Youth Employment

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    The Matric mandate: a barrier to employment for South African youth

    By Beth Cook, issued by Progression
    25 Jun 2024
    The widespread requirement for a matric certificate by employers is increasingly becoming a significant obstacle to youth employment, particularly impacting those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
    In the unforgiving landscape of South Africa's job market, a Matric has long been considered a golden ticket to employment. Yet, as we grapple with shockingly high youth unemployment rates and educational challenges, the rigid insistence on a Matric certificate by many companies raises important questions about fairness, inclusivity and practicality in hiring practices.

    The reality

    South Africa's education system is fraught with difficulties. Despite efforts to improve access and quality, many young people still struggle to obtain a Matric qualification. According to the Department of Basic Education, the pass rate for the 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) was 80.1%. However, this statistic hides deeper issues - high dropout rates, particularly in the later years of high school, mean that many students do not even make it to the final exams.

    For those who do complete their schooling, the Matric certificate is a significant milestone. But the path to obtaining it is not straightforward. Various factors, including socioeconomic conditions, under-resourced schools and family responsibilities can impede a student’s ability to successfully finish their education. When it comes to individuals with physical or mental disabilities, there are even greater barriers to consider, making full participation difficult and hindering their ability to complete their schooling. Consequently, a substantial portion of the youth population finds themselves without a Matric certificate.

    The consequences of a Matric-only employment policy

    The staunch requirement from employers for a Matric certificate often sidelines these young individuals, creating a barrier to entry into the formal job market. This prerequisite persists despite the availability of Matric-equivalent programmes, such as Further Education and Training (FET) certificates, Adult Basic Education and Training (ABET) and National Qualifications Framework (NQF) level 4 qualifications.

    For many employers, Matric is seen as a benchmark of basic literacy, numeracy and general education. It is often perceived as a reliable indicator of a candidate’s ability to handle job-related tasks. However, this perspective overlooks the potential and skills of those who have pursued alternative educational pathways.

    Matric-equivalent qualifications: a viable alternative

    Matric-equivalent qualifications are designed to provide similar competencies as a traditional Matric certificate. The purpose of programmes such as FET certificates, N-level and NQF level 1 to 4 qualifications is to bridge the gap for individuals who have not completed their matric. These programmes offer practical, skills-based education that equips learners with the knowledge and competencies required for various trades and professions. By providing alternative pathways to traditional academic routes, these qualifications enable learners to gain valuable skills, improve their employability and contribute effectively to the workforce and the economy.

    Moreover, these qualifications can often be more accessible to individuals who might have left school early or who are looking to improve their skills later in life. They provide a flexible and pragmatic route to acquiring expertise that is relevant to the labour market.

    However, the recognition and acceptance of these qualifications by employers is not widespread. Many companies remain fixated on the Matric certificate, disregarding the broader spectrum of educational achievements that can also signal a candidate’s readiness for the workplace.

    Inclusive recruitment practices

    Addressing the bias towards Matric in hiring policies requires a shift in how employers evaluate candidates. This shift involves recognising the value of non-traditional educational achievements and understanding the diverse backgrounds from which potential employees may come.

    In order to foster more inclusive employment practices, employers need to be educated about the validity and value of Matric-equivalent qualifications. This includes understanding the competencies these credentials represent and how they align with job requirements.

    It’s also crucial to emphasise skills over formal qualifications in job descriptions and recruitment processes as this can open opportunities for a broader range of candidates. Practical assessments, skills tests and probationary employment periods can be used to evaluate candidates’ capabilities directly. Highlighting examples of employees who have succeeded without a traditional Matric can also challenge stereotypes and demonstrate the potential of non-Matric holders.

    Clearly the strict Matric certificate requirement from South African businesses is increasingly at odds with the realities faced by many young people. By broadening their criteria and recognising the value of Matric-equivalent qualifications, employers can not only tap into a wider talent pool but also contribute to a more inclusive and equitable job market. As we continue to strive for social and economic development, embracing diverse educational backgrounds will be key to unlocking the potential of our youth.

    About Beth Cook

    CEO at Progression
    Progression
    Progression provides innovative and inclusive Skills Development, Disability and Diversity Management solutions. Over two decades of experience underpins our reputation as industry experts in the fields of inclusion, accessibility and integration.

