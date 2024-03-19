Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

TechnicreteFalse Bay CollegeEduvosBullion PR & CommunicationOxford University PressTrialogueStellenbosch University Language CentreAFDAIrvine PartnersNorth-West University (NWU)FundiConnectMilpark EducationUCT Graduate School of BusinessMann MadeEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Skills Training News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    MTN Foundation invests R14m to upskill 900 South African youth in tech

    1 Jul 2024
    1 Jul 2024
    The MTN Foundation has invested R14m for the 2024 edition of its Digital Skills for Digital Jobs programme. MTN will offer 100 selected, unemployed youth candidates from each of the nine provinces in South Africa the opportunity to participate in the 12-month accredited programme.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This year MTN has been barraged by an overwhelming influx of applications with a total of 5330 applications received, the company says.

    Through the Digital Skills for Digital Jobs initiative, the 900 students of class ‘24 will be provided training that includes basic end-computing, coding, robotics, AI, and other essential skills to prepare them for a future in the competitive IT sector.

    The training courses offered by the MTN Foundation in partnership with the EBL Institute and Datacomb Development Hub are designed to be inclusive. They are open to unemployed men and women who are not enrolled in formal education or training programmes.

    The offering includes courses ranging from the fundamentals of strategy, the internet of things (IoT), data and big data, cybersecurity, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to designing e-commerce websites and the Protection of Personal Information Act (PoPI) requirements.

    Image source: cottonbro studio from
    Most desired tech skills in today's workplace

    10 Jun 2024

    Structured to also offer opportunities for those with entrepreneurial instincts, the programme includes modules on various facets of establishing a business, life skills, career, and personal development.

    “Digital literacy and skills are rapidly becoming regarded as fundamental skills in the workplace.

    This need is reflected by the foundation receiving 1737 applications nationwide in 2023 for the Digital Skills for Digital Jobs programme. Of these applicants, 900 (100 from each province) were selected.

    Of this intake, 674 completed the programme and more than 60% of the graduates were women,” says Arthur Mukhuvha, GM of the MTN Foundation.

    Read more: MTN, MTN Foundation, digital skills, IT skills
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image source: cottonbro studio from
    Most desired tech skills in today's workplace
    10 Jun 2024
    Vodacom said that it has exhausted other options and is pursuing court action.
    Vodacom goes to war against spectrum pooling
     30 May 2024
    Source: © News24 https://www.news24.com/ News24]] MTN is the continent's most valuable brand
    MTN tops Brand Finance Africa 200 2024 rankings
    27 May 2024
    Minister Mondli Gungubele delivered a South Africa technology history lesson in his Africa Tech Week keynote.
    #ATW24: Minister Gungubele calls for connectivity and inclusion
     17 May 2024
    Source: ©Glassdoor MTN's headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria - MTN’s largest market in user base and revenue
    MTN maintains top position in Brand Finance South Africa 100 report as Vodacom narrows the gap
    9 Apr 2024
    Source: Frederik Lipfert/Unsplash
    MTN dominates South African mobile market, network quality report shows
     8 Apr 2024
    MTN logo is seen outside the company's headquarters in Johannesburg. Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
    MTN revenue up, but naira drags profit down
     25 Mar 2024
    The Rand Show draws in some of South Africa's biggest brands!
    Rand ShowThe Rand Show draws in some of South Africa's biggest brands!
    19 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz