You want your business to get hacked asap – here’s why!

If you have ever watched Catch Me If You Can, the name Frank Abagnale might ring a bell. The movie was based on the true events of the one and only Frank William Abagnale, who perfected the art of fraud, mainly targeting individuals and small businesses between the ages of 16 and 21. There are varying reports, but according to the man himself, he cashed bad checks to the value of $2.5m. He also posed as a pilot, making use of the jump seat on countless airlines and staying in hotels for free, posed as an attorney and even as a medical doctor.

Like all good things in life, his adventures had to come to an end as well. He served time in prison in France and Sweden and eventually returned home to the United States to serve his time there as well. Today, a reformed criminal, he is one of the ‘world’s most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement, secure documents, cybercrime, and scams'.

We think it’s fair to say that he showed quite a few individuals and businesses they clearly had some weak links in their systems and ways of operating. As Thomas Reid said: "The chain is only as strong as its weakest link, for if that fails, the chain fails and the object that it has been holding up falls to the ground."

Now, because prevention is better than cure, you want someone like the post-jail Frank Abagnale to hack your cyber security systems to find your weakest link so that the pre-jail Frank Abagnale doesn’t get through your systems first. How do you do this?

Let’s dive in.

The case for penetration testing: Why you need to get hacked first

As the world is increasingly migrating to cloud-based products and systems, businesses cannot afford to wait until a breach occurs to address vulnerabilities. Penetration testing, commonly referred to as pen testing, is a proactive method of safeguarding your business by simulating an attack on your systems to identify and fix weaknesses before real hackers can exploit them.

What is pen testing?

Penetration testing involves ethical hackers or cybersecurity experts trying to breach your organisation’s defences – just like malicious hackers would. The goal? To uncover vulnerabilities in your software, hardware, or even human behaviour. These tests are carefully controlled and documented, ensuring that no harm is done to your systems while providing a detailed report on potential vulnerabilities and how to mitigate them.

Pen tests can target specific areas, such as:

Web applications: Testing websites or software for vulnerabilities like SQL injections or cross-site scripting. Network security: Checking if internal or external networks are secure from unauthorised access. Physical security: Assessing whether sensitive areas are properly protected against unauthorised entry.

Why you need pen testing

Identify weak links before hackers do - Hackers are constantly scanning for vulnerabilities. Pen testing allows you to identify weaknesses in your system before malicious actors exploit them. By simulating real-world attack scenarios, you gain invaluable insight into your security gaps. Regulatory compliance - Depending on your industry, you may be required to conduct regular security assessments. Frameworks like GDPR, PCI DSS, and POPIA in South Africa mandate certain levels of data protection. Pen testing not only helps you stay compliant but also ensures your customers’ trust in your brand. Reduce costs of cyber attacks - A single data breach can cost businesses millions in fines, recovery, and reputational damage. According to a 2024 IBM study, the average cost of a data breach reached $4.88 million globally. Investing in pen testing can significantly reduce the likelihood of these costs by addressing vulnerabilities early. Boost employee awareness - Pen tests often include simulated phishing attacks to test employee awareness. By understanding common attack vectors, staff can be trained to recognise and avoid phishing attempts, strengthening your organisation’s human firewall.

What to expect from a pen test

A comprehensive pen test typically follows these stages:

Planning and reconnaissance Defining objectives and scope (e.g., testing external networks, internal applications).

Gathering intelligence about the target system, such as domain names and server details. Scanning and vulnerability assessment Using tools to scan for open ports, outdated software, and other vulnerabilities.

Analysing how the target responds to intrusion attempts. Exploitation Attempting to breach security using the identified vulnerabilities, such as cracking passwords or bypassing firewalls.

Evaluating the impact of successful exploits. Reporting Delivering a detailed report outlining vulnerabilities, risks, and recommendations.

Prioritising fixes based on potential impact.

Common vulnerabilities uncovered

Some of the most frequent security flaws identified in pen tests include:

Outdated software : Systems not patched with the latest updates.

: Systems not patched with the latest updates. Weak passwords : Simple, reused, or default passwords that are easily guessed.

: Simple, reused, or default passwords that are easily guessed. Misconfigured systems : Incorrect settings in firewalls or databases.

: Incorrect settings in firewalls or databases. Insider threats: Employees unintentionally granting access to malicious actors.

How often should you perform pen tests?

The frequency of pen testing depends on your business size, industry, and risk level. However, best practices suggest conducting tests:

At least annually.

After significant system upgrades or changes.

Following a data breach or cyber incident.

Final thoughts: Prevention over cure

Just as Frank Abagnale proved the importance of identifying vulnerabilities before they could be exploited, penetration testing allows businesses to strengthen their defences proactively. By investing in pen testing, you’re safeguarding not only your organisation but also your customers, partners, and reputation.

Don’t wait for the 'pre-jail' hacker to exploit your systems – get 'hacked' first and make your chain unbreakable. As Mr Abagnale said: "You have to think a little smarter, be proactive, not reactive."

If you found this article interesting, you might want to read our previous article, Human Error – The Ultimate Cybersecurity Threat and The Impact of Social Engineering Attacks on ERP Systems: Strategies for Safeguarding Your Business



