Inala launches training management system to transform training in South Africa

Mission statement: To provide the necessary tools and support to empower all stakeholders in the learning and development space, enabling them to enhance their impact and foster further empowerment.

How did it start?

Inala was conceived in November 2022 during a close collaboration with a client who was facing a significant challenge within their business. Recognising that this issue might be widespread among other providers, we embarked on a six-month research journey. During this period, we engaged with industry leaders, other training providers, consultants, and facilitators to validate our hypothesis. After gathering extensive feedback and identifying the major pain points within the training management industry, we began the development of our system, tailored to tackle these specific challenges effectively.

Who is it tailored towards?

The Inala system is primarily designed to empower accredited training providers by streamlining complex administrative tasks and enhancing compliance with regulatory standards. By reducing the burden of paperwork and automating key processes, training providers can focus more on delivering a high-quality learning experience. While the system is centered on the needs of training providers, it also greatly benefits other stakeholders in the training ecosystem.

Employers, for instance, gain from a more structured and traceable way of overseeing their learners or employees. Learners experience a more seamless and integrated learning experience, with easier access to materials and feedback. Facilitators, too, find enhanced support through tools that assist in managing their sessions and monitoring learner attendance and progress efficiently.

What is their TMS?

The Inala TMS is built with features designed to modernise and streamline critical training management functions. Key capabilities include real-time geolocation attendance tracking, training scheduling, digital storage of Portfolios of Evidence (POEs), and capturing of learner competencies, to name a few. These features make the system an essential tool for any training provider aiming to enhance both efficiency and effectiveness in their operations.

Our plans?

Creating a connected ecosystem: Inala aims to create an ecosystem that connects all parties within the accredited training landscape. By removing outdated processes that lead to unnecessary headaches, our scalable technology solutions make operations smoother and more efficient.

About Inala

Inala is a South African based education technology company dedicated to developing software solutions that transform training processes. Focused on innovation and user experience, Inala empowers training providers and learners with tools that make training more impactful.

Inala is committed to supporting training providers with a platform that not only meets their current needs but also grows with them. Interested parties are encouraged to explore the benefits of our TMS by contacting info@inala.io for a demo. For more information about Inala and its innovative solutions, visit www.inala.io.



