Jury members announced for 2021 FM AdFocus Awards

6 Sep 2021
As is tradition with the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards, this year sees ten new jurors joining second term jury members as they determine this year's award winners.
Tumi Rabanye, 2021 FM AdFocus Jury Chairperson
Tumi Rabanye, 2021 FM AdFocus Jury Chairperson

New jurors confirmed to date include eight industry leaders: Warren Moss (founder of Demographica), Gillian Rightford (CEO of Adtherapy), Mosidi Seretlo (founder of Mosidi Seretlo Consulting), Muzi Zimema (senior strategist at Telkom), Dr Caitlin Ferreira (lecturer at Luleå University of Technology and adjunct lecturer in Marketing at the University of Cape Town), Nkanyezi Masango (executive creative director at King James), Grant Sithole (chief product officer at Publicis Group), Muzi Zimema (senior strategist at Telkom), Lebo Madiba (MD at PR Powerhouse) and Luca Gallarelli (group CEO of TBWA).

“The depth of business and ad-industry expertise that this year’s panel of jurors bring only serves to further validate the relevance of the FM AdFocus Awards. Brands have faced significant challenges over the past 18 months, where the ability of their agencies to evolve and deliver fresh strategies that keep their sales going to deliver positive ROIs, should be decided by those who completely grasp the market, and whose leadership is respected by the industry at large,” says Tumi Rabanye, the 2021 FM AdFocus jury chair.
Financial Mail AdFocus applauds SA's advertising industry changemakers
Financial Mail AdFocus applauds SA's advertising industry changemakers

30 Aug 2021


Since their inception in 1990, the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised - not only for their creative marketing skills - but for their overall business acumen. The Awards have grown to become a landmark on the South African marketing and communications landscape, where business effectiveness is the primary measurement tool. This year, FM AdFocus celebrates Advertising’s Game Changers 2021.

This year’s confirmed main (Advertising) Jury members are:
  • Tumi Rabanye – Jury Chairperson
  • Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulder – Senior Marketing Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg
  • Faheem Chaundry - MD, M&C Saatchi Jhb
  • Haydn Townsend – MD, Accenture Interactive
  • Lebo Motswenyane – founder, Lucky No.8
  • Lehlohonolo (Hloni) Mokema – GM, Absa Group Communications
  • Sindiswa Masutu – Strategy Business Director, Grey Group
  • Thabiet Allie – Head of Business Development at MTN
  • Dali Tembo – CEO, The Culture Foundry
  • Wendy Bergsteed – Group Head Marketing, Coronation Fund Managers
  • Mpume Ngobese – MD, Joe Public Connect
  • Lesego Kotane – MD, King James II
  • Nkgabiseng Motau – Creative Officer, thinkcreativeafrica
  • Warren Moss – founder, Demographica
  • Gillian Rightford – CEO, Adtherapy
  • Mosidi Seretlo – founder, Mosidi Seretlo Consulting
  • Lebo Madiba – MD, PR Powerhouse
  • Luca Gallarelli – Group CEO, TBWA

Media Jury members include:
  • Carmen Murray – founder, Boo-Yah
  • Monique Claasen – Head of Media and Digital Insights, Kantar
  • Mbali Ndandani – Africa Digital Lead, Unilever
  • Koo Govender – CEO, Dentsu Aegis South Africa
  • Margi Carr – MD, InTouch Media
  • Candice Goodman – MD, Mobitainment
  • Ana Carrapichano – founder and CEO, Mediology
  • Muzi Zimema – Senior Strategist, Telkom

Jury members for the Student awards are:
  • Mphothe Elizabeth Mokwena – Homecare Marketing Director, Unilever
  • Dali Tembo – CEO, The Culture Foundry
  • Dr Beate Stiehler-Mulder – Senior Marketing Lecturer at the University of Johannesburg
  • Dr Caitlin Ferreira - Lecturer at Luleå University of Technology, and Adjunct Lecturer in Marketing at the University of Cape Town
  • Nkanyezi Masango - Executive Creative Director at King James
  • Grant Sithole - Chief Product Officer at Publicis Group

Entries for the 2021 FM AdFocus Awards close at midnight on 10 September 2021. Award categories, closing dates and entry criteria can be found at www.adfocus.co.za. The winners will be announced on 24 November 2021.
