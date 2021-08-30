Loeries
Loeries Creative Week 2021 to take place in Cape Town
The Loeries and the City of Cape Town have committed to a partnership that will see Loeries Creative Week moving to the City of Cape Town in 2021.
Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj
Each year, Loeries Creative Week creates an opportunity for the brand communication industry to unite around a common goal of supporting the industry across AME to create greater positive societal impact. The events held are centred on the facilitation of a creative hub for the industry to network, access to learning & business opportunities and immersion into the culture of the host city to help stimulate creative thinking.
The key highlight, of Loeries Creative Week, is the annual Loerie Awards where the best creative minds gather to see which entries have advanced through the stringent judging process to receive the highest accolade in AME’s brand communications industry – a Loerie Award. The City of Cape Town will be more than just a backdrop and will be an active part of the overall experience with key areas of the City being utilised in the delivery of the primary objectives of Loeries Creative Week.
“As an official Unesco City of Design, Cape Town prides itself in being a metropolitan city that encourages design and creativity, while also providing a platform for creatives to showcase their talent. Creative industries play a crucial role in shaping cities and our everyday lives through innovation. As the City of Cape Town, we are proud to partner with The Loeries to enable idea sharing, while also celebrating the work of this industry. We are looking forward to welcoming Loeries Creative Week to the Mother City,” said Cape Town Executive Mayor Dan Plato.
Loeries Creative Week will be held from 20-22 October 2021 as a hybrid experience with physical and virtual elements. The festival offers a vibrant programme of seminars by key industry leaders, trends discussions with Loeries international jury presidents, masterclasses, networking hubs and two nights of awards announcements. Delegates will be able to take part in Loeries Creative Week either physically, by purchasing tickets to the live events, or virtually, by attending a viewing experience at partner sites located in regions outside of the city. Regardless of the option chosen, attendees will be treated to an experience with a strong Cape Town focus.
Health & Safety is a key priority, and the chosen dates will allow delegates, who are 18 years and older, sufficient time to be fully vaccinated for the event. This will ensure an experience that offers a safe environment for all delegates.
“The City of Cape Town is an iconic global city and the perfect partner for Loeries Creative Week 2021,” says Loeries CEO, Preetesh Sewraj, “Cape Town has a rich tradition of being a centre of creative excellence and I look forward to recognising the best creative talent, from across AME, in the hope of inspiring more young people from Cape Town, and the region, to join the brand communications industry.”
