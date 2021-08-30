PRaisethePR: Conversations with leading PR voices

Samsung South Africa has announced that it has implemented a block function on its TVs that were stolen during the recent civil unrest. TV Block is a remote, security solution that detects if Samsung TV units have been unduly activated, and ensures that the television sets can only be used by the rightful owners with valid proof of purchase. The aim of the technology is to mitigate against the creation of secondary markets linked to the sale of illegal goods, both in South Africa and beyond its borders.