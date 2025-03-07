Building inclusive tech teams: Why diversity matters in software delivery

Technology drives the future, but true innovation happens when diverse minds come together. For years, the tech industry has faced a gap in representation, missing out on the unique insights and problem-solving abilities that diversity brings. As we acknowledge International Women’s Day on 8 March, we recognise the vital role of inclusive teams in shaping smarter, more impactful software solutions. When we open doors to different perspectives, we don’t just build better technology – we build a stronger, more connected world.

Author: Hasina Sayed, software delivery lead for BET Software

According to the World Economic Forum, at the current rate of progress, it will take until 2158 to achieve full gender parity. This staggering statistic highlights the importance of accelerating change and driving diversity in every industry, especially in tech. As a woman who has spent over a decade in the tech gambling industry, I’ve seen how much impact diverse teams can have – not only on fostering innovation but on creating better software solutions that serve a wide range of users. In an industry that thrives on creativity and constant evolution, gender diversity is not just beneficial, it’s essential.

From my personal experience, the difference diversity makes is evident in how we approach problem solving and decision making. As women, we often bring unique perspectives to the table, shaped by our distinct life experiences. These different viewpoints challenge the status quo and spark new ideas. Throughout my career, I’ve noticed that my colleagues and I often think about problems from angles that may not have been considered before, leading to solutions that are more inclusive and innovative. In the fast-paced world of tech, this creative thinking is key to staying ahead of the curve and building software that addresses a wide variety of needs.

Gender diversity also plays a vital role in ensuring the software we create is truly reflective of the people who use it. In the gambling tech industry, for example, our user base is diverse, and understanding both male and female perspectives is essential to building products that resonate with everyone. As a woman in this field, I’ve seen how including more female voices in development teams leads to a deeper understanding of user needs. This diversity enables teams to design products that are not only functional but also accessible, engaging, and more likely to meet the needs of a broader audience.

Moreover, inclusive teams foster a culture of collaboration and respect, where all voices are valued. Over the years, I’ve found that the best decisions often come when different perspectives are considered. When women feel empowered to share their ideas and challenge assumptions, it creates an environment where innovation can flourish. In turn, this results in higher-quality software, as diverse teams work together to find solutions that are well-rounded and thoughtful.

Lastly, companies that prioritise gender equality and inclusivity in tech are more likely to attract top talent. A diverse and inclusive environment is not only more welcoming but also offers better opportunities for growth and career advancement. As more women enter the tech industry, it’s crucial that we continue to build environments where everyone, regardless of gender, feels respected and empowered to contribute their best ideas.

In conclusion, achieving gender parity in tech will take time, but by building inclusive teams and embracing diversity, we can accelerate progress. Diversity isn’t just a buzzword – it’s a driving force behind innovation and better software delivery. As a woman in tech, I’ve seen first-hand that when we foster diverse teams, we not only create better products but also pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable industry.



