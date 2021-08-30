Financial Mail AdFocus applauds SA's advertising industry changemakers

Industries

Special Sections

More..

In the news

Location Bank

Sprout Performance Partners

Bizcommunity.com

DMASA

Association for Communication and Advertising

Grey Africa

Tractor Outdoor

Provantage Media Group

Dentsu

IAB South Africa

Everlytic

KAYA 959

Innovate Durban

Mann Made

Our Salad Mix

Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

Advertising News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Samsung blocks TVs that were stolen during unrest
    Samsung blocks TVs that were stolen during unrest
    Samsung South Africa has announced that it has implemented a block function on its TVs that were stolen during the recent civil unrest. TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with valid proof of purchase. The aim of the technology is to mitigate against the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods, both in South Africa and beyond its borders.
  • The Young Entrepreneur's Playbook - Using failure as a shortcut to success
    The Young Entrepreneur's Playbook - Using failure as a shortcut to success
    Bring your lowtops or hightops, because Lindile Xoko's playbook will make you run! Issued by Algorithm Hackers Digital
  • Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed
    Ad Stars 2021 winners revealed
    Ad Stars revealed the 2021 winners from the online awards ceremony which took place on 27 August. There were 619 winners overall, chosen from 1,726 finalists and 54 countries.
  • Source:
    R30bn left on the table: How poor CX is holding online retail back in SA
    South Africa's e-commerce market has grown substantially since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, but its potential to double by a further 100% to 5,6% of the total retail market is possible if e-tailers fix issues with their online CX, according to findings from the third annual South African Digital Customer Experience Report. CX refers to among other things, etailers' trustworthiness, ease-of-use, security, delivery and after-sales support.
  • Decidophobia* - Holding you back from making fast decisions for your brand?
    Decidophobia* - Holding you back from making fast decisions for your brand?
    Decidophobia* holds you back from making fast decisions. What are the early indicators that can aptly point you to the right direction for growth? These three - accentuated by Covid-19 marketing truths - give us the answer. By Mary Kyriakidi, Issued by Kantar
  • Arçelik brings Beko appliances to SA as it advances African expansion
    Arçelik brings Beko appliances to SA as it advances African expansion
    Turkish multinational consumer durables and electronics manufacturer Arçelik is expanding its portfolio in southern Africa by adding the Beko brand to its local portfolio. Beko is a freestanding home appliances brand in Europe in the white goods sector and the number one large home appliances brand in the UK.
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Financial Mail AdFocus applauds SA's advertising industry changemakers

30 Aug 2021
Amidst the many challenges to business-as-usual of the past year, the South African advertising industry has needed to act quickly to maintain sales revenues for clients. To ensure effectiveness in a fast-evolving media, technology and consumer landscape, agencies have been compelled to re-think their strategies and act faster than they might have anticipated in the pre-pandemic era.
Dale Hefer, 2021 FM AdFocus project director
Dale Hefer, 2021 FM AdFocus project director

This year, to celebrate the industry’s triumph over circumstance, the theme of the 2021 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards and brand communication review will shine the spotlight on 'How Advertising’s Game-Changers Take on Change'.

Since their inception in 1990, the Financial Mail AdFocus Awards have established themselves as the leading platform for individuals and agencies to be recognised - not only for their creative marketing skills - but for their overall business acumen. The Awards have grown to become a landmark on the South African marketing and communications landscape, where business effectiveness is the primary measurement tool.

The innovation that has been adopted and the direction that many agencies have plotted should be an encouragement to the broader marketing industry, says FM AdFocus jury chairperson Tumi Rabanye.

“Many agencies - big and small - have pivoted at lightning speed. Not only have they learnt to cope with the disruption to the traditional work environment and working remotely in a socially-distanced manner, but the media and consumer landscapes have also irrevocably shifted as people depend more on digital platforms and devices to live their lives.”

For many, the curve-ball has fuelled a unique ability to drive change and do things differently - often taking agencies to the very edge of their comfort and competency zones, pushing them to extend their horizons. Rabanye, now in her second year as jury Chair, says the determination and no-holds-barred innovation that has been achieved in a relatively short space of time must be celebrated.

Respected marketing industry leader and CEO of the Nedbank IMC Conference, Dale Hefer, also takes the reins as the 2021 FM AdFocus project director.

“Now is an important time to examine how agencies are re-inventing themselves with a focus on ROI,” says Hefer. “This is what has shaped this year’s theme” she says.

The FM AdFocus publication is South Africa’s leading brand communication review and will be published on 25 November. It will examine how agencies will address the business of change by unpacking issues such as transformation, the move towards taking advertising functions in-house, and the growing influence of digital marketing. It will also showcase the agencies that partner with their clients to deliver on creativity, reach and reward, and who are changing their game as the game changes.

Entries for the 2021 FM AdFocus Awards closes at midnight on 10 September 2021. Award categories, closing dates and entry criteria can be found at www.adfocus.co.za. The winners will be announced on 24 November 2021.

For more, go to www.adfocus.co.za.
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
Comment

Read more: AdFocus awards, Financial Mail, advertising industry, Dale Hefer, Tumi Rabanye

News


Show more
Let's do Biz