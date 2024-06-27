Eduvos launches cutting-edge higher certificate in art and design

In 2020, South Africa’s creative economy contributed 2.97% of the country’s overall GDP with the design and visual art sector contributing R51bn to South Africa's economy. This underscores the importance and potential of creative industries in the nation’s economic landscape. Eduvos is eager to support and expand this vibrant sector by equipping the next generation of creative professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge.

Starting 22 July, students can dive into the dynamic world of the creative industry with Eduvos's higher certificate in art and design. This new qualification provides an extensive exploration of the diverse and evolving landscape of the creative sectors. The higher sertificate has been designed so that a wide variety of people can find value in the qualification, whether they are new to the creative field, working professionals seeking a career change, or experienced designers wanting to get an official qualification.

Maintaining the flexibility that Eduvos is known for, this higher certificate is available both online – thanks to the Council on Higher Education (CHE) concession – and on-campus at the Bedfordview, Midrand, Pretoria, and Tyger Valley campuses.

The higher certificate in art and design is fully accredited by the Higher Education Quality Committee (HEQC) of the CHE and is registered with the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA) (SAQA ID 121378 NQF Level 05).

The new qualification aims to provide students with valuable knowledge and expertise essential for professional practice in design-related fields. The curriculum focuses on cultivating effective teamwork, independent initiative, organisational competence, and problem-solving strategies.

“We are thrilled to introduce the new higher certificate in art and design at Eduvos, a programme that addresses the growing need for skilled professionals in today's dynamic creative industries,” says Solomon Bakare, the head of Eduvos’s Humanities faculty. “This qualification not only equips students with essential technical skills but also fosters their creative potential, ensuring they are well-prepared to contribute meaningfully to the art and design sectors. By offering this programme, Eduvos reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent and supporting the arts, which are vital to cultural enrichment and economic innovation."

This qualification lays a solid foundation for entering the creative industry and developing skills necessary for specialised careers. Graduates can expect to pursue careers in animation, branding digital design and web development – to name a few.

Upon successful completion, students will possess the skills and confidence to leave their mark on the creative industry.

Eduvos is still open for enrolments. Prospective students can begin their creative journey as early as July 22. Matric students can secure their spot for 2025 by pre-enrolling online with their Grade 11 or latest matric results and paying the R300 application fee.

About Eduvos

Eduvos is an award-winning private higher education institution in South Africa, with 12 campuses across the country. The institution offers over 20 qualifications, including degrees, higher certificates and short courses, in four future-facing faculties. Eduvos is committed to providing its students with a quality education that prepares them for successful careers in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.