#PRaisethePR: Conversations with leading PR voices

30 Aug 2021

30 Aug 2021
Issued by: Bizcommunity.com
From September, we're inviting PR practitioners, marketers and advertisers to join us in praise of the PR, an exclusive exposé with leading voices in PR, by Biz Marketing & Media editors.
#PRaisethePR: Conversations with leading PR voices

One of the topics will be the key role of PR as media liaison in ensuring advertising and brand stories reach critical public and business attention.

The forthcoming Biz Content Feature #PRaisethePR aims to give those usually tasked with managing the reputations of others, the chance to shine a light on their own reputation and to track the contributions of PR to marketing success.

Under discussion will be PR’s role in the ‘persuasion business’; PR as a tool for strategic communications with the public; PR as storytelling; the meeting point of advertising and PR; how marketers can get the best ROI on advertising communication budgets, PR and the new media and PR’s seat at the table.

“South Africa is increasingly seen making room at the boardroom table for PR professionals.” Moliehi Molekoa, MD at Magna Carta Reputation Management

“Advertising is what you pay for, publicity is what you pray for.”

These and other domains of contemporary PR will be on the agenda in #PraiseofPR Content Feature series from September on Biz.

“PR works with advertising and marketing to craft messages, engineer news and amplify brand campaigns.” Sasha Kupritz, Tenacity PR

If you are a brand marketer, advertising agency, PR practitioner or association, who would like to praise the PR, email moc.ytinummoczib@wengnitekram for your opportunity to be featured.

To apply to be featured please provide us with:
  • A short pitch of why you would like to be featured in #PraisethePR
  • Your Company or Brand Name
  • A Top story image to represent your company or individual
  • Interviewee Name
  • Interviewee Job Title
  • Sector or discipline
  • Any supporting multimedia or images

Bizcommunity.com
Where 370 companies in 18 industries trust Biz Press Office newsrooms to publish corporate content, on Africa's indispensable B2B news media. Enquire about a newsroom like this for your company on sales@bizcommunity.com
To celebrate Biz's 20th birthday month, get 20% off all rate card products:
