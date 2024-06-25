Industries

HR & Management

    New report reveals risks reshaping South Africa's employee landscape

    25 Jun 2024
    South African employees face a range of risks that could have a dramatic impact on their future success if left unaddressed. This is according to People Risk 2024, a new report from Mercer Marsh Benefits - a global employee health, benefits and people risk advisor and part of Marsh McLennan.
    Image source: pitinan – 123RF.com

    Mercer Marsh Benefits’ global report draws on the views of 4,575 human resources (HR) and risk professionals – including more than 100 participants from South Africa. People Risk 2024 ranks risks by likelihood and severity across five key pillars: technological change and disruption, talent leadership and workforce practices; health, well-being and safety; governance, compliance and financial; and environment, sustainability and protection.

    Risks of AI in the workplace

    According to the research, just 29% of respondents in South Africa have effective employee upskilling on the appropriate uses of AI and automation in place; 43% have this in place but it needs improving; and 21% plan to implement this in the next 1–2 years. To address AI people issues, Mercer Marsh Benefits recommends businesses collaborate with leaders across their organisation to understand the advantages and risks of AI, evaluate uninsured scenarios, encourage safe adoption, and build a digital-first people strategy.

    Marsh McLennan’s Africa and South African chief executive officer, Spiros Fatouros, said: “People are an organisation’s most important asset, but they can also expose businesses to risk without the right culture, policies, and training. Failure to ensure people are properly supported and trained opens businesses up to severe risks, which can have wide ranging consequences. The good news is that by focusing on people in the context of each of the risk categories, organisations can have a measurable impact on mitigating and reducing risk.”

    Sonia Tshabalala, People Director at Sage Africa and Middle East
    The disruption of HR: Green jobs, digital transformation, and liquid workforces

      12 Feb 2024

    Respondents from South Africa broadly appear to exhibit a higher level of concern regarding people risks than their global counterparts and view HR and risk functions within their organisation as important to both mitigating and addressing risk.

    Biggest threats

    Among the key findings in People Risk 2024, 25% of respondents view technological change and disruption risks as the biggest threat to their organisation in the short term (1–2 years). More than one in three (35%) of respondents are concerned about failure to comply with AI-related regulations resulting in legal and financial risks to the organisation. A further 46% are concerned about employees’ inability to access needed healthcare due to possible damage to community infrastructure following natural disasters and extreme weather.

    Mercer Marsh Benefits’ African regional offices leader, Travis Briscoe, added: “South African businesses have seen firsthand the impact that climate related risks can have to their operations, but this also extends to their people. Through greater collaboration and careful risk planning businesses can start to narrow the risk protection gap and work together to build a risk management culture.”

