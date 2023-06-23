Cannes2023: The diary of Creative Circle. Carl Willoughby, CCO TBWA Hunt Lascaris "How are you feeling?"

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, Bizcommunity is proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes 2023, the Diary of Creative Circle from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes every day this week 19-24 June. Enjoy today's post from Carl Willoughby, CCO TBWA Hunt Lascaris

Image supplied. Carl Willoughby, CCO TBWA Hunt Lascaris says it feels like there are more people at Cannes than ever

Cannes has been an emotional rollercoaster.

The ad industry has its fair share of daily challenges but nothing pushes those emotional boundaries quite like being here.

One cannot just enjoy Cannes.

I’ve had some unsettling accommodation ‘challenges.’ Positively speaking I guess it’s a result of what feels like an overcrowded Croisette.

I don’t have the statistics but I’d say there are more people here this year than I’ve ever experienced before. It’s a good thing.

With new categories and an increase in entries (6%) compared to 2022, I’d say we’ve moved on from any of the Covid years’ restraints.

But one cannot just enjoy Cannes.

The anticipation of shortlists, anxiety around winning, the jealousy, the insecurity, the adrenalin rush of winning, it’s all quite something. And it’s all concentrated over this week.

How are you feeling?

I found a poster in one of the toilets at the Palais, with the headline: “How are you feeling?”

Appropriate for guests but also symbolic of the kind of work being acknowledged. This is not an award-winning poster, not by any means, but Cannes wanting to know your feelings, recognising how stressful the week can be, says a lot about how brands are needing to connect with their audience in a more meaningful way.

Themes

There are a number of recurring themes at Cannes.