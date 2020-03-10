Warc Rankings announces Media 100 results

The Media 100, the second of the three Warc Rankings, is now released featuring the most awarded campaigns, agencies and brands in the world for media excellence.

KFC's The First Colonel to Conquer eSports campaign. Image supplied.

As a self-respecting Aussie, I love the cricket and I am thrilled to see Monty not only recognised as best in class but best in the world. It shows the power of provocation, one of our core values at Mindshare. It sees a great consumer insight married with powerful AI that delivered innovation and real outcomes. Credit to Jack Smyth and the team for dreaming it up, the Foxtel and the Fox Sports team who were bold enough to back it and our partners at Google.

The best media agency the world. How cool is that? My Mum is impressed! The only reason we get out of bed in the morning is to produce great work and have some fun doing it. I could not be prouder of our whole network. Thank you to all our clients who took the risks and if anyone else wants to break some rules and share our values of speed, teamwork and provocation then you know where to come!

We're thrilled to be announced as the #1 Advertiser in Warc's Media 100 for 2020. We're proud of Unilever's consistent achievement in this category of media excellence. This is testament to the innovative and effective work of our media teams and media agencies across the world and we look forward to more such accolades in the future.

Top 10 world's most awarded campaigns for media

Rank Campaign title Brand Agency Points 1 Monty: The World's First AI Predictive Commentator Foxtel Mindshare Sydney 216.4 2 The First Colonel to Conquer eSports KFC Mindshare Shanghai 167.3 3 The Adaptive Data Lighthouse Lifebuoy Mindshare Mumbai 165.3 4 Digital Window Shopping Sport Chek / Canadian Tire Touché! Montreal 106.1 5 Samsung x Fortnite: The Galaxy Skin Samsung Galaxy R/GA New York / Starcom London / Starcom Chicago/ Wasserman New York 92.8 6 Australian Open Ambush Uber Eats MediaCom Sydney / Special Group Sydney 90.5 7 The Oh Henry! 4:25 Bar Launch Oh Henry! UM Toronto / Anomaly Toronto / Reprise Toronto 80.7 8 Missguided Styles Love Island Missguided MediaCom Manchester 77.2 9 Not Just One Creator Vans Starcom Chicago / MRY New York 76.5 10 Hacking Prime Day Cheerios Mindshare Chicago 76.4

Top 10 world's most awarded agencies for media

Rank Agency Location Points 1 Starcom Chicago, USA 335 2 Mindshare Shanghai, China 271.8 3 Mindshare Sydney, Australia 216.4 4 Mindshare Mumbai, India 199.8 5 Touché! Montreal, Canada 159.8 6 MediaCom Connections Tel Aviv, Israel 132.6 7 MediaCom Sydney, Australia 123.1 8 MediaCom New York, USA 103.1 9 UM Toronto, Canada 102.5 10 PHD Sydney, Australia 100.8

Top 10 world's most awarded networks for media

Rank Network Points 1 Mindshare Worldwide 1239.5 2 MediaCom 823.5 3 IPG Mediabrands 782.6 4 PHD Worldwide 744.7 5 Starcom 438.7 6 OMD Worldwide 367.0 7 Dentsu Aegis Network 313.5 8 McCann Worldgroup 248.6 9 Havas Media Group 244.4 10 BBDO Worldwide 218.0

Top 10 world's most awarded holding companies for media

Rank Holding company Points 1 WPP 3062.1 2 Omnicom Group 1584.9 3 Interpublic Group 1323.5 4 Publicis Groupe 932.3 5 Dentsu 326.5 6 Havas Group 303.1 7 MDC Partners 43 8 Accenture 33.6 9 The&Partnership 30.8 10 Hakuhodo DY Group 12.3

Top 10 world's most awarded brands for media

Rank Brand Product Category Points 1 KFC Retail 278.2 2 Foxtel Media & Publishing 216.4 3 Lifebuoy Toiletries & Cosmetics 209.7 4 Nike Clothing & Accessories 205.5 5 Samsung Galaxy Technology & Electronics 149.6 6 Burger King Retail 108.5 7 Sport Chek / Canadian Tire Retail 106.1 8 McDonald's Retail 105.2 9 Uber Eats Retail 90.5 10 Uber Transport & Tourism 82.3

Top 10 world's most awarded advertisers for media

Rank Advertiser Location Points 1 Unilever Netherlands / UK 594.7 2 Yum! Brands USA 287.1 3 Procter & Gamble USA 258.3 4 PepsiCo USA 227.3 5 News Corp USA 216.4 6 Nike USA 205.5 7 Uber USA 177.9 8 Samsung South Korea 165 9 Anheuser-Busch InBev Belgium 160.8 10 The Walt Disney Company USA 155.8

Top 10 world's most awarded countries for media

Rank Country Points 1 USA 1895.4 2 Australia 695.9 3 China 663.9 4 UK 605 5 Brazil 566.2 6 Canada 490.7 7 India 406.2 8 Turkey 329.7 9 United Arab Emirates 290.1 10 Vietnam 252.4

Campaigns leading with artificial intelligence and creative data strategies dominate the top of this year's Media 100, reflecting the challenges and priorities of media businesses. The top two campaigns, Foxtel's Monty Predictive Commentator and KFC's The First Colonel to Conquer eSports, both used AI to make sporting predictions and deliver real-time ads and offers to fans.

Regional:

APAC: Spikes Asia (media categories), Tangrams, Festival of Media APAC, MMA Smarties APAC, Effie APAC plus local markets (media categories)

Europe: Eurobest (media categories), IAB Mixx Awards Europe, MMA Smarties EMEA, EACA Euro Effie plus local markets (media categories), Campaign Media Awards

Middle East & Africa: Dubai Lynx (media categories), Loeries (media categories), MMA Smarties MENA, Effie MENA plus local markets (media categories)

LATAM: El Ojo de Iberoamerica (media categories), MMA Smarties LATAM, Effie LATAM plus local markets (media categories)

North America: MMA Smarties North America, Effie North America plus local markets (media categories)

The annual Media 100 Ranking is produced by combining the results of the industry's most important global and regional media award shows tracked throughout 2019, as determined by the Warc Rankings Advisory Board and a worldwide industry survey.Monty, the World's First AI Predictive Commentator for Foxtel, by Mindshare Sydney, is the most celebrated campaign for media excellence of 2019. Australian pay-TV network Foxtel ran a game-changing campaign to encourage people to pay to watch cricket, a product they had previously enjoyed for free.To deliver more value and transform the viewing experience, Foxtel created Monty, a predictive AI commentator able to forecast when wickets would fall in live games. When Monty predicted a wicket, it triggered mobile display ads, pre-roll video and OOH to get people to watch, delivering an average weekly sales increase of 18%.Katie Rigg-Smith - CEO, Mindshare Australasia, said:In second place is The First Colonel to Conquer eSports, by Mindshare Shanghai, which strengthened KFC's relationship with gamers in China by integrating itself in League of Legends. In third, The Adaptive Data Lighthouse by Mindshare Mumbai for soap brand Lifebuoy, targeting people in rural India, at most risk of infections preventable by good hand hygiene.Starcom Chicago is ranked #1 media agency, having climbed up from #20 last year. Campaigns for Samsung, Vans, ESPN and The North Face, all ranked in the top 100, driving the agency to the top of the table.Kathy Ring - CEO, Starcom USA, Starcom, comments: "It's an honour to be named to Warc's Media 100 list. It reinforces that Starcom's Human Experience approach - putting the consumer at the forefront based on astute analytics and insights and arresting creativity - changes behaviour that drives business outcomes for our clients."Mindshare Shanghai improved its rank by one place, up to second this year, with work for KFC, Maybelline and Lay's ranked in the top 30 campaigns. Mindshare Sydney follows in third place, up from 12th last year, largely driven by Monty, the top-ranked campaign.Mindshare Worldwide claims top position as the most awarded Network, improving its rank from 3rd last year. The media network had 27 different agencies contributing to its total points, eight of them in the top 50; and an impressive 16 campaigns ranked in the top 100. MediaCom drops down to second place and IPG Mediabrands is up one place to third.Nick Emery - Global CEO, Mindshare, said:WPP continues its run at the top of the media holding companies ranking, driven by the strong performance of its Mindshare Worldwide network, together with a further 10 networks in the top 50. Omnicom Group retains its second position, as does Interpublic Group in third.A strong performance in Asia by KFC led the fast-food retailer to the top of the brand rankings this year, with two campaigns in the top 100, including #2 campaign, The First Colonel to Conquer eSports.Foxtel improved its rank from sixth last year to second this year and Lifebuoy moves up from 13th to second place. Three brands entered the top 50 for the first time: Sport Chek/Canadian Tire goes straight in at #7, while Uber Eats and Uber rank #9 and #10 respectively.Unilever improved its rank to hit the top of the advertisers' table this year. The FMCG giant has three brands in the top 50 - Lifebuoy, P/S, Knorr - with a further 25 brands contributing to its success. Yum! Brands follow in second place and Procter & Gamble in third.Conny Braams - chief digital and marketing officer, Unilever, said:USA retained its top country rank for a third year with 22 campaigns in the top 100, three of which made the top 10. Australia improved its rank by one place to take second place, with 10 campaigns within the top 100. China jumps from 6th to third place with 11 campaigns.The most highly ranked campaigns and companies in the 2020 Warc Media 100 are:David Tiltman, VP Content, Warc, observes:The Warc Media 100 has been compiled by applying a rigorous, unbiased and transparent methodology to the analysis of the results of the most important global and regional shows for media excellence, as determined by the industry following consultation with the newly introduced WARC Rankings Advisory Board and a worldwide survey. This consultation and survey will be carried out each year to ensure that the Rankings continue to reflect the opinion and meet the needs of the industry.The award shows tracked to compile this latest Warc Media 100 were:Global: (1) Cannes Lions (media categories), (2) Festival of Media, (3) Effies (media categories), (4) M&M Awards, (5) WARC Media Awards, (6) Adweek Media Plan of the Year, (7) Internationalist Awards, (8) I-COM Data Creativity Awards, (9) MMA Smarties, (10) World Media Awards, (11) D&AD (media categories)For more information and to see the Warc Media 100 Rankings in full - which include the world's top 100 awarded campaigns for media, top 50 agencies, agency networks, brands, advertisers, countries and top holding companies - view here. The campaigns, case studies, credits and subsequent analysis reports are available to Warc subscribers.The Warc Effective 100 will be released on 17 March. An analysis of the Warc Rankings and brand stories report will follow at the end of March.