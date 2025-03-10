You want your business to get hacked asap – here’s why!

Related
Like all good things in life, his adventures had to come to an end as well. He served time in prison in France and Sweden and eventually returned home to the United States to serve his time there as well. Today, a reformed criminal, he is one of the ‘world’s most respected authorities on forgery, embezzlement, secure documents, cybercrime, and scams'.
We think it’s fair to say that he showed quite a few individuals and businesses they clearly had some weak links in their systems and ways of operating. As Thomas Reid said: "The chain is only as strong as its weakest link, for if that fails, the chain fails and the object that it has been holding up falls to the ground."
Now, because prevention is better than cure, you want someone like the post-jail Frank Abagnale to hack your cyber security systems to find your weakest link so that the pre-jail Frank Abagnale doesn’t get through your systems first. How do you do this?
Let’s dive in.
As the world is increasingly migrating to cloud-based products and systems, businesses cannot afford to wait until a breach occurs to address vulnerabilities. Penetration testing, commonly referred to as pen testing, is a proactive method of safeguarding your business by simulating an attack on your systems to identify and fix weaknesses before real hackers can exploit them.
Penetration testing involves ethical hackers or cybersecurity experts trying to breach your organisation’s defences – just like malicious hackers would. The goal? To uncover vulnerabilities in your software, hardware, or even human behaviour. These tests are carefully controlled and documented, ensuring that no harm is done to your systems while providing a detailed report on potential vulnerabilities and how to mitigate them.
Pen tests can target specific areas, such as:
A comprehensive pen test typically follows these stages:
Some of the most frequent security flaws identified in pen tests include:
The frequency of pen testing depends on your business size, industry, and risk level. However, best practices suggest conducting tests:
Just as Frank Abagnale proved the importance of identifying vulnerabilities before they could be exploited, penetration testing allows businesses to strengthen their defences proactively. By investing in pen testing, you’re safeguarding not only your organisation but also your customers, partners, and reputation.
Don’t wait for the 'pre-jail' hacker to exploit your systems – get 'hacked' first and make your chain unbreakable. As Mr Abagnale said: "You have to think a little smarter, be proactive, not reactive."
