2025: The year of growth and opportunity for all

The projected growth in the South African economy for 2025 offers businesses a chance to bridge workforce gaps by empowering disadvantaged individuals through training and inclusive recruitment practices.

As we begin 2025, things seem to be looking up! South Africa’s economic growth predictions are offering a renewed sense of optimism, with economists and financial institutions anticipating steady recovery driven by increased investment, infrastructure development and a rise in local business activity. This growth phase presents a unique opportunity for employers to rethink their hiring and skills development strategies, particularly when it comes to individuals without a matric certificate.

Outlook for 2025

Our economy has faced significant challenges in recent years, including the effects of the global pandemic, energy instability and unemployment. However, experts predict a turning point in 2025. According to forecasts, sectors such as manufacturing, construction and technology are expected to expand, creating much-needed job opportunities. Government-led infrastructure projects, foreign investments and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are seen as key drivers of this momentum.

The positive economic outlook brings the promise of job creation and greater economic inclusion. Yet, to truly realise these benefits, employers must adopt a forward-thinking approach to address the needs of South Africa’s diverse workforce.

Untapped potential

According to a 2022 study by the Development Policy Research Unit at the University of Cape Town, approximately 67% of South Africa's working-age population (aged 25 to 64) do not hold a matric qualification. Historically, this has been a barrier to employment and skills development. However, during this critical growth phase, it is vital to recognise the immense potential within this group.

Another important group to consider is individuals with a matric-equivalent qualification, who are often overlooked for opportunities in both the job market and further education. Despite their potential, many employers and institutions prioritise candidates with a traditional Matric certificate, leaving this group underrepresented and undervalued.

In addition, investing in training programmes and learnerships that bridge the gap for those without matric can unlock significant benefits. These programmes provide skills that are directly aligned with industry needs, increasing employability and empowering individuals. Such initiatives can also drive social upliftment, reduce unemployment and build a more inclusive workforce, fostering a sense of belonging and self-worth in those who might otherwise be left behind. By offering these opportunities, businesses and training providers can unlock a pool of motivated individuals who are eager to learn and grow, providing a pipeline of skilled, loyal employees who are able to make a meaningful contribution to the economy.

Why employers should act now

Building a skilled workforce: Employers have the chance to provide training programmes that equip individuals with in-demand skills. Learnerships and skills programmes allow companies to develop talent aligned with their operational needs.

How employers can drive change

Implement skills programmes: Companies can partner with training providers to offer courses that equip individuals without matric with essential skills required in their environment.

Companies can partner with training providers to offer courses that equip individuals without matric with essential skills required in their environment. Offer learnerships and internships: Learnership programmes provide practical experience while allowing participants to gain nationally recognised qualifications. Employers play a critical role in bridging the skills gap by offering on-the-job training.

A collaborative approach

The predicted economic growth in 2025 presents an opportunity for businesses, government and training institutions to collaborate. By prioritising skills development and breaking down barriers for individuals without matric, we can collectively contribute to a stronger, more inclusive South African economy.

Employers who embrace this approach will not only play a part in transforming lives but will also benefit from a workforce ready to meet the demands of a growing economy. Now is the time to invest in the future – a future where everyone has the chance to thrive and contribute to South Africa’s success story.



