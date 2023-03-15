Top 8 checkpoints to choose the best website builder in South Africa

Let's explore the top seven checkpoints to look for when selecting the best website builder in South Africa.

1. Cost-effectiveness

When evaluating website builders, don't just look at the price tag. Consider the long-term value. Some builders offer low upfront costs but charge more for essential features later. Others may seem expensive but include everything you need. Compare plans carefully, noting what's included in each. Consider future needs too – a slightly pricier plan might save money as your site grows. Look for builders offering free trials to test features before committing.

2. User-friendliness and built-in tools

The ideal website builder should be intuitive enough for beginners but powerful enough for advanced users. Look for visual editors that allow you to see changes in real time. Built-in tools can save time and money – for instance, a good image editor can eliminate the need for separate photo editing software. Check if the builder offers features like contact form creators, calendar tools, or appointment scheduling systems that might be relevant to your business.

3. Template selection and customisation

A diverse template library ensures you can find a design close to your vision. But the ability to customise is equally important. Find software that allows you to adjust layouts, change colour schemes, and modify fonts easily. Consider whether the templates are optimised for different industries or purposes (e.g., portfolios, e-commerce, blogs) to find one that suits your needs.

4. Mobile optimisation

With over 60% of internet traffic coming from mobile devices, mobile optimisation is of the utmost importance. Look for builders that offer responsive design, automatically adapting your site to different screen sizes. Can you preview and edit the mobile version of your site separately? This could be useful for making mobile-specific adjustments without affecting the desktop version.

5. Hosting quality

Reliable and secure web hosting is about more than just uptime. Look for solutions that use content delivery networks (CDNs) to serve your site quickly worldwide. Check if they offer solid-state drive (SSD) storage, which can significantly improve load times. Some builders provide detailed analytics on your site's performance, helping you identify and resolve issues. Consider the scalability of the hosting – can it handle sudden traffic spikes?

6. Customer support

Ongoing support is a valuable asset to have. Look for platforms offering multiple support channels – email, phone, etc. Check if they have online self-service tools and video tutorials. The availability of detailed documentation and regularly updated blogs can also be invaluable resources.

7. Plugin availability

A solid plugin ecosystem can significantly extend your site's capabilities. Look for platforms that offer a variety of quality plugins. Some builders have strict quality control for plugins, which can ensure better security and compatibility. Consider whether the plugins are easy to install and manage, and whether they're regularly updated.

8. E-commerce features

For online stores, look beyond basic shopping cart functionality. Look for builders that integrate with multiple payment gateways popular in South Africa, such as PayFast or Paystack. Some platforms offer advanced features like inventory tracking across multiple channels or the ability to set up complex shipping rules.

By thoroughly examining these aspects, you'll be better equipped to choose a website builder that not only meets your current needs but can also grow with your business in the South African market.