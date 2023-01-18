Industries

Machine_ shortlisted for best work in Africa at Andy's

18 Jan 2023
Issued by: Machine_
"The Andy Awards have been around for over half a century, honouring global creativity aligned with a brand," explains Machine_ Cape Town executive creative director, Jabulani Sigege. "We're happy that our Spotify Africa TV work garnered a shortlist in the show's first regional competition and look forward to it competing in the global competition later on in the year," he says.
Machine_ shortlisted for best work in Africa at Andy's

Only two other South African companies made it into the 10 shortlisted body of works and we are thrilled to be recognised on such a global scale. Africa's shortlist can be found here: https://www.andyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/ANDYs-Regional-Shortlist_Africa.pdf

So, who normally cleans up at the Andy's on a global scale? The 2022 global winners list can be found here, https://www.andyawards.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/ANDYs-22_Winners-Pro-11.pdf featuring many of our sister companies worldwide as part of the Publicis Groupe.

Keen to see the work? Have a look at Machine_’s Spotify "Como Esta It" TV ad and case study work on our site here (check out some of our other great work while you're at it) – https://thisismachine.co.za/our-work/

The International Andy Awards Publicis Groupe Publicis Media

Machine_
Machine_ is a creative solutions agency represented across Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban, and is home to over 75 adventurous minds.
Read more: Spotify, Jabulani Sigege, Publicis Group, Machine_

