Arab Emirates
290.1
10
Vietnam
252.4
David Tiltman, VP Content, Warc, observes:
Campaigns leading with artificial intelligence and creative data strategies dominate the top of this year's Media 100, reflecting the challenges and priorities of media businesses. The top two campaigns, Foxtel's Monty Predictive Commentator and KFC's The First Colonel to Conquer eSports, both used AI to make sporting predictions and deliver real-time ads and offers to fans.
The Warc Media 100 has been compiled by applying a rigorous, unbiased and transparent methodology to the analysis of the results of the most important global and regional shows for media excellence, as determined by the industry following consultation with the newly introduced WARC Rankings Advisory Board and a worldwide survey. This consultation and survey will be carried out each year to ensure that the Rankings continue to reflect the opinion and meet the needs of the industry.
The award shows tracked to compile this latest Warc Media 100 were:
Global: (1) Cannes Lions (media categories), (2) Festival of Media, (3) Effies (media categories), (4) M&M Awards, (5) WARC Media Awards, (6) Adweek Media Plan of the Year, (7) Internationalist Awards, (8) I-COM Data Creativity Awards, (9) MMA Smarties, (10) World Media Awards, (11) D&AD (media categories)
Regional:
APAC: Spikes Asia (media categories), Tangrams, Festival of Media APAC, MMA Smarties APAC, Effie APAC plus local markets (media categories)
Europe: Eurobest (media categories), IAB Mixx Awards Europe, MMA Smarties EMEA, EACA Euro Effie plus local markets (media categories), Campaign Media Awards
Middle East & Africa: Dubai Lynx (media categories), Loeries (media categories), MMA Smarties MENA, Effie MENA plus local markets (media categories)
LATAM: El Ojo de Iberoamerica (media categories), MMA Smarties LATAM, Effie LATAM plus local markets (media categories)
North America: MMA Smarties North America, Effie North America plus local markets (media categories)
For more information and to see the Warc Media 100 Rankings in full - which include the world's top 100 awarded campaigns for media, top 50 agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies - view here. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent analysis reports are available to Warc subscribers.
The Warc Effective 100 will be released on 17 March. An analysis of the Warc Rankings and brand stories report will follow at the end of March.
