#Cannes2023: Diary of Creative Circle. Kabelo Moshapalo: "It all started with film..."

23 Jun 2023
As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, Bizcommunity is proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes 2023, the Diary of Creative Circle from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day this week 19-24 June. Enjoy today's post from Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer Ogilvy Johannesburg and Film category jury member.
Image supplied. Kabelo Moshapalo, chief creative officer Ogilvy and fellow Cannes visitors

Those were the words of Cannes Lions CEO, Simon Cook, as he set the stage for our journey during the next three days of benchmarking creative excellence.

The weight of the 70-year milestone and the opportunity for brands and agencies to etch their names into the festival's history was palpable.

Guided by the experienced jury president, Bruno Bertelli, we embarked on this grand event, the Olympics of Creativity and Effectiveness, fuelled by the energy of caffeine and passion for ideas.

Our mission was clear: to navigate through the crème de la crème of entries, curated from over 2,000 submissions worldwide.

Source: AD Age Marcel Marcondes, global CMO of ABInBev, and Cannes’creative marketer for the second year running at Cannes 2023
#Cannes2023: Diary of Creative Circle. Ann Nurock: "The greatest show on Earth"

1 day ago

Great ideas and tangible impact

Our collective focus was on uncovering stories that possessed great ideas and tangible impact. With this shared ambition, we engaged in spirited debates within the jury room, consistently striving to answer the question that reverberated amongst us: "Does it meet the Cannes Standard?"

Daunting as it was, the alignment of brilliant minds allowed us to infuse the process with a sense of enjoyment, lightening the gravity of the task.

Reflecting upon my time in the jury room, learnings emerged: film continues to wield the significant impact for brands.

In the ever-evolving landscape of media, film has proven its resilience, constantly expanding, morphing, reinventing itself to seize emerging opportunities.

We were inundated with a plethora of storytelling techniques, ranging from lengthy epics to concise microfilms.

Image by Fran Luckin. Kevin Hart, Entertainment Person of the Year talks about Hartbeat, his entertainment and content creation company
#Cannes2023: The diary of Creative Circle: Fran Luckin: "Talent goes where the fun is"

2 days ago

Never ever sacrificing being interesting

On many occasions, a case film was necessary to illuminate cultural context and nuances specific to the audience, region, behaviour or something specific.

However, it was important that the film itself possessed an inherent strength to captivate. To stand out, one needs to be fit for the channel, format, dialled into culture, breakthrough on a budget, while never, let me repeat, never ever sacrificing being interesting.

Image supplied. Roanna Williams, chairperson of the Creative Circle and CCO Net#work BBDO gives perspective as a Cannes Lions Outdoor catgroy juror
#Cannes2023: The diary of Creative Circle: Roanna Williams' tips on how to survive a Cannes jury room

By 19 Jun 2023

A remarkable journey

The Cannes Lions experience has been enlightening, invigorating, and transformative.

I am grateful to have been part of this remarkable journey, celebrating creativity and effectiveness at its highest level.

From just making shortlist you are now part of the festivals history, so big up and congratulations.

Image supplied. Carl Willoughby, CCO TBWA Hunt Lascaris says it feels like there are more people at Cannes than ever
#Cannes2023: The diary of Creative Circle. Carl Willoughby, CCO TBWA Hunt Lascaris "How are you feeling?"

11 hours ago



For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

