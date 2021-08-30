Amplified digital presence with newest Location Bank endpoint

Near Me is an innovative endpoint that offers highly location-targeted functionality for users with purchase intent. The native microapp enables users to discover nearby locations, promotions, weather, traffic & reviews as they scroll through top mobile publisher sites.
The user clicks on a category icon to display a dropdown list of locations. After clicking on a location, they are redirected to an engagement page, which prompts them to navigate to the store or share on WhatsApp - all with maximum efficiency.
Near Me’s audience has rapidly scaled to 5 million users in just six months!