WomensMonth: Vivian Ngalo - head of marketing at Glacier brings a fresh perspective

Vivian Ngalo is on a mission to inspire young women to find purpose in their careers by aligning their work with their core values. As the newly appointed Head of Marketing at Sanlam's Glacier, a wealth management entity, Ngalo brings a fresh perspective to the field.

In an industry often marred by unconscious biases and stereotypes, which can affect career advancement and influence, Ngalo is committed to challenging these assumptions and fostering an environment where women in finance can thrive.

Vivian Ngalo

Congratulations on your new role! Can you share a bit about your career journey and what led you to this position at Glacier by Sanlam?

My career in several industries such as the hospitality, engineering, telecommunications and financial services industry has been driven by a deep-seated passion for both the dynamic science and the art of strategic marketing & communications. From an early age, I was however captivated by the ways in which particularly the financial markets function and how strategic marketing can influence and shape perceptions. This fascination led me to pursue a career where I could merge these interests, ultimately guiding me to my current role as a marketing executive.

Following my passion has been the cornerstone of my career. I’ve always believed that when you pursue what genuinely excites you, you not only excel but also find a deeper sense of fulfillment. In my case, this meant immersing myself in the intricacies of the industries I found myself in. From understanding the telco industry to recently having worked at South Africa’s largest retail bank leading and driving its strategic initiatives portfolio and learning how to effectively communicate complex information in an accessible and compelling way. Each new challenge has been an opportunity for growth, and every success has reaffirmed my belief in the power of following one’s passion.

My purpose in life has always been to make a meaningful impact, this means contributing to the growth and success of organisations while also fostering a more inclusive and dynamic environment. By embracing new challenges and continuously pushing my boundaries, I aim to drive innovation and inspire others, particularly women, to see the boundless opportunities in this field.

As we celebrate Women’s Month, what do you believe are the most significant challenges and opportunities for women in the financial services industry?

Challenges:

Gender bias and stereotypes

Women in finance often encounter unconscious biases and stereotypes that can impact their career advancement. This includes assumptions about our capabilities, leadership potential, or commitment to the industry, which can hinder progress and influence.

Representation and leadership gaps

Despite progress, women remain underrepresented in senior leadership positions within financial services. The lack of female role models in top roles can create barriers to career advancement and limit opportunities for mentorship and sponsorship.

Opportunities:

Growing focus on diversity and inclusion

There is an increasing emphasis on diversity and inclusion within the financial services industry. Intentional initiatives are being launched to address gender disparities, which provides opportunities for women to advance and lead. Increasing female leadership programmes aimed at developing and promoting female leaders.

Expansion of flexible work arrangements

The rise of flexible work arrangements, including remote work and flexible hours, help women balance professional and personal responsibilities more effectively, making it easier to advance in their careers while managing other commitments.

What are your top priorities as the new Head of Marketing at Glacier by Sanlam?

There are several but to name a few:

Understanding and addressing client needs: Developing a deep understanding of different client segments, including their investment goals, risk tolerance, and preferences.

Tailoring marketing strategies and messaging to address these diverse needs effectively.

Building and enhancing brand reputation: Evolving and maintaining a strong, differentiated brand position in the competitive investment landscape. Clearly communicate Glacier’s value proposition and expertise.

Developing and executing strategic marketing campaigns: Conceptualising and deploying comprehensive marketing plans that integrate various channels, including digital, social media, content marketing, and traditional advertising, to maximise reach and impact.

Leveraging technology and data to enhance visibility and engagement. As well as leverage insights to refine strategies, understand market trends, and make informed decisions.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to reach leadership positions in marketing and finance?

Know your purpose, understand your why and what drives you: When you have a clear sense of purpose, you understand why you’re pursuing your career goals and how your work aligns with your values. This clarity helps you make more informed decisions, stay focused on what truly matters to you, and persist through challenges with greater resilience. It transforms your career from a series of tasks into a meaningful journey, driving both personal fulfillment and professional success.

Build Expertise: Focus on becoming an expert in your field, a knowledge of industry trends, technical skills, and strategic insights will set you apart. Continuously invest in learning and professional development to stay ahead.

How do you see the role of women evolving in the financial services sector, and

what steps can companies take to support this evolution?

Increased representation in leadership roles: Women are increasingly moving into senior leadership positions within financial services firms. This shift reflects a growing recognition of the value of diverse perspectives in decision-making and strategy development. Focus on work-life balance and flexible work arrangements: The financial services sector is increasingly recognising the importance of work-life balance and offering more flexible work arrangements to accommodate diverse personal needs. This shift is making it easier for women to pursue and sustain careers while managing personal responsibilities, leading to improved job satisfaction and retention.

Steps companies can take to support

Implement and promote diversity and inclusion initiatives: Develop and actively promote diversity and inclusion programmes aimed at increasing the representation of women in leadership roles. This includes setting clear diversity goals, creating inclusive hiring practices, and providing training to address unconscious biases.

Support professional development and mentorship programmes: Establish and support mentorship and professional development programs specifically designed for women. This can include mentorship pairings, leadership training, and opportunities for women to gain visibility and build their professional networks.

What are your own goals for your future?

One of my core missions is to demonstrate that hard work truly pays off. The financial services industry, like many fields, can be challenging, but perseverance and dedication can lead to significant achievements. I hope that my new journey serves as a testament to the power of resilience and commitment, especially for other women who are aspiring to make their mark. By showing that success is attainable through hard work and a clear vision, I want to inspire more females to pursue their goals with confidence and determination.