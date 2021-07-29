Cannes Lions Special Section

Clockwork brings home 9 Cannes Lions for Xbox with McCann collab campaign

29 Jul 2021
Issued by: Clockwork
Clockwork, once again, delivers for the Xbox account by scooping a total of nine Cannes Lion Awards, with a further five shortlists for its Visit Xbox - The Birth Of Gaming Tourism campaign.

In partnership with McCann UK, Clockwork was responsible for the digital production on the campaign that saw Xbox showcasing whole new worlds – away from traditional gaming and into a world of global travel and tourism exploration.

In a groundbreaking partnership with travel experts Rough Guide, the games were built around actual worldwide destinations with full tours of locations, setting choices, comprehensive writing and research, information holiday packages and so much more.

The concept of ‘gaming tourism’ allows the public to explore the world through the eyes of one of the most detailed and up-to-date travel information guides and ‘not to play, but to visit’.
Reaching brand new audiences that didn’t want the heroes, guns and combat of gaming, the Visit Xbox - The Birth Of Gaming Tourism initiative opened up a brand new dimension to the gaming platform.

Digital director of Clockwork is thrilled at the recognition for his team: “I am over the moon that the team gets rewarded for their mind-blowing talent and enthusiasm.”

Clockwork excels at the African Sabre Awards with clients Netflix and Xbox as forerunners

South African full service advertising agency Clockwork is proud to announce six take-homes from the globally-revered African SABRE Awards, with two Winner trophies and four Certificate Of Excellence Awards. Clockwork's clients Netflix, Xbox, Standard Bank and Acer were among the campaigns that picked up accolades. Clockwork has recently opened a brand new branch in the UK.

Issued by Clockwork 5 May 2021


Visit XBox – The Birth Of Gaming Tourism, as a concept, is testament to the platform's innovation and diversity, reaffirming why it’s one of the leading gaming consoles in the world.



For more:
Clockwork
Clockwork is a Johannesburg and London-based through the line agency focused on building meaningful connections with brands and their audiences. Independent. Integrated. Inspired.
Comment

