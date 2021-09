Jury members announced for 2021 FM AdFocus Awards

As is tradition with the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards, this year sees ten new jurors joining second term jury members as they determine this year's award winners.

Tumi Rabanye, 2021 FM AdFocus Jury Chairperson

Tumi Rabanye – Jury Chairperson



Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulder – Senior Marketing Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg



Faheem Chaundry - MD, M&C Saatchi Jhb



Haydn Townsend – MD, Accenture Interactive



Lebo Motswenyane – founder, Lucky No.8



Lehlohonolo (Hloni) Mokema – GM, Absa Group Communications



Sindiswa Masutu – Strategy Business Director, Grey Group



Thabiet Allie – Head of Business Development at MTN



Dali Tembo – CEO, The Culture Foundry



Wendy Bergsteed – Group Head Marketing, Coronation Fund Managers



Mpume Ngobese – MD, Joe Public Connect



Lesego Kotane – MD, King James II



Nkgabiseng Motau – Creative Officer, thinkcreativeafrica



Warren Moss – founder, Demographica



Gillian Rightford – CEO, Adtherapy



Mosidi Seretlo – founder, Mosidi Seretlo Consulting



Lebo Madiba – MD, PR Powerhouse



Luca Gallarelli – Group CEO, TBWA

Carmen Murray – founder, Boo-Yah



Monique Claasen – Head of Media and Digital Insights, Kantar



Mbali Ndandani – Africa Digital Lead, Unilever



Koo Govender – CEO, Dentsu Aegis South Africa



Margi Carr – MD, InTouch Media



Candice Goodman – MD, Mobitainment



Ana Carrapichano – founder and CEO, Mediology



Muzi Zimema – Senior Strategist, Telkom

Mphothe Elizabeth Mokwena – Homecare Marketing Director, Unilever



Dali Tembo – CEO, The Culture Foundry



Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulder – Senior Marketing Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg



Dr Caitlin Ferreira - Lecturer at LuleƄ University of Technology, and Adjunct Lecturer in Marketing at the University of Cape Town



Nkanyezi Masango - Executive Creative Director at King James



Grant Sithole - Chief Product Officer at Publicis Group

New jurors confirmed to date include eight industry leaders: Warren Moss (founder of Demographica), Gillian Rightford (CEO of Adtherapy), Mosidi Seretlo (founder of Mosidi Seretlo Consulting), Muzi Zimema (senior strategist at Telkom), Dr Caitlin Ferreira (lecturer at LuleĆ„ University of Technology and adjunct lecturer in Marketing at the University of Cape Town), Nkanyezi Masango (executive creative director at King James), Grant Sithole (chief product officer at Publicis Group), Muzi Zimema (senior strategist at Telkom), Lebo Madiba (MD at PR Powerhouse) and Luca Gallarelli (group CEO of TBWA).“The depth of business and ad-industry expertise that this year’s panel of jurors bring only serves to further validate the relevance of the FM AdFocus Awards. Brands have faced significant challenges over the past 18 months, where the ability of their agencies to evolve and deliver fresh strategies that keep their sales going to deliver positive ROIs, should be decided by those who completely grasp the market, and whose leadership is respected by the industry at large,” says Tumi Rabanye, the 2021 FM AdFocus jury chair.Since their inception in 1990, theAdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised - not only for their creative marketing skills - but for their overall business acumen. The Awards have grown to become a landmark on the South African marketing and communications landscape, where business effectiveness is the primary measurement tool. This year, FM AdFocus celebrates Advertising’s Game Changers 2021.This year’s confirmed main (Advertising) Jury members are:Media Jury members include:Jury members for the Student awards are:Entries for the 2021 FM AdFocus Awards close at midnight on 10 September 2021. Award categories, closing dates and entry criteria can be found at www.adfocus.co.za . The winners will be announced on 24 November 2021.