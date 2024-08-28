WomensMonth: Leadership Lessons from Laura Thomas: Empathy, Creativity, and Humility

Realising that being terrified of blood wasn’t exactly a perk for a future equine vet, Laura Thomas found inspiration interning in the office of her late godmother, a businesswoman. Here she discovered her creativity and the joy it brought her.

Laura Thomas is the owner and founder of Salt & Candy, an international digital brand communication agency (Image supplied)

“I followed that joy, which led me to pursue a specialised degree at Vega that is a blend of business acumen and creative thinking - perfect for my easily distracted, ADHD brain.”

Today she is the owner and founder of Salt & Candy, an international digital brand communication agency. She is also a published author.

As a woman, what are some of the biggest challenges you have faced in your career, and how did you overcome them?

Advertising is historically a male-dominated field, and as a woman, one of the challenges I have faced is breaking into the 'boys' club,' so to speak. I'm not here to gender bash; I'm here to be part of the solution and serve as an example of it.

I've stopped trying to play by the old rules and ways of doing things and encourage you to focus on mastering your own path and niche that is unique to you.

This only arrives through radical authenticity, consistent experimentation, and iteration, iteration, iteration.

Playing by someone else's rules will never let you shine. Instead, focus on mastering yourself and what makes you extraordinary.

What does leadership mean to you as a woman?

Being a woman in leadership is like having a secret superpower—our empathy, intuition, and ability to multitask are off the charts.

Some might see it as a disadvantage, but I see it as a chance to flip the script and lead in a way that’s as fierce as it is compassionate.

Another secret weapon that often gets overlooked is humility.

While traits like confidence, determination, and vision are often spotlighted as the hallmarks of successful entrepreneurs, humility plays a crucial role in long-term growth and leadership effectiveness.

Humble leaders are open to learning from others and actively seek advice, acknowledging that they don’t have all the answers.

This mindset creates a culture where team members feel valued and empowered, fueling collaboration and creativity.

Finding the right balance between confidence and humility can make a leader more approachable, adaptable, and ultimately, more successful.

This blend of qualities allows us to lead with strength and sensitivity, making a real impact in our fields.

What initiative are you most proud of and why?

2020 was no ordinary year, thanks to Covid.

Within days of the first lockdown period commencing in March, we found ourselves working with a unique, double-headed challenge.

uBank, a small challenger bank with a tight focus on mining and agricultural communities had just launched an all-new mobile money product with MTN.

Playing into Ubank being the people’s bank, we turned everyday people into heroes.

In our award-nominated campaign Real Heros Wear Masks our heroes were front-line workers who wore masks. What is important is that they wear masks, which is the play against the ‘not all’ phrase.

This simple campaign message was a salute to our heroes of South Africa.

As a published author, can you share more insight into this process for aspiring women authors?

Speak your truth. That’s it. People don’t want perfection, they want connection and the only way you can deliver that is by giving the absolute truth.

I spent months wrestling with my writing, overthinking it like it was my full-time job.

I worried about what others would think, tweaking and fiddling until I almost drove myself mad. But when the submission deadline loomed and I had nothing but a hot mess, I ditched it all and just poured my heart out onto the page.

I wrote the whole thing in one marathon session and hit send.

What came out was raw, relatable, and most importantly, real.

What advice would you give to other women aspiring to succeed in your industry?

Balance confidence with action: Building confidence is crucial for success, but it should be accompanied by action.

Don't wait until you feel completely confident to start something new; instead, act and allow confidence to build through experience and achievement.

What does Women’s Month mean to you?

I view Women’s Month as a check-in month. Let’s check in on our level of diversity, inclusion, equity, fair pay, fair treatment, family and social initiatives. Let’s see how we are doing and what more we can do.