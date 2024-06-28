False Bay College students shine at 2024 Showcook Competition

False Bay TVET College is thrilled to announce the remarkable achievements of two of its students, Aqeel Hoosain and Nuraan Hendricks, at the prestigious 2024 Cape Grace Reaching for Young Stars competition, widely known as Showcook. Their victories not only highlight their talents but also underscore the immense value of participating in competitive events within technical, vocational education and training (TVET).

Pictured from left to right: Ms. Nadia Kannemeyer (Lecturer), Nuraan Hendricks, Mr. Gerard Paris (Acting - Support CFO), Ms. Shana Daniels (Lecturer), Ms. Christiana Nel (Acting Principal), and Aqeel Hoosain.

Skill development and mastery

Competing at Showcook provided Aqueel Hoosain with a rigorous platform to showcase his exceptional talent in coffee-making. At just 16 years old, Aqeel made history by winning the Avanti SA Young Barista of the Year title. His achievement not only demonstrates his dedication and mastery of the craft but also prepares him for a successful career path in the culinary arts, where continuous improvement and innovation are paramount.

Recognition and validation

Nuraan Hendricks secured the Best Smoothie of the Year award, a second consecutive year for the college, bringing significant recognition to both herself and False Bay TVET College. Her accomplishment reaffirms the college's reputation for excellence in culinary arts and highlights the calibre of talent nurtured within its programmes. Such accolades contribute to the ongoing validation of the college’s commitment to nurturing skill and talent among its students.

Networking and mentorship

Participation in competitions like Showcook also provides invaluable networking opportunities for students. Aqeel Hoosain’s acknowledgment of support from Avanti Coffee, Harvest Cafe, and mentor Andre Blignaut underscores the role of mentorship and industry connections in shaping success and fostering career growth. These connections not only benefit individual students but also strengthen ties between educational institutions and the broader culinary community.

Motivation and inspiration

Aqeel and Nuraan’s achievements serve as a source of inspiration for their peers and future students at False Bay TVET College. Their success at Showcook motivates others to pursue excellence with determination and support, showcasing the possibilities within TVET. Their journey demonstrates that with dedication and opportunity, students can achieve remarkable feats in their chosen fields.

Institutional reputation and pride

False Bay TVET College takes immense pride in its students' consistent success at prestigious competitions like Showcook. These achievements enhance the college’s reputation as a center of excellence in vocational education, fostering a culture of innovation and continuous improvement. Previous successes, such as Chandre’s Du Plooy opportunity to work in an international kitchen in France, further highlight the global competitiveness of False Bay TVET College graduates.

Conclusion

The 2024 Cape Grace Reaching for Young Stars competition has not only celebrated the individual achievements of Aqeel Hoosain and Nuraan Hendricks but has also reinforced False Bay TVET College's commitment to nurturing talent and excellence in vocational education and training. These experiences are pivotal in preparing students for real-world challenges and opportunities, illustrating the transformative impact of vocational education. False Bay College looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence and innovation, inspiring future generations of students to reach new heights in their educational and professional journeys.

For more information on False Bay TVET College and its achievements, please visit www.falsebaycollege.co.za and www.showcook.com.



